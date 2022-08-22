ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFMY NEWS2

Danville 14-year-old charged first-degree murder in deadly robbery

DANVILLE, Va. — Danville police said a 14-year-old is now charged with first-degree murder in a deadly robbery. Police said a 33-year-old man was shot and killed on August 16 in the 300 block of Halifax Street. The victim was identified as Patrick Lanigan Duffy. Police said officers apprehended...
wfxrtv.com

4-year-old injured in shooting at Lynchburg gas station

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – A young girl was injured Tuesday night after a shooting broke out at a Liberty gas station in Lynchburg, police say. The Lynchburg Police Department says officers were dispatched just after 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 to the area near the 3100 block of Campbell Avenue after multiple callers reported hearing gunfire.
WSLS

26-year-old man dead after shooting in Franklin County

BOONES MILL, Va. – A 26-year-old man was shot dead in Boones Mill Wednesday night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told it happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. at a home alongside Virgil Goode Highway. Authorities say an unknown man was at the home and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
whee.net

Martinsville man killed in Franklin County

Martinsville man fatally shot following encounter at Boones Mill home. A Martinsville man is dead following an encounter at a Boones Mill home Wednesday. night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The office’s communications. center received a call at approximately 9:28 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting at...
cbs19news

Police investigating another incident in Abbington Crossing

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the second time in two weeks, the Albemarle County Police Department has responded to an incident at the Abbington Crossing Apartment complex. Around 11 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shots fired call on the 900 block of Old Brook Road. Police say...
wfxrtv.com

Franklin Co. authorities investigating reports of shooting

An investigation is underway in Franklin County following reports of a shooting in Boones Mill on Wednesday night. Franklin Co. authorities investigating reports of …. Charlie Brewer earns Liberty Flames starting quarterback …. Friday Night Blitz Previews : Salem Spartans. Sen. Kaine tours Troutville green energy manufacturer. Big battle being...
WDBJ7.com

Man charged for deaths of couple in DWI crash

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A man already charged with DWI for a crash that killed two people has now also been charged with involuntary manslaughter. 31-year-old Nicholas A. Davis was arrested shortly after the crash in July and charged with DWI. The new charges were filed in Franklin County General District Court.
WSLS

Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in deadly Rocky Mount crash

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – A man is now charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a crash that killed two in Rocky Mount last month. The accident happened at the intersection of Old Franklin Turnpike and Booker T. Washington Highway on July 19 and left Melissa Holland, 21, and Christian Hernandez, 18 dead, according to police.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
timesvirginian.com

Four men still wanted in local theft of cash from gaming machines

The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying or providing information about four males who are wanted for questioning in regard to a larceny at a local convenience store. On Saturday, Aug. 13, at approximately 9:30 p.m., an undisclosed amount of cash was...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Search ongoing for man missing from Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man missing since August 8. Melvin Keith Taylor is 5′10″ and 175 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. He was driving a red 2009 Toyota Camry with license plate number ID46420.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WSET

15-year-old Danville student taken into custody after fight, gun found in backpack

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A 15-year-old student has been arrested following a fight in school and a gun found in a backpack, the Danville Police Department said. At approximately 3:06 p.m., a fight occurred between students inside George Washington High School. After the altercation, security officers were notified and...
WFXR

Teen facing charges after officers find gun at Danville high school

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A teenage boy was taken into custody after a fight at a Danville high school led to the discovery of a gun in the boy’s backpack Tuesday afternoon. The Danville Police Department says the fight took place shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 between students inside George Washington High […]
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Nelson Co. Deputies investigating 2 larcenies

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two larcenies where batteries, trucking, and logging equipment was stolen. The Sheriff’s Office says the larcenies occurred between August 19 and 24, one happened in the 3000 block of Patrick Henry Highway and the other on Harper’s Creek Lane in Tyro. Deputies say one victim was the target of both larcenies.
wfxrtv.com

Alleghany Co. Sheriff’s office investigates bomb threat sent through Airdrop in school

COVINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — Alleghany High School had to evacuate students and faculty on the afternoon of August. 24, in response to a bomb threat sent via Airdrop. According the principal of Alleghany High School, the threat was sent through Airdrop during the third lunch block on Wednesday. Airdrop” is a way of sending files electronically.
altavistajournal.com

Forest woman arrested for animal abuse

Emily Madison Pendell, 25, of Forest has been charged in Bedford County with sexual abuse of an animal. According to court records for the Bedford General District Court, the incident took place on August 17, and Pendell was arrested the same day. Sexual abuse of an animal is listed as a class 6 Felony. The court documents indicate that she was released on recognizance; arrests.org indicated that her total bond was $5,000.
FOREST, VA
wfxrtv.com

Bus 100 will adjust route due to sinkhole in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A warning for drivers who drive down Highland Drive in Botetourt County. The Botetourt County Public Schools put out an alert on its Facebook page about a section of Highland Drive off of Sanderson Drive in the Cloverdale area that will remain closed because of a sinkhole. It happened due to Thursday night’s storms.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA

