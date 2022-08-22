ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, OH

BCI: 1,000 firearms seized after two brothers shot in standoff

By David Rees
 10 days ago

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office provided a press conference with information on the officer-involved shooting. You can watch it in the video player above.

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities seized more than 1,000 firearms after a standoff between two brothers and law enforcement lasted several hours Saturday, resulting in the brothers being killed by law enforcement.

The incident started late Friday night and ran into Saturday morning, ending with brothers Randy Wilhelm, 56, and Bradley Wilhelm, 53, being shot and killed after both men, allegedly armed, charged at law enforcement officers, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, officers were acting under a search warrant for Randy Wilhelm and all firearms on the property.

After the shooting, the sheriff’s office asked Yost’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation to continue the search of the property. The BCI seized more than 1,000 firearms, mostly sporting shotguns and hunting rifles, and more than 140,000 rounds of ammunition.

According to the sheriff’s office, Randy Wilhelm was under indictment in Knox County for charges including intimidation, menacing by stalking, bribery, felonious assault, and domestic violence.

The BCI’s investigation remains ongoing.

