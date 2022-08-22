ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, CO

KXRM

Fremont County government offices still closed following cyber attack

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Fremont County is imploring the community to avoid speculation and rumors as employees continue to assess after a cyber attack that began on August 17. In an update, the county said county government offices in Cañon City remain closed as they continue to recover from the cyberattack affecting county computer systems. […]
KRDO News Channel 13

I-25 rest stops north of Pueblo remain closed for a third year since start of COVID-19 pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Travelers along Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Pueblo have wondered why the Pinon Rest Areas have been closed for more than two years, and if -- or when -- they'll reopen. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) closed the northbound and southbound rest areas located just north of Pueblo The post I-25 rest stops north of Pueblo remain closed for a third year since start of COVID-19 pandemic appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
State
Colorado State
County
Fremont County, CO
Fremont County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs Gazette: New zoning could make way for homes

If we want young adults to flourish in Colorado Springs, and stay here, we must regulate in a manner that allows it. That means rezoning for the future and allowing the market to supply more competitively priced housing. The need for this could not be more obvious. Rentals in Colorado...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Pueblo passed an ordinance to let e-bikes on trails

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Pueblo City Council passed an ordinance that will some electronic vehicles to be operated on certain paths and trails that were currently designed for bicyclists and pedestrians. This ordinance includes electronic bikes, scooters, and other specified electronic vehicles. The speed limit will be 20mph. Residents,...
PUEBLO, CO
#County Government#Fremont County Board
KXRM

Academy School District seeking to fill 250+ open positions

COLORADO SPRINGS — Academy School District 20 will host a job fair to fill hundreds of open positions within the district. The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, at the district’s Education and Administration Building, 1110 Chapel Hills Drive, 80920. Job seekers are asked to enter […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Parks and Recreation looking for stolen powerwasher

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Parks and Recreation is looking for a stolen powerwasher taken from their compound. Pueblo Parks and Recreation said earlier in the month a power washer was stolen from their City Park maintenance compound. They ask the public that if you have seen it or have any information about the machine to […]
KRDO News Channel 13

Several lanes of Powers closed due to crash near Barnes in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has closed one northbound lane of Powers Blvd. just south of Barnes Rd., due to a crash in the area. CSPD is asking drivers to seek alternate routes at this time. We have a crew en route to gather more information. We will be The post Several lanes of Powers closed due to crash near Barnes in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
News Break
Politics
KKTV

Beware -- new phone scam in Pueblo County is making the rounds

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A new scam is making the rounds in Pueblo County -- and it’s a convincing one. Crooks have been calling people up, identifying themselves as deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, and claiming that the person on the other end owes the sheriff’s office money. Adding to the illusion, the number caller ID matches the real sheriff’s office number.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
Daily Record

Judge dismisses criminal charges against John Paul Williams for 2009 murder

District Judge Lynette Wenner dismissed criminal charges Thursday against John Paul Williams who was charged in the 2009 murder of Rebecca Magallanes. Williams and Magallanes shared a residence in Florence until her disappearance in November 2009. Williams, 70, suffered a stroke shortly after Magallanes’s torso was discovered in Custer County....
FLORENCE, CO

