Stearns County, MN

knsiradio.com

Police: One Person Reportedly Killed by Train Near Clear Lake

(KNSI) – One man is dead after he was hit by a train in Clear Lake Township Friday morning. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says in a release that the man was standing on the tracks near Highway 10 and 97th Street, east of Clear Lake, when he was struck.
CLEAR LAKE, MN
kduz.com

One Injured in McLeod Co Crash

An 18-year-old from Winsted was injured in a one-vehicle crash north of Lester Prairie Tuesday afternoon. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says Alexander Wick was taken to the hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. The Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened in the area of County Road 9 and...
MCLEOD COUNTY, MN
kvsc.org

Wadena Man Extricated From Semi Cab After Rolling Into Ditch

On Monday, August 22nd around 7:30 a.m. a semi-truck rolled into a ditch trapping the driver inside the cab near Zion Township. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 58-year-old Rodney Lillis of Wadena was driving the semi eastbound on County Road 16 when he crossed over the westbound lane and rolled onto the drivers side.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Wanted Felon Arrested After Large Search in Sartell Wednesday Night

(KNSI) — A 49-year-old St. Cloud man was arrested Wednesday night in Sartell after fleeing police, triggering an extensive search involving six law enforcement agencies. Sartell police say just before 7:00, they were in the area of the 200 block of 10th Avenue North when they spotted Chad Hagen getting into a car. Hagen is wanted for several felonies. When they tried to arrest him, police say Hagen resisted and drove away.
SARTELL, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Man Identified in Fatal 7-Vehicle Rogers Crash

The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the Brooklyn Center man killed in a chain-reaction crash Monday afternoon on westbound Interstate Highway 94 near Highway 101 in Rogers. Miguel Angel Deheza Perez, 42, of Brooklyn Center died at the scene, the patrol said. The crash, which occurred shortly after 2:50 p.m....
ROGERS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Semi rolls over in Stearns County, driver airlifted from scene

ZION TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A semi crash this morning on County Road 16 in Zion Township forced Stearns County deputies to extricate the driver from the vehicle. Rodney Lillis, 58, was airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital and treated for his injuries. The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. along County Road 16 near 263rd Avenue. Police believe the semi drove onto the right shoulder before crossing into the opposite lane and ending up in the ditch.The Minnesota State Patrol and the Stearns County Sheriff's Office are investigating. 
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Motorcycle crash in Pope County injures man from west central Minnesota

(Pope County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of the man injured when his motorcycle was hit by a truck in Pope County over the weekend. According to officials, Nathan Graves, 45, of Clara City, was traveling northbound on Highway 104 in Glenwood Township when he was hit by a truck traveling eastbound on Pope County Road 18. Graves reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to The St. Cloud Hospital.
POPE COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Randall Man Injured After Fleeing From Sheriff’s Deputy On ATV

(KNSI) – A Randall man was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital after he crashed his ATV while fleeing police Sunday night. According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, they were trying to stop the 46-year-old driver just before 11:00 when he drove into a yard and tried to steer back onto the road when he lost control and crashed.
RANDALL, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Woman from Douglas County dies while hiking in Oregon

(Undated)--A woman from Douglas County has reportedly fallen 100 feet to her death while hiking in Oregon. Officials in Oregon say Jessica Warejoncas, 62, of Carlos, was killed in the accident late last week near Wiesendanger Falls, Oregon. Emergency crew members reportedly had to hike 1.3 miles from the trailhead...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
knuj.net

Fatal Crash On Highway 7

Two people from Montevideo were killed in a head on crash on Highway 7, Thursday morning just west of Silver Lake in Mcleod County. The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting a 2013 Ford Fusion, driven by 25 year old Wilmer Herrera of Montevideo, was west bound on highway 7, when the vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a 2020 Ford Explorer, driven by 54 year old Marsha Angela Schmidt of Danube. Herrera was killed along with passenger, 21 year old Fanny Perez of Montevideo. A two year old passenger from Montevideo was transported by Ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Schmidt and passenger 55 year old Marcia Jean Schmidt were transported to the Hutchinson Hospital, both with non-life threatening injuries. Assisting the State Patrol was the Mcleod County Sherriff office, Allina and Silver Lake Ambulance and the Silver Lake Fire department.
MONTEVIDEO, MN
willmarradio.com

Clara City man hurt in motorcycle crash near Glenwood

(Glenwood MN-) A 45-year-old Clara City man was hurt when his motorcycle was hit by a truck in Pope County Sunday. At 1:15 p.m., the man was traveling northbound on Highway 104 in Glenwood Township when he was hit by a truck traveling eastbound on Pope County Road 18. The man's name and current condition has not been released. The truck was driven by an 18-year-old man from Alexandria, and no word on if he or his two teenaged passengers were hurt.
CLARA CITY, MN
Bring Me The News

Suspect sought in Clearwater, Minnesota bank robbery

A suspect sought in connection with a bank robbery at American Heritage Bank in Clearwater, Minn. on Monday, Aug. 22. Source: Wright County Sheriff's Office. Authorities in Clearwater, Minnesota are investigating a bank robbery. The Wright County Sheriff's Office said the robbery happened around 1:45 p.m. Monday at the American...
CLEARWATER, MN
willmarradio.com

Minnesota Woman Dies In Hiking Accident In Oregon

(Cascade Locks, OR) -- A Minnesota woman has fallen 100 feet to her death while hiking in Oregon. Officials with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office say 62-year-old Jessica Warejoncas of Carlos, Minnesota was killed in the accident last Friday near Wiesendanger Falls. K-A-R-E/T-V reports emergency responders had to hike one-point-three miles from the trailhead to reach the victim. Witnesses say she had left the main trail before falling and suffering a severe head injury.
CARLOS, MN
knsiradio.com

Clearwater Bank Robbed, Suspect on the Loose

(KNSI) — The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the man who robbed the American Heritage Bank in Clearwater Monday afternoon. Police say he walked in and implied he had a weapon before demanding money. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was hurt.
CLEARWATER, MN
krwc1360.com

Two Die in Head-on Crash Friday in Wright County

Two people died in a head-on traffic crash that happened Friday evening in Wright County. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department reports that just before 10 PM, two passenger cars collided on Wright County Road 3, near the intersection of County Road 30 in Stockholm Township, south of Cokato. Officials...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN

