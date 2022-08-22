There’s a highly contagious, unidentified illness currently affecting and killing dogs in Michigan, and officials are trying to determine what it is. The symptoms are similar to parvo, but tests are coming back negative. Most dogs getting sick are 2 years and under, and they are not properly vaccinated. Melissa FitzGerald, director of the Otsego County Animal Control, said making sure dogs are properly vaccinated is key to avoiding this illness. Inside Edition Digital has more.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO