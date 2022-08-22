ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atkinson, NH

Jamestown Canyon Virus detected in mosquitoes in 2 New Hampshire towns

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OxbvH_0hQwsDMT00

ATKINSON, N.H. — The Jamestown Canyon Virus has been detected in batches of mosquitoes in two New Hampshire towns, health officials announced Monday.

The first batch of mosquitoes was collected in Atkinson on Aug 2, while the second batch was collected in Hampstead on Aug. 4, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Service.

JVC is an arboviral disease, which means it is transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito. The arboviral risk level for Atkinson and Hampstead has since been increased to low.

A person infected by the virus may exhibit a flu-like illness including fever, muscle aches, headaches, and fatigue. People may progress to more serious central nervous system diseases, including meningitis or encephalitis.

Since the first report of the disease in the Granite State in 2013, New Hampshire health officials have identified 19 cases of JCV.

Hampstead, NH
