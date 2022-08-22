Read full article on original website
Danville 14-year-old charged first-degree murder in deadly robbery
DANVILLE, Va. — Danville police said a 14-year-old is now charged with first-degree murder in a deadly robbery. Police said a 33-year-old man was shot and killed on August 16 in the 300 block of Halifax Street. The victim was identified as Patrick Lanigan Duffy. Police said officers apprehended...
4-year-old injured in shooting at Lynchburg gas station
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – A young girl was injured Tuesday night after a shooting broke out at a Liberty gas station in Lynchburg, police say. The Lynchburg Police Department says officers were dispatched just after 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 to the area near the 3100 block of Campbell Avenue after multiple callers reported hearing gunfire.
26-year-old man dead after shooting in Franklin County
Police investigating another incident in Abbington Crossing
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the second time in two weeks, the Albemarle County Police Department has responded to an incident at the Abbington Crossing Apartment complex. Around 11 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shots fired call on the 900 block of Old Brook Road. Police say...
Man charged for deaths of couple in DWI crash
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A man already charged with DWI for a crash that killed two people has now also been charged with involuntary manslaughter. 31-year-old Nicholas A. Davis was arrested shortly after the crash in July and charged with DWI. The new charges were filed in Franklin County General District Court.
Four men still wanted in local theft of cash from gaming machines
The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying or providing information about four males who are wanted for questioning in regard to a larceny at a local convenience store. On Saturday, Aug. 13, at approximately 9:30 p.m., an undisclosed amount of cash was...
Search ongoing for man missing from Amherst County
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man missing since August 8. Melvin Keith Taylor is 5′10″ and 175 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. He was driving a red 2009 Toyota Camry with license plate number ID46420.
15-year-old Danville student taken into custody after fight, gun found in backpack
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A 15-year-old student has been arrested following a fight in school and a gun found in a backpack, the Danville Police Department said. At approximately 3:06 p.m., a fight occurred between students inside George Washington High School. After the altercation, security officers were notified and...
Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney discusses gun violence after child injured in shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Following a Tuesday night shooting that sent a four-year-old girl to the hospital, WFXR News spoke with the Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Lynchburg, Bethany Harrison, about the rising gun violence in the Hill City, as well as the rest of Virginia. Harrison...
Nelson Co. Deputies investigating 2 larcenies
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two larcenies where batteries, trucking, and logging equipment was stolen. The Sheriff’s Office says the larcenies occurred between August 19 and 24, one happened in the 3000 block of Patrick Henry Highway and the other on Harper’s Creek Lane in Tyro. Deputies say one victim was the target of both larcenies.
Alleghany Co. Sheriff’s office investigates bomb threat sent through Airdrop in school
COVINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — Alleghany High School had to evacuate students and faculty on the afternoon of August. 24, in response to a bomb threat sent via Airdrop. According the principal of Alleghany High School, the threat was sent through Airdrop during the third lunch block on Wednesday. Airdrop” is a way of sending files electronically.
Forest woman arrested for animal abuse
Emily Madison Pendell, 25, of Forest has been charged in Bedford County with sexual abuse of an animal. According to court records for the Bedford General District Court, the incident took place on August 17, and Pendell was arrested the same day. Sexual abuse of an animal is listed as a class 6 Felony. The court documents indicate that she was released on recognizance; arrests.org indicated that her total bond was $5,000.
Jury heads into deliberation for Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion trial
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — More than a week after the trial began for a Roanoke man facing multiple counts of manslaughter in connection with a 2019 explosion at a Rockbridge County gas station, the jurors began deliberating on Wednesday. The explosion at the South River Market on May...
Bus 100 will adjust route due to sinkhole in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A warning for drivers who drive down Highland Drive in Botetourt County. The Botetourt County Public Schools put out an alert on its Facebook page about a section of Highland Drive off of Sanderson Drive in the Cloverdale area that will remain closed because of a sinkhole. It happened due to Thursday night’s storms.
