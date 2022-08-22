Ohio’s top high school football players: Meet the defensive linemen

Who are the top high school defensive linemen in Ohio this season?

photo by Mike Cook

High school football season is upon us once again.

Over the next few weeks, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Ohio high school football.

We began by looking at the state's top quarterbacks and now we go to the other side of the ball to take a look at the defensive linemen.

There are plenty of standout football players in Ohio, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveOH to discuss the other defensive linemen worthy of fans’ attention in 2022. You can also submit player nominations to ryan@scorebooklive.com.

Joel Allen, Wyoming, Senior

Led the Cincinnati Hills League with nine sacks last season and totaled 54 tackles. He was a key piece of a defense that had four shutouts and gave up seven points or less eight times in 13 games. He was named second-team All-Ohio in Division IV.

Roosevelt Andrews, Barberton, Senior

Was named first-team All-Ohio in Division II last season with 107 tackles, which included 21 sacks and 34 tackles for loss. He also scored three defensive touchdowns and was named the Suburban League Defensive Player of the Year.

Owen Barker, Ashland Crestview, Senior

Was named first-team All-Ohio in Division VI last season when he recorded 96 tackles and 18 tackles for loss. He also had a school-record 13.5 sacks.

Jake Brown, Milton-Union, Senior

Was named first-team All-Ohio in Division IV last season and also the Three Rivers Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year with 6.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

Kamari Burns, Gahanna Lincoln, Senior

The University of Cincinnati commit was named All-Ohio honorable mention and first-team all-district last season when he had six sacks. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound senior is currently the No.14-ranked prospect in Ohio’s Class of 2203 according to 247Sports.

Ty'Req Donlow, Youngstown Ursuline, Junior

Made almost 80 tackles as a sophomore in being named first-team All-Ohio in Division IV. He had 10 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss.

Wyatt Gedeon, St. Edward, Senior

The Coastal Carolina University commit had 106 tackles and 12 sacks last season, along with 24 tackles for loss. He was named third-team All-Ohio. He can play on the line or at linebacker for the defending Division I state champions.

Kobi Gorman, Pickerington Central, Senior

The Miami of Ohio commit had 89 tackles and nine sacks last season on a defensive line that included three players who are now playing Division I college football on Saturdays. The No. 36-ranked overall player in Ohio’s Class of 2023, Gorman is left to be the leader of the defensive line.

Dalton Gustwiller, Kettering Fairmont, Senior

The 6-foot-5 defensive lineman was named first-team All-Ohio last season with 29 tackles and two sacks in five games. Can play nose guard or defensive tackle and has multiple Division I college offers, including a number of Mid-American Conference schools and Navy.

Sidikiba Kaba, KIPP Columbus, Senior

Was named first-team All-Ohio last season and had 21 tackles for the Jaguars. The No. 47 ranked player in the Class of 2023 in Ohio, he holds more than 10 Division I college offers, including Michigan, Penn State, West Virginia and Duke.

Michael Kilbane, St. Edward, Senior

Helped lead the Eagles to Division I state championship last season with 104 tackles and 16.5 sacks. The Northwestern University commit was named first-team All-Ohio last season.

Alex Kisley, Chardon, Senior

Kisley helped lead Chardon to an undefeated season and a second consecutive Division III state title last year. He was named first-team All-Ohio in Division III with 67 tackles, 12 sacks and 32.5 tackles for loss.

Kyler LaRosa, Dublin Jerome, Senior

Was named second-team All-Ohio in Division I last season with 68 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and six sacks. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound senior shows his versatility by also being able to switch sides and play offensive line.

Jason Martin III, Archbishop Hoban, Senior

A four-year player for the Knights defense, Martin III was named second-team All-Ohio in Division II last season. This year, he will be the leader of a Hoban defense that is trying to get to the Division II state championship game for the third time in his four seasons.

Marcus Moore, Massillon, Senior

The University of Akron commit was named second-team All-Ohio in Division II last season. He had 31.5 tackles and two sacks while also playing some on the offensive line at guard. This season he will play both offense and defense but will be expected to focus solely on defense as a Zip.

Austin Pascoe, West Geauga, Senior

In his first year as a starter on the West Geauga defensive line, Pascoe was named second-team All-Ohio in Division III with 37 tackles for loss.

Will Robinson, St. Ignatius, Senior

The College of the Holy Cross commit had 53 tackles last season and was a key player on the defensive line for the Wildcats. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Robinson is a captain for 2023 and will look to lead the St. Ignatius defense.

Elias Rudolph, Cincinnati Taft, Junior

He led the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference with 12 sacks last season and was second with 107 tackles. The 6-foot-4 edge rusher was named first-team All-Ohio in Division V. The No.7-ranked recruit in Ohio’s 2024 class, he has more than 20 Division I college offers already.

Will Smith, Dublin Coffman, Senior

The Ohio State University commit was named third-team All-Ohio in Division I last season. He led the Dublin Coffman defense in tackles, sacks and tackles for loss as a junior. He is the No. 12-ranked recruit in the 2023 class in Ohio.

Brenan Vernon, Mentor, Senior

Was named second-team All-Ohio in Division I last season. The Notre Dame University commit is the No.4-ranked player overall in the Ohio’s 2023 Class. At 6-foot-5, 275 pounds, he can dominate the game from the defensive side of the ball and commands a lot of attention from offenses.