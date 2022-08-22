ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, PA

Middletown Area School District students involved in hazing removed from team pending investigation

By Allie Berube
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ixLN9_0hQwo9Cc00

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown School District has removed the students involved in the hazing incident from mid-August from the football team and considered canceling the football season entirely. Releasing new details on Monday, the school describes an incident involving Middletown football players happening during a practice.

LATEST: Middletown cancels football season due to widespread hazing

“Middletown Area School District will not tolerate hazing, is committed to investigating all reported incidents of hazing, and is actively engaged in pursuing discipline for the students responsible for violating our policies in this case,” the school district said in its statement.

Following the school’s investigation, officials concluded the hazing incident occurred on August 11 on school property, during a practice. The school says it was notified the following day on August 12 and began its investigation and contacted the Lower Swatara Township Police Department.

Middletown football coach resigns amid hazing investigation

Cell phone video of the incident was widely distributed of the hazing, showing “a group of students restraining two of their teammates and using a muscle therapy gun and another piece of athletic equipment to poke the buttock areas of the students who were on the ground,” according to the statement. “The video shows players fully clothed.”

In a statement, the school describes the hazing incident as a “completely unacceptable, offensive, and highly inappropriate act.”

The school says the incident happened inside the high school turf room for heat acclimation practice sessions. The students involved in the incident were identified by the school on August 12.

Middletown Area School District responds to football team hazing allegations; Police investigating

“As soon as the players involved in the hazing were identified on August 12, they were removed from the football team pending the outcome of the investigation and the completion of the student discipline process,” the school district said in its statement. “Behavior such as that seen on the video simply will not be tolerated.”

This comes as Middletown head football coach Scott Acri resigned from his position on Monday, August 15. The school named Rob Brodish as interim football coach for the upcoming season, but did consider whether to continue with the football season at all.

“The District considered multiple factors in deciding whether to continue with the football season, including the potential impact canceling the season would have on football players not involved in this incident as well as students involved in marching band and cheerleading,” Middletown School District said in its statement.

Full statement

Dear Parent/Guardian:

I’m writing to provide information and updates about the Middletown Area School District’s investigation into a hazing incident with our football team which occurred on August 11, 2022. This incident is disturbing and upsetting, and we understand both the desire for more information and a call for action. At the same time, as we conduct an investigation, the District must follow state and federal laws, District policy, and maintain confidentiality and student privacy.

The hazing incident took place when members of the high school football team were in the high school turf room for heat acclimation practice sessions. Cell phone video, taken by players, shows a group of students restraining two of their teammates and using a muscle therapy gun and another piece of athletic equipment to poke the buttock areas of the students who were on the ground. The video shows players fully clothed. It did not appear that any student’s body was physically penetrated. The video is difficult to watch as this is a completely unacceptable, offensive, and highly inappropriate act.

On August 12, the District received reports of a possible hazing incident during the football team’s practice the previous day. The High School Administration immediately opened an investigation, met with students, reviewed cell phone video of the incident, and contacted the Lower Swatara Township Police Department.

As soon as the players involved in the hazing were identified on August 12, they were removed from the football team pending the outcome of the investigation and the completion of the student discipline process. Behavior such as that seen on the video simply will not be tolerated.

On Monday, August 15, 2022, the head football coach offered his resignation. An interim football coach will lead the team through the rest of the season. The District considered multiple factors in deciding whether to continue with the football season, including the potential impact canceling the season would have on football players not involved in this incident as well as students involved in marching band and cheerleading.

To be clear, Middletown Area School District will not tolerate hazing, is committed to investigating all reported incidents of hazing, and is actively engaged in pursuing discipline for the students responsible for violating our policies in this case. The District is cooperating with law enforcement investigators and will continue doing so until the investigation is completed. We are addressing this matter with the utmost sense of urgency to ensure that our school environment is free from behaviors that are meant to demean, humiliate or harm other students. Once all investigations are concluded, the District will be working to develop additional protocols and supports to promote a positive school climate and culture for all students.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to work through this investigation. We understand the desire for information but are doing our best to work diligently and thoroughly through a legal process. We know this incident is of serious concern to our entire school community and will do all we can to move forward in a positive manner.

Dr. Chelton Hunter
Superintendent of Schools
Middletown Area School District

Middletown football will begin its season on Friday, August 26 against Lower Dauphin.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 3

Puglover
4d ago

Those two young people will carry the trauma of their assaults for the rest of their lives! Middletown's football season should be cancelled for the upcoming season. Those involved in the hazing should be sent to juvenile detention facilities.

Reply
6
Mike Zimmerman
4d ago

if my brother or I pulled a stunt like that; dad would have spanked us quite well. sitting would be painful.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
local21news.com

Law firm confirmed to be representing two victims of Middletown hazing incident

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Andreozzi + Foote, a law firm which according to their website is "a nationally recognized civil firm known for our successful advocacy on behalf of survivors of sexual abuse and violent crime," was confirmed by CBS 21 News to be representing two victims regarding the Middletown football hazing incident.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
msn.com

Shippensburg schools under lockdown for armed male, police say

PSP troopers are actively searching in the Shippensburg borough near the Roxbury Treatment Center for an on-foot armed individual. Police say that the suspect, 32-year-old William Lewis, is a black male with face tattoos and was last seen wearing black clothing. They are requesting the public to not engage him...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
campussafetymagazine.com

2 Pa. High School Football Teams Face Hazing Allegations

Two Pennsylvania high school football teams are being investigated for separate hazing incidents that occurred in the same week. Middletown Area High School’s football team is being investigated over an August 11 hazing incident. According to a statement released by Middletown Area School District Superintendent Dr. Chelton Hunter, during...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Middletown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Middletown, PA
Sports
Middletown, PA
Education
FOX 43

Middletown School District cancels high school football season after another video of hazing incident comes to light

The Middletown Area School District has cancelled its upcoming high school football season after a second video of the suspected hazing incident involving members of the team earlier this month surfaced, showing that the number of students involved was more widespread than previously known, Superintendent Dr. Chelton Hunter said in a letter to parents and guardians Wednesday.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Hazing#High School Football#School Administration#American Football#Highschoolsports#Un
WTAJ

District investigates hazing, cancels HS football season

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school district has announced it’s canceling its high school’s football season after obtaining a video that allegedly showed hazing among team members. The Middletown Area School District earlier this month had announced an investigation into what it called a “disturbing and upsetting” Aug. 11 cellphone video showing hazing. The […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27 News

Can Middletown football players transfer after season cancelation?

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown Area School District has cancelled its high school football season amid a growing hazing scandal. For the students who were not involved in the multiple hazing incidents, some community members wonder if these students are able to transfer to different schools where they could play football. The PIAA clarified on […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
PennLive.com

After Middletown football shutdown, PIAA says it won’t waive key transfer rule but districts will decide eligibility

It only took hours for the first transfer to be announced Wednesday after Middletown Superintendent Chelton Hunter said he was cancelling the school’s football season amid a police investigation into hazing there. Former Middletown quarterback Bamm Appleby said on Twitter that he was a Steel-High Roller. Steelton-Highspire Superintendent Mick...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PennLive.com

Former Catholic high school in Harrisburg to become a Halloween ‘haunted house’

As if high school weren’t scary enough: a Harrisburg building once used as a secondary school will host a haunted house this fall. The Bridge Eco Village, which is located in a building that was once the Bishop McDevitt High School, has announced a haunted attraction in partnership with Rotten Concepts. The attraction will be called The Unholy Schoolhouse, and plays into the building’s past as a parochial school under the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner called to scene of central Pa. crash

One person is dead after a Friday morning crash on an Adams County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the Adams County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m. on Abbottstown Pike, near Green Springs Road in Berwick Township. Additional...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police search for missing York teen

YORK, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing teen from York. Jean Baptiste, 17, was last seen by his family on Thursday. He is a member of CASA and part of CASA's student program, Mi Espacio. Baptiste is a Black male, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 250...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Swatara Township road rage incident results in gunfire

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A road rage incident that occurred in Swatara Township, Dauphin County ended with shots being fired and a man being injured. According to the Swatara Township Police Department, the incident occurred on Friday, Aug. 26 at 10:24 a.m. Police officers received a report of a road rage incident along Route 322 east. A man reported that he was driving eastbound down Hummelstown Hill when he switched into the right lane.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy