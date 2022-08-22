Read full article on original website
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Aug. 26-28
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (Aug. 26-28) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Bottom Line for Kids Benefit Dinner and Auction – Friday – Flowood Get excited for a silent auction, premier and […]
Mississippi – Places Not To Miss
What is the Number One Tourist Attraction in Mississippi?. Music is a big part of Mississippi’s history, and this state offers a variety of musical experiences. Music in Mississippi includes the blues, rock ‘n’ roll, and country. Several museums honor the pioneers of these genres. The Delta Blues Museum honors the Delta Blues artists, and the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience showcases the state’s artistic legacy.
Now that’s a melon! Mississippi grower produces 109-pounder
Alvin Hawkins grinned as he opened up the back of his SUV to show off his first 109-pound watermelon. The Natchez resident said he dreamed about growing the novelty-size watermelon called a Carolina Cross, which can grow larger than 200 pounds. This year, he decided to try. “They can get...
Toddlers carried out from flooded Mississippi day care, fish found flopping in parking lot
Law enforcement officers in central Mississippi carried toddlers out of a flooded day care center after storms dumped rain that caused creeks to overflow, and forecasters said the threat from heavy downpours was spreading Thursday. The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department posted video on Facebook of deputies walking through brown, knee-deep...
WAAY-TV
Dangerous flooding in Mississippi
Strong flooding leads to half-submerged cars in Mississippi. Video courtesy of Charles Peek and The Weather Channel.
Ag commissioner responds to Borden Dairy plant closures
The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) is aware of the upcoming closure of the Borden Dairy production facilities in Dothan, Ala. and Hattiesburg, Miss. on September 30 and the effect it will have on school milk contracts. Borden Dairy packages 8 oz. cartons of milk for schools, so while the packaging will be limited, the supply of milk produced by dairy farmers is still available.
Mississippi’s 2nd Amendment sales tax holiday starts Friday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Mississippi Second Amendment Weekend (MSAW) will take place from 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 26 to 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 28. Before you go shopping, make sure you know about these important guidelines first. The Mississippi Department of Revenue released a guide to let Mississippians know what’s allowed […]
Daily record rainfall totals set in three Mississippi cities on Wednesday
The National Weather Service in Jackson has reported that record amounts of rainfall fell in three Mississippi cities on Wednesday. Officials report record daily rainfall amounts were set in Jackson, Meridian and Vicksburg. In Vicksburg, the old record of 1.71 inches set on Aug. 24, 2008, was eclipsed on Wednesday...
Uselton among top 50 highly-paid public officials in Mississippi
File photo: DeSoto County Schools Supt. Cory Uselton speaks to the Rotary Club of Olive Branch in August 2021. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) According to a new report from the Mississippi Center of Public Policy (MCPP), just over half of the 50 highest-paid public officials in the state are school district superintendents and the DeSoto County School District (DCS) leader is one of those listed.
Designer selected for Mississippi monument that will honor contributions of U.S. Colored Troops in Civil War
A Mississippi native has been selected as the artist who will design a monument that will honor and bear the names of more than 3,000 African American men who served with U.S. troops in the Civil War. A Vicksburg native has been selected as the artist who will design the...
North Mississippi offers creative cuisine
Finishing up my list of some of the state’s best dishes served at my (and friends’) favorite restaurants, a trip to the northern region of the state is in order. Filled with miles of scenic countryside highlighted by stunning Delta sunrises and sunsets, quaint downtown areas and bustling cities, historic homes and active college towns, the area is one everyone needs to explore at some point in life.
Alabama city is 11th on list of where people are most likely to have an affair
When you think of Huntsville, what comes to mind? Rockets? Military? Fast-growing city full of buttoned-up engineers consumed with the work and the latest technology?. Apparently not, at least to one recent ranking. MyDatingAdviser.com looked at different categories to determine the rankings of the most unfaithful cities in the U.S....
Alabama Flags Lowered Half Staff For Saturday
Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey issued a release on Thursday, August 25th for all state flags to be flown at half staff on Saturday, August 27th to honor Officer Ivan Lopez, of the Mt. Vernon Police Department, who recently was killed in the line of duty. She went on to state that on behalf of the state of Alabama she expresses her deepest sympathies to his family and fellow law enforcement professions. Officer Lopez was a first-generation Columbian immigrant and was proud to be an Alabamian. He was a 12-year veteran of law enforcement and was beloved by the people of Mt. Vernon.
Alligator captured at Laurel Popeye’s restaurant
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – An alligator must really love that chicken from Popeye’s! Recent rainy weather may be the reason an alligator turned up at a Popeye’s restaurant in Laurel on Monday, August 22. City officials said restaurant staff noticed the unusual guest in the drive-thru lane. The three-foot gator turned up at the restaurant […]
WAPT
Flash flooding takes toll on Mississippi roads
JACKSON, Miss. — The flash flooding throughout Mississippi is taking a toll on the state's roads. The Mississippi Department of Transportation is working to repair roads that were washed out by this week's storms. A section of Highway 35, south of Interstate 20 in Scott County, was one of the roads affected.
WTOK-TV
Alabama DHR rolling out summer P-EBT benefits
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Summer Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits are rolling out to families with children who receive free or reduced-price school meals through the National School Lunch Program. Qualifying households will receive $391 for each participating student to purchase SNAP-eligible food at stores that accept Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT)...
Mississippi woman suing Taylor Swift for $1M over ‘Lover’ book
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Southaven, Mississippi woman says Taylor Swift ripped off her book of poems called ‘Lover’ when the superstar released a book of the same title in 2019. Teresa La Dart filed a copyright infringement lawsuit in the U.S. Western District Court of Tennessee in Memphis Tuesday. She said Swift’s book ‘Lover’ […]
Application deadline approaching for Mississippi teacher loan repayment
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Time is running out for Mississippi teachers to apply to have part of their loans repaid by the state. The second annual application cycle for the Winter-Reed Teacher Loan Repayment Program will close Sept. 15. Only first-year teachers holding a valid standard five-year Mississippi educator’s license are eligible to apply […]
WTOK-TV
Mississippi Blood Services truck bursts into flames
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi Blood Services truck burst into flames on Wednesday on Interstate 20. The accident backed up traffic in both the east and westbound lanes for miles. It happened in Rankin County, near Pelahatchie. Everyone inside the truck got out safely and no injuries were...
Mississippi’s Most Haunted House narrowly spared after 200-year-old oak falls on property
Mississippi’s Most Haunted House, McRaven, was spared Monday evening when a nearly 200-year-old oak tree fell mere feet from the structure. Owner Kendra Reed was on-site Tuesday morning to assess the damage as Anthony Cripps, of Cripps Custom Carpentry, worked with his crew to break down the tree. “I’m...
