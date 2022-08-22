Read full article on original website
Related
houmatimes.com
Nicholls offers ACT Prep Class for high school students
In an effort to help high school students master the ACT, Nicholls State University is offering an ACT Prep Class to students who are preparing to take the ACT for the first time or looking to raise their score. The class will be held on Saturday, August 27, and Saturday, December 3, from 7:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne 4-H announces fall 2022 enrollment
Terrebonne 4-H announced it will begin accepting enrollment in September. The community organization is accepting any youth from the age of 9 years-old before January 1, of the current 4-H year. Terrebonne 4-H offers three program options for parents to choose from, including Cloverbud, Club Member, and Member-at-Large. The purpose of the program is to provide interactive activities for the youth in Terrebonne Parish to participate in throughout the school year. “Through 4-H, young people are encouraged to participate in a variety of activities that emphasizes 4-H’s ‘learning by doing’ philosophy of youth development,” reads a statement from Terrebonne 4-H.
houmatimes.com
Join Thibodaux Area Scouts in Supporting the Blood Center August 30
Join the Thibodaux Area Scouts Tuesday, August 30 in supporting the Blood Center. Donate blood on the 30 to help out the Blood Center and bring your children to learn what the local Scout groups are all about! They will have information available for local Girl Scout Troops, Cub Scout Packs, Scouts BSA Troops, and they will also have a presentation for kids by the Blood Center.
lpso.net
Threat to Lafourche Parish Family Currently Under Investigation
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a threat made to a woman and her family who reside in the northern area of Lafourche Parish. The threat was reportedly made by an individual in Vermillion Parish. Out of an abundance of caution, deputies are present at the family’s home and schools where the children attend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
houmatimes.com
Swaggeretes make $1,300 donation to CASA of Lafourche
CASA of Lafourche received a $1,300 donation from the Swaggeretes Football League, an adult recreation team. The organization accepted the generous donation on Tuesday, August 23, at Smiley’s Saloon, expressing gratitude to the Swaggeretes for their support for children in Lafourche Parish. “When I received the call stating the...
houmatimes.com
LPG hosts monthly commodity distribution in Central Lafourche
The Office of Commodity Action is hosting its monthly commodity distribution in Central Lafourche today, August 25, from 9 a.m. until all supplies are given out. The distribution will be held at the LSU Ag Center, located at 115 Texas Street. Residents of Lafourche Parish must meet the following requirements...
houmatimes.com
“Hope Fridge” Aims to Help with East Houma Food Insecurity
Hope Extreme continues to provide resources for those in need in East Houma and the organization recently celebrated the completion of the “Hope Fridge.”. The Hope Fridge brings hope to the community by addressing food insecurity in East Houma. Tara Detiveaux, Director of Hope Extreme, recently explained the project that was funded by a grant from the Bayou Community Foundation.
houmatimes.com
Sheriff Craig Webre shares cause of medical emergency
From the social media page of Sheriff Craig Webre:. I send you greetings on behalf of the excellent staff and facilities of Thibodaux Hospital and Health Center who, undoubtedly, am the reason I am alive today. Sunday evening I unexpectedly developed chest pains and was brought to the emergency room.
IN THIS ARTICLE
houmatimes.com
Plenty of good fishing, food, music, and fun this weekend!
Saint Matthew’s Fishing Rodeo | Friday, August 26- Saturday, August 27 Day one of the fishing rodeo is fishing day! There are various adult and youth categories and students at SMES are excused from school if they purchase a ticket. Fishing happens all day. Saturday, August 27 brings a family-friendly event that will take place on the school campus, 239 Barrow Street in Houma, from noon to 4:00 p.m. The event will have live music by the Supersoakers, Zack’s Frozen Yogurt will be there with delicious milkshakes, also Downtown Jeaux, Brooke’s Snowballs, bounce houses, door prizes, and more! The weigh-in for the fishing rodeo will be held on campus and scales will be open from noon to 3:00 p.m. Come out and have a good time for a good cause! Proceeds will benefit the school to continue to expand its curriculum and experiences for students and staff.
brproud.com
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana arrests alleged quartet of fentanyl pill dealers
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A lengthy investigation conducted by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office ended with four people in handcuffs. Zavier Triplett, 23, of Lockport, Jeremy Arceneaux, 32, of Lockport, Kerry Wheaton, 21, of Lockport and Laquindin Randle, 25, of Houma were all arrested within the last week.
WDSU
Terrebonne Parish leaders encourage residents to attend Hurricane Ida recovery meeting
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — A meeting is being held in Terrebonne Parish Tuesday to help families waiting for repairs on their homes nearly one year after Hurricane Ida made landfall. Parish leaders will answer questions and concerns for residents still dealing with hiccups over the last few months. The...
Lafourche sheriff suffers unspecified 'medical emergency'
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre suffered a medical emergency overnight and is currently under a doctor’s care, the sheriff’s department announced Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
houmatimes.com
Leaving the Island; First Group of Isle De Jean Charles Residents Move to ‘The New Isle’
Governor John Bel Edwards along with local leaders and partners gathered today in Gray at The New Isle to celebrate a new beginning for Isle De Jean Charles residents. Culture is rooted deep in South Louisiana and the community of Isle de Jean Charles in Terrebonne Parish has a rich history dating back to over 170 years ago. The area has quickly become a victim of coastal erosion and residents have started to move to higher ground.
houmatimes.com
Houma Man Charged with Indecent Behavior with 10 year old has Previous Charge for Similar Case
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an ongoing investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Jeffrey James Falgout, 63, was arrested for Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile charges, in connection with the investigation.
brproud.com
Neighbors arrested after dispute in Louisiana
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kitica Patterson Starks, 48, of Napoleonville and Renee A. Thompson, 44, of Thibodaux were arrested on Tuesday, August 23, after a recent investigation by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. Prior to their arrests, “deputies responded to a disturbance between two neighbors at a residence...
houmatimes.com
John Russell Lyons
The family of John Russell Lyons, 86, a native and resident of Houma, LA, announces his passing on Thursday, August 25, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. A visitation will be held in his honor on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Houma, La starting at 9 AM. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. There will be a private graveside service at a later date.
houmatimes.com
TPSO asks for help in theft at a local business
Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man responsible for a theft of approximately $1,000.00 that occurred at a local Terrebonne business. Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. on August 12,...
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne Council Discusses Cleaning and Dredging Projects for Bayou Terrebonne
The Terrebonne Parish Council met last night and discussions included cleaning and dredging Bayou Terrebonne and other waterways. Council member Carl Harding requested to speak about dredging and debris removal in Bayou Terrebonne along with other canals and bayous within the parish. Terrebonne Parish resident Anthony Rainey addressed the council about drainage issues due to the conditions of Bayou.
houmatimes.com
Junior Auxiliary of Houma’s Dancing with the Stars Breaks Fundraising Record
On the evening of August 20th, 2022 Junior Auxiliary of Houma’s Dancing with the Stars Annual Fundraiser, presented this year by GIS, returned to a record breaking, sold-out crowd after a 2 year pandemic hiatus. JAH’s signature event presents local celebrities paired with professional dancers to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy while raising funds to assist families and children in need throughout Terrebonne Parish.
Cop kills suspect in Lafourche Parish
Louisiana State Police investigators are now investigating after a cop killed a suspect in Cut Off Tuesday. “At approximately 1:00 p.m., Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were called to investigate a shooting
Comments / 0