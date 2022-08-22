ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Herbster-Backed PAC Aims To Bolster State, Local conservatives

Nebraska Republican Charles Herbster, after finishing second in the GOP governor’s primary race, is trying to reclaim his former role as a conservative kingmaker and mega-donor. He and his team announced a new political action committee Thursday aimed at pushing state and local GOP officeholders and candidates farther to...
Thousands Of Nebraskans To Benefit From Student Loan Forgiveness

More than a hundred thousand Nebraskans are set to be on the receiving end of student loan debt relief. President Joe Biden announced earlier this week a plan for 10 to 20 thousand dollars in federal student loan debt forgiveness for individuals. According to LendingTree, Nebraskans owe more than $8...
