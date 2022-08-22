Read full article on original website
knsiradio.com
Police: One Person Reportedly Killed by Train Near Clear Lake
(KNSI) – One man is dead after he was hit by a train in Clear Lake Township Friday morning. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says in a release that the man was standing on the tracks near Highway 10 and 97th Street, east of Clear Lake, when he was struck.
kduz.com
One Injured in McLeod Co Crash
An 18-year-old from Winsted was injured in a one-vehicle crash north of Lester Prairie Tuesday afternoon. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says Alexander Wick was taken to the hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. The Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened in the area of County Road 9 and...
kvsc.org
Wadena Man Extricated From Semi Cab After Rolling Into Ditch
On Monday, August 22nd around 7:30 a.m. a semi-truck rolled into a ditch trapping the driver inside the cab near Zion Township. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 58-year-old Rodney Lillis of Wadena was driving the semi eastbound on County Road 16 when he crossed over the westbound lane and rolled onto the drivers side.
knsiradio.com
Wanted Felon Arrested After Large Search in Sartell Wednesday Night
(KNSI) — A 49-year-old St. Cloud man was arrested Wednesday night in Sartell after fleeing police, triggering an extensive search involving six law enforcement agencies. Sartell police say just before 7:00, they were in the area of the 200 block of 10th Avenue North when they spotted Chad Hagen getting into a car. Hagen is wanted for several felonies. When they tried to arrest him, police say Hagen resisted and drove away.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Man Identified in Fatal 7-Vehicle Rogers Crash
The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the Brooklyn Center man killed in a chain-reaction crash Monday afternoon on westbound Interstate Highway 94 near Highway 101 in Rogers. Miguel Angel Deheza Perez, 42, of Brooklyn Center died at the scene, the patrol said. The crash, which occurred shortly after 2:50 p.m....
Semi rolls over in Stearns County, driver airlifted from scene
ZION TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A semi crash this morning on County Road 16 in Zion Township forced Stearns County deputies to extricate the driver from the vehicle. Rodney Lillis, 58, was airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital and treated for his injuries. The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. along County Road 16 near 263rd Avenue. Police believe the semi drove onto the right shoulder before crossing into the opposite lane and ending up in the ditch.The Minnesota State Patrol and the Stearns County Sheriff's Office are investigating.
voiceofalexandria.com
Motorcycle crash in Pope County injures man from west central Minnesota
(Pope County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of the man injured when his motorcycle was hit by a truck in Pope County over the weekend. According to officials, Nathan Graves, 45, of Clara City, was traveling northbound on Highway 104 in Glenwood Township when he was hit by a truck traveling eastbound on Pope County Road 18. Graves reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to The St. Cloud Hospital.
Stolen Camper in Benton County; Arson in St. Cloud
St. Cloud Police is reporting an arson that happened on the 1000 block 6th Avenue South where a fire was started in a tuck under garage in an apartment complex. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says similar activity happened earlier in the month. The Benton...
knsiradio.com
Randall Man Injured After Fleeing From Sheriff’s Deputy On ATV
(KNSI) – A Randall man was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital after he crashed his ATV while fleeing police Sunday night. According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, they were trying to stop the 46-year-old driver just before 11:00 when he drove into a yard and tried to steer back onto the road when he lost control and crashed.
KARE
Amtrak train in Minnesota delayed due to 'police activity involving a trespasser incident'
BECKER, Minn. — Amtrak's Empire Builder Train 8 was delayed Friday morning after stopping in Minnesota due to "police activity involving a trespasser incident," according to Amtrak's Twitter page. It happened between Clear Lake and Becker and tweeted out at 9:47 a.m. The train, which departed Seattle on Wednesday,...
knsiradio.com
Benton County to Receive State Emergency Assistance for Severe Storm Damage
(KNSI) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz authorized emergency assistance for more counties on Friday due to the storms that blew through the state this spring and summer. Benton County was one of eight added to the list due to severe thunderstorms with heavy rains, flash flooding, damaging winds, and large hail back in May.
voiceofalexandria.com
Woman from Douglas County dies while hiking in Oregon
(Undated)--A woman from Douglas County has reportedly fallen 100 feet to her death while hiking in Oregon. Officials in Oregon say Jessica Warejoncas, 62, of Carlos, was killed in the accident late last week near Wiesendanger Falls, Oregon. Emergency crew members reportedly had to hike 1.3 miles from the trailhead...
knuj.net
Fatal Crash On Highway 7
Two people from Montevideo were killed in a head on crash on Highway 7, Thursday morning just west of Silver Lake in Mcleod County. The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting a 2013 Ford Fusion, driven by 25 year old Wilmer Herrera of Montevideo, was west bound on highway 7, when the vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a 2020 Ford Explorer, driven by 54 year old Marsha Angela Schmidt of Danube. Herrera was killed along with passenger, 21 year old Fanny Perez of Montevideo. A two year old passenger from Montevideo was transported by Ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Schmidt and passenger 55 year old Marcia Jean Schmidt were transported to the Hutchinson Hospital, both with non-life threatening injuries. Assisting the State Patrol was the Mcleod County Sherriff office, Allina and Silver Lake Ambulance and the Silver Lake Fire department.
willmarradio.com
Clara City man hurt in motorcycle crash near Glenwood
(Glenwood MN-) A 45-year-old Clara City man was hurt when his motorcycle was hit by a truck in Pope County Sunday. At 1:15 p.m., the man was traveling northbound on Highway 104 in Glenwood Township when he was hit by a truck traveling eastbound on Pope County Road 18. The man's name and current condition has not been released. The truck was driven by an 18-year-old man from Alexandria, and no word on if he or his two teenaged passengers were hurt.
Suspect sought in Clearwater, Minnesota bank robbery
A suspect sought in connection with a bank robbery at American Heritage Bank in Clearwater, Minn. on Monday, Aug. 22. Source: Wright County Sheriff's Office. Authorities in Clearwater, Minnesota are investigating a bank robbery. The Wright County Sheriff's Office said the robbery happened around 1:45 p.m. Monday at the American...
willmarradio.com
Minnesota Woman Dies In Hiking Accident In Oregon
(Cascade Locks, OR) -- A Minnesota woman has fallen 100 feet to her death while hiking in Oregon. Officials with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office say 62-year-old Jessica Warejoncas of Carlos, Minnesota was killed in the accident last Friday near Wiesendanger Falls. K-A-R-E/T-V reports emergency responders had to hike one-point-three miles from the trailhead to reach the victim. Witnesses say she had left the main trail before falling and suffering a severe head injury.
krwc1360.com
Funeral Services Today (Friday) for Michael Wolford, Killed in Recent Head-on Traffic Crash
A Litchfield man who was a longtime resident of Winsted will be remembered at a funeral Mass today in Winsted. 39-year-old Michael Wolford was one of two men who died in a head-on traffic crash last Friday evening, August 12th in Stockholm Township, south of Cokato. The Wright County Sheriff’s...
knsiradio.com
Clearwater Bank Robbed, Suspect on the Loose
(KNSI) — The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the man who robbed the American Heritage Bank in Clearwater Monday afternoon. Police say he walked in and implied he had a weapon before demanding money. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was hurt.
SHERIFF: Nothing Suspicious in Hiking Death of Minnesota Woman
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office says a hiking accident has taken the life of a 62-year-old Minnesota woman as she was enjoying a day outdoors in Oregon. He also says there's no reason to suspect foul play. A 100-Foot Fall to Her Death. On Friday, August 19th, Jessica Warejoncas, and...
krwc1360.com
Two Die in Head-on Crash Friday in Wright County
Two people died in a head-on traffic crash that happened Friday evening in Wright County. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department reports that just before 10 PM, two passenger cars collided on Wright County Road 3, near the intersection of County Road 30 in Stockholm Township, south of Cokato. Officials...
