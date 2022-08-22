WVU to receive $336K for scientific research
Charleston, WV – West Virginia University is receiving $336,105 dollars for scientific research.TRAFFIC: WV Parkways Authority schedules bridge deck replacement in Pax
August 22, 2022, Senator Joe Manchin announced $336,105 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for scientific research at West Virginia University (WVU).
“The National Science Foundation is an important partner for the Mountain State through their investments in groundbreaking research while also providing West Virginia students and educators with unique research opportunities. I am pleased NSF is investing in this project at WVU to advance our understanding of climate processes, and I look forward to seeing the results of the research. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support research opportunities across West Virginia,”U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)
The research project will focus on how environments have adjusted to climate shifts, including temperature, precipitation and carbon removal.POLICE: More explosive devices found at church in Bluefield, suspect in custody
The funding will also support additional STEM educational opportunities for students in grades 6-12, undergraduates, graduate researchers and secondary educators in West Virginia.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.
Comments / 0