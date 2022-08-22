Read full article on original website
Related
United Way of Natrona County Hosting ‘Grill and Chill Event’ for Non-Profits on Wednesday
United Way of Natrona County is hosting its annual 'Grill and Chill' event on Wednesday, August 24 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the community is invited!. This event is happening at David Street Station and it gives community members the opportunity to meet 35 Natrona County non-profit organizations and find out about the services that these organizations offer. It's the campaign kickoff for the 2023 season and it will impact the community in a myriad of ways.
Fall Grant Cycle to support Natrona County nonprofits NOW OPEN
The application period for Natrona Collective Health Trust’s (NCHT) Fall Grant. During this cycle, NCHT will be offering multi-year general operating support grants. between $20,000-$100,000 a year to nonprofits supporting Natrona County residents in the following areas:. • Early childhood development – including organizations focused on children ages 0-5...
Natrona County High School ribbon cutting for new pool
The Natrona County High School (NCHS) held a ribbon cutting ceremony at 12 p.m. for the new pool on Wednesday. The new $10.2 million natatorium gives NCHS a pool for the first time since the old pool was demolished in 2014. Seniors McKenzie Watts, Lily Roberts and Bella Bruvaker talked...
Through the Keyhole: Fathom Swanson Celebrates 10 Years as Madame of Casper Burlesque Troupe
You wake up in the middle of the night, but it still feels like you're dreaming. You're in your own bed, but it's in a different place. You hear music coming from down the hall. It's calling out to you, beckoning you, daring you. You wipe the sleep from your eyes and get out of bed, slowly walking towards the sound of the music.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Casper Drama Teacher Running for Natrona County School Board of Trustees Position
Michael Stedillie was a teacher at Kelly Walsh High School for decades. Any student who went through the KWHS drama department has nothing but fond memories of the man who could silence a room with just a single raised eyebrow. Mr. Stedillie, retired a handful of years ago from KWHS,...
Last Stand Standing: Flaming Wok Is The Only Vendor Left in Eastridge Mall Food Court
There was a time, in the not-so-distant past, where malls were the place to be. Malls first gained their popularity in the '80s and they played host to a variety of shops, kiosks and, yes, food stands. Food courts were the absolute center of a shopping mall, featuring various eateries...
Women Building Wyoming Is Ready For Their Big Annual Event
Women Building Wyoming began two years ago when local business owner Darbi Westman formed her mission to offer no-cost exposure for women entrepreneurs. She began by developing and designing annual local events for women to showcase their skills and products. What started as a small lady's night out concept (with...
Photo Shows Casper Police Car Parked On Top Of A Rock at Eastridge Mall
Officer Jeffrey Bullard with the Casper Police Department told K2 Radio News stated that he did not have any information at this time regarding the incident. He stated that the incident has been turned over to the department's Internal Affairs Division for investigation. *****. We've all been in a hurry....
RELATED PEOPLE
Back to School Safety Reminders from Natrona County School District
According to a written statement from the Natrona County School District, the first day of school for Natrona County School District students is September 6th. "As we excitedly prepare for a great school year, we would like to share some important safety tips and reminders with our community. The Natrona County School District, Natrona County Sheriff's Office, Casper Police Department, City of Casper, Evansville Police Department, Mills Police Department, and other area community partners are dedicated to working together to ensure all students have a safe, fun, and exceptional school year!"
Casper Police Provide Clarification on Eastridge Mall Boulder Incident
On August 21, 2022, K2 Radio News reported that a Casper Police Department patrol car had driven on top of a decorative boulder in the parking lot of Eastridge Mall. A photo from a citizen that K2 Radio News shared showed the car on top of the rock, with a caption that said 'Well that sucks.'
VIDEO: Crazy Flooding In Bar Nunn Turns Cars Into Boats
Mother Nature has been a formidable foe for Natrona County lately. A few weeks ago, she offered us a beautiful but terrifying lightning storm (and we've got the pics to prove it) and on Wednesday night, she almost flooded an entire town!. That's according to video footage taken by Laura...
Casper College Enrollment Slows Down
“Enrollment at community colleges across the country has been trending down since 2010 and there isn’t one specific reason for this trend” said the Casper College’s news coordinator. At the Casper College, this is certainly true. Particularly with older students 25 years and up. This was offset...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Luke Young to Face Charges in Double Homicide West of Casper on Aug. 9
The "person of interest" in a double homicide on Aug. 9 will face charges of murder and aggravated assault, according to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. Sheriff's investigators have obtained enough information to charge Luke Thomas Young, 26, with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault related to the homicides of Acacia Colvin and Kameron Young Johnson, according to the news release.
Casper Fire-EMS Stops Gas Leak in East Casper on Monday Night
Casper Fire-EMS and Black Hills Energy stopped a gas leak in the Centennial Hills and East Gate areas late Monday night, according to news releases posted on social media. Residents were evacuated from their homes during the incident, and were allowed to return after the leak was stopped. Casper Fire-EMS...
New “Women of Wyoming” Mural Coming To Downtown Casper
Casper is currently home to 10 murals, and thanks to the Casper Mural Project, it will soon be 11. In a Facebook post, they announced that they have picked not only the theme for our newest mural but the artist as well. The mural's location will be on Downtown Center...
Unattended Cooking Fire in Yucca Circle, Casper
At approximately 7:50 a.m. Casper Fire-EMS units were dispatched to a structure fire in the area of Yucca Circle, according to a recent press release on their social media page. First arriving units found smoke coming from a single-family residence. Units made quick access to the structure and identified the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Whoa, Baby! Full House Superfan Competition, Casper
Hey all you Full House Fans out there! Good news... On September 22nd, fans will be celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Full House premiere!. This anniversary is especially poignant due to the tragic passing of Bog Saget earlier this year. To celebrate the 35th anniversary and to honor the...
VIDEO: Pro-Life, Pro-Choice Protest Outside of Women’s Health Clinic in Casper
Both proponents and opponents of abortion gathered outside of the Wellspring Health Access Clinic in Casper on Thursday afternoon, and while this has been and will remain a hot-button issue for years to come, both groups were respectful of each other while they made their personal feelings known. In fact,...
Here’s Your Chance To Be In A Country Music Video
Have you ever wanted to be in a Country Music video?. If your answer was a resounding YES then you better keep on reading. Justin Baxter is a Country Music artist that was born in Glenrock, Wyoming, and currently lives in Casper. His style of music can best be described...
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0