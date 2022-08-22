Read full article on original website
Fremont County government offices still closed following cyber attack
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Fremont County is imploring the community to avoid speculation and rumors as employees continue to assess after a cyber attack that began on August 17. In an update, the county said county government offices in Cañon City remain closed as they continue to recover from the cyberattack affecting county computer systems. […]
KRDO
Pueblo County Commissioners discuss settlement agreement to close Comanche 3 power plant
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday morning, Pueblo County Commissioners discussed the recent settlement agreement regarding the Comanche 3 power plant. According to officials, the state's push for clean energy is what prompted the closure of the Comanche-3 Power Plant in Pueblo. Officials say the Comanche 3 power plant is the...
cpr.org
Colorado Springs City Councilman Wayne Williams targeted by recall
Colorado Springs city councilman Wayne Williams is facing a recall effort over allegations that he is too cozy with developers. Williams, a Republican who served as Secretary of State from 2014 to 2018, is currently running for mayor. John Pitchford, the former Treasurer for the El Paso County Republican Party,...
I-25 rest stops north of Pueblo remain closed for a third year since start of COVID-19 pandemic
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Travelers along Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Pueblo have wondered why the Pinon Rest Areas have been closed for more than two years, and if -- or when -- they'll reopen. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) closed the northbound and southbound rest areas located just north of Pueblo The post I-25 rest stops north of Pueblo remain closed for a third year since start of COVID-19 pandemic appeared first on KRDO.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: New zoning could make way for homes
If we want young adults to flourish in Colorado Springs, and stay here, we must regulate in a manner that allows it. That means rezoning for the future and allowing the market to supply more competitively priced housing. The need for this could not be more obvious. Rentals in Colorado...
KRDO
Pueblo passed an ordinance to let e-bikes on trails
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Pueblo City Council passed an ordinance that will some electronic vehicles to be operated on certain paths and trails that were currently designed for bicyclists and pedestrians. This ordinance includes electronic bikes, scooters, and other specified electronic vehicles. The speed limit will be 20mph. Residents,...
Daily Record
Florence library to ask voters for mill levy bump to help find new home
The John C. Fremont Library District in November will ask its eligible voters to approve a mill levy increase so that it can continue to offer programming, supplement its budget to catch up with the increase in the minimum wage and most of all, find a new home. Library Director...
Voting machine tampering in Colorado points to concern for fall election
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — On the last day of voting in Colorado’s June primary, a poll worker sent to wipe down a voting machine found a concerning error message on its screen: “USB device change detected.”. The machine, used to mark ballots electronically, was taken out of...
A larger chunk of Colorado is now drought-free this week
Late August's drought update shows continued improvement in Colorado's drought battle for some and no change for others.
Academy School District seeking to fill 250+ open positions
COLORADO SPRINGS — Academy School District 20 will host a job fair to fill hundreds of open positions within the district. The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, at the district’s Education and Administration Building, 1110 Chapel Hills Drive, 80920. Job seekers are asked to enter […]
Pueblo Parks and Recreation looking for stolen powerwasher
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Parks and Recreation is looking for a stolen powerwasher taken from their compound. Pueblo Parks and Recreation said earlier in the month a power washer was stolen from their City Park maintenance compound. They ask the public that if you have seen it or have any information about the machine to […]
Several lanes of Powers closed due to crash near Barnes in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has closed one northbound lane of Powers Blvd. just south of Barnes Rd., due to a crash in the area. CSPD is asking drivers to seek alternate routes at this time. We have a crew en route to gather more information. We will be The post Several lanes of Powers closed due to crash near Barnes in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Beware -- new phone scam in Pueblo County is making the rounds
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A new scam is making the rounds in Pueblo County -- and it’s a convincing one. Crooks have been calling people up, identifying themselves as deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, and claiming that the person on the other end owes the sheriff’s office money. Adding to the illusion, the number caller ID matches the real sheriff’s office number.
Man blocked on Facebook awarded $65,000 from City of Woodland Park
Sgaggio was personally blocked on Facebook by former Woodland Park Police Chief, Miles De Young because he criticized a raid by Woodland Park police officers.
Pueblo Police share safety measures for the Colorado State Fair
This year's Colorado State Fair brings crowds from all over and that means making safety a priority.
Pueblo West neighborhood pleads for pothole repairs, but will have to wait
It’s an annual concern for this Pueblo West neighborhood, potholes in every direction. This year they are getting even bigger. Homeowners reached out to News5 to find out when they can expect a fix.
DougCo voters to decide on mill levy override
Douglas County voters will decide if the school district should invest millions more into its schools.
Daily Record
Judge dismisses criminal charges against John Paul Williams for 2009 murder
District Judge Lynette Wenner dismissed criminal charges Thursday against John Paul Williams who was charged in the 2009 murder of Rebecca Magallanes. Williams and Magallanes shared a residence in Florence until her disappearance in November 2009. Williams, 70, suffered a stroke shortly after Magallanes’s torso was discovered in Custer County....
Body found in Colorado city water reservoir, officials say tap water still safe to drink
According to the Northglenn Police Department, a body was found in the Northglenn Water Reservoir at the Northglenn Water Treatment Facility on August 24 at about 7 AM. Once at the scene, authorities were able to recover a deceased adult male from the water. The individual was found in a...
KKTV
Major Colorado Springs intersection reopened following hit-and-run crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of a major Colorado Springs intersection was closed for the early Thursday morning commute due to a crash. Colorado Springs police told 11 News two cars were involved in a T-bone collision on Powers and Barnes around 4 a.m. One northbound lane of Powers...
