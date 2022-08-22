Montana has a few things it's super proud of. Football, huckleberries, and of course, our law enforcement. Our officers are constantly doing their best to keep our towns as crime-free as they can, but this year especially, they are not taking any crap when it comes to DRUGS. In recent news, the Bozeman Police Department took down a cartoon-themed school bus. This school bus was cleverly named "Magic School Bus". One of the department's dogs hit on drugs and after a warrant was granted and executed, officers found drugs.

