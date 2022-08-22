Read full article on original website
Related
insideedition.com
Many Tattoo Inks May Contain Unlisted Carcinogens, New Study Reported
A team of researchers found that nearly 50% of tattoo inks they tested contained compounds that could become a cancer-causing agent if degraded. This was part of a larger study that found many tattoo inks made in the U.S. had ingredients not listed on the labels. “Every time we looked...
insideedition.com
Officials Are Trying to Identify Mystery Illness Killing Dogs in Michigan
There’s a highly contagious, unidentified illness currently affecting and killing dogs in Michigan, and officials are trying to determine what it is. The symptoms are similar to parvo, but tests are coming back negative. Most dogs getting sick are 2 years and under, and they are not properly vaccinated. Melissa FitzGerald, director of the Otsego County Animal Control, said making sure dogs are properly vaccinated is key to avoiding this illness. Inside Edition Digital has more.
Comments / 0