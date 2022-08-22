ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, MS

WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Aug. 26-28

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (Aug. 26-28) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Bottom Line for Kids Benefit Dinner and Auction – Friday – Flowood Get excited for a silent auction, premier and […]
nomadlawyer.org

Mississippi – Places Not To Miss

What is the Number One Tourist Attraction in Mississippi?. Music is a big part of Mississippi’s history, and this state offers a variety of musical experiences. Music in Mississippi includes the blues, rock ‘n’ roll, and country. Several museums honor the pioneers of these genres. The Delta Blues Museum honors the Delta Blues artists, and the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience showcases the state’s artistic legacy.
alreporter.com

Ag commissioner responds to Borden Dairy plant closures

The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) is aware of the upcoming closure of the Borden Dairy production facilities in Dothan, Ala. and Hattiesburg, Miss. on September 30 and the effect it will have on school milk contracts. Borden Dairy packages 8 oz. cartons of milk for schools, so while the packaging will be limited, the supply of milk produced by dairy farmers is still available.
ALABAMA STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi’s 2nd Amendment sales tax holiday starts Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Mississippi Second Amendment Weekend (MSAW) will take place from 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 26 to 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 28. Before you go shopping, make sure you know about these important guidelines first. The Mississippi Department of Revenue released a guide to let Mississippians know what’s allowed […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
desotocountynews.com

Uselton among top 50 highly-paid public officials in Mississippi

File photo: DeSoto County Schools Supt. Cory Uselton speaks to the Rotary Club of Olive Branch in August 2021. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) According to a new report from the Mississippi Center of Public Policy (MCPP), just over half of the 50 highest-paid public officials in the state are school district superintendents and the DeSoto County School District (DCS) leader is one of those listed.
panolian.com

North Mississippi offers creative cuisine

Finishing up my list of some of the state’s best dishes served at my (and friends’) favorite restaurants, a trip to the northern region of the state is in order. Filled with miles of scenic countryside highlighted by stunning Delta sunrises and sunsets, quaint downtown areas and bustling cities, historic homes and active college towns, the area is one everyone needs to explore at some point in life.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Calhoun Journal

Alabama Flags Lowered Half Staff For Saturday

Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey issued a release on Thursday, August 25th for all state flags to be flown at half staff on Saturday, August 27th to honor Officer Ivan Lopez, of the Mt. Vernon Police Department, who recently was killed in the line of duty. She went on to state that on behalf of the state of Alabama she expresses her deepest sympathies to his family and fellow law enforcement professions. Officer Lopez was a first-generation Columbian immigrant and was proud to be an Alabamian. He was a 12-year veteran of law enforcement and was beloved by the people of Mt. Vernon.
WJTV 12

Alligator captured at Laurel Popeye’s restaurant

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – An alligator must really love that chicken from Popeye’s! Recent rainy weather may be the reason an alligator turned up at a Popeye’s restaurant in Laurel on Monday, August 22. City officials said restaurant staff noticed the unusual guest in the drive-thru lane. The three-foot gator turned up at the restaurant […]
LAUREL, MS
WAPT

Flash flooding takes toll on Mississippi roads

JACKSON, Miss. — The flash flooding throughout Mississippi is taking a toll on the state's roads. The Mississippi Department of Transportation is working to repair roads that were washed out by this week's storms. A section of Highway 35, south of Interstate 20 in Scott County, was one of the roads affected.
WTOK-TV

Alabama DHR rolling out summer P-EBT benefits

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Summer Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits are rolling out to families with children who receive free or reduced-price school meals through the National School Lunch Program. Qualifying households will receive $391 for each participating student to purchase SNAP-eligible food at stores that accept Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT)...
ALABAMA STATE
WATE

Mississippi woman suing Taylor Swift for $1M over ‘Lover’ book

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Southaven, Mississippi woman says Taylor Swift ripped off her book of poems called ‘Lover’ when the superstar released a book of the same title in 2019. Teresa La Dart filed a copyright infringement lawsuit in the U.S. Western District Court of Tennessee in Memphis Tuesday. She said Swift’s book ‘Lover’ […]
WTOK-TV

Mississippi Blood Services truck bursts into flames

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi Blood Services truck burst into flames on Wednesday on Interstate 20. The accident backed up traffic in both the east and westbound lanes for miles. It happened in Rankin County, near Pelahatchie. Everyone inside the truck got out safely and no injuries were...

