ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Local Protesters Stand Trial for Blocking Road

Three activist protesters potentially face jail time for obstructing a roadway during a demonstration in the North Texas town of Gainesville. Torrey Henderson, Justin Thompson, and Amara Ridge will stand trial on misdemeanor counts of “obstructing a highway or other passageway.” They could face up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine if convicted.
GAINESVILLE, TX
KXII.com

Gainesville protesters sentenced to 7 days in jail for blocking roadway

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The three Gainesville protesters, Justin Thompson, Torrey Henderson, and Amara Ridge, will spend time in jail for a 2020 march to protest a confederate statue at the Cooke County Courthouse. A jury convicted all three of obstructing a highway by walking along a downtown Gainesville street...
GAINESVILLE, TX
KTEN.com

Gainesville monument protesters found guilty

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — Three people who were arrested in August 2000 during a march protesting the Confederate monument at the Cooke County Courthouse were found guilty on Wednesday. PRO Gainesville founders Torrey Henderson, Amara Ridge and Justin Thompson had been charged with obstruction of a highway. A jury...
GAINESVILLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘She Needed to Ruin Someone Else's Day': Victim's Son Addresses Racist Rant

Outrage continues in the racially charged confrontation in Plano that is being investigated as a possible hate crime. The incident Wednesday night outside a restaurant involved a woman who identified herself as Mexican American verbally and physically attacking a group of Indian American women. The group Indian American Impact said...
PLANO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cooke County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Gainesville, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Gainesville, TX
KTEN.com

Denison police report historic drug bust

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison police are reporting the biggest traffic stop drug bust in the department's history. Officers seized 32 kilograms of methamphetamine from a vehicle following a brief pursuit that ended in a crash, the department said in a Facebook post on Thursday. The chase was prompted...
DENISON, TX
CBS DFW

Cooke County school bus driver sentenced to over 10 years for child exploitation

SHERMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A former school bus driver from Lake Kiowa, Texas will spend over 10 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to exploiting children.David Wayne Woods, 70, was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant after he pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of a minor on March 22.Court documents state that back in July 2019, Homeland Security Investigations agents with the Dallas office stopped Woods at DFW Airport as he returned from a trip to the Philippines and conducted a border inspection. During the inspection, they found Woods had...
COOKE COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Problems Brew in Dallas County Jail

The Dallas County jail has been the source of increased scrutiny over recent years due to several high-profile issues that rocked the system, fueling speculation that the federal government may step in and seize control. For example, last year, the FBI investigated over $600,000 of missing money from inmates’ commissary...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Keller

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. PELATZKY, BRUCE ALAN; W/M; POB: CONNECTICUT; AGE: 62; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: MARRIOTT/FOOD...
KELLER, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

2 Arrested in Connection With Shooting of Dallas Artist: PD

Two men are in custody, accused of shooting a Dallas artist as he jogged on the Sante Fe Trail in Old East Dallas last month, police say. Jonathan Chapa, 21, and Gilbert Uvalle, 20, were booked into the Dallas County Jail on Aug. 18, police records show. Both face multiple charges including aggravated assault.
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

Denison man sentenced to 30 years for beating, choking woman

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for beating and choking a woman back in February of 2020. 43-year-old Delmar Price pled guilty to assault family violence/choking, and for a violation of a protective order. According to the Grayson County Criminal...
DENISON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Family Sues Prosper ISD, Says Daughters Were Abused by Bus Driver More Than 100 Times

A family has filed suit against Proper ISD, alleging a former bus driver abused their two daughters on more than 100 occasions during their kindergarten and first-grade years. The suit, filed Thursday in Collin County, says the district and its employees didn’t do enough to protect the sisters, who were 5 and 7 at the time. It seeks more than $5 million in damages.
PROSPER, TX
dallasexpress.com

Convicted Murderer Executed After 16 Years

A convicted murderer was executed at the Texas State Penitentiary in Huntsville more than 16 years after he committed the crime that got him sentenced to death. Kosoul Chanthakoummane was found guilty of murdering real estate agent Sarah Walker in 2006, as reported by The Dallas Express. He stabbed her more than 30 times inside a model home in Collin County.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS DFW

20 kilos of methamphetamine seized in Collin County

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials seized 20 kilograms of methamphetamine with a street value of more than half a million dollars during a traffic stop on Aug. 23. Deputies with the Collin County Sheriff's Office and the North Texas Sheriff's Criminal Interdiction Unit pulled over a Ford F-150 on US-75 and Exchange Parkway. Inside they found the drugs hidden in a compartment. "Today's seizure is yet another example of the consequences of an open and out-of-control border with Mexico. As we know all too well, these dangerous drugs peddled by the Cartels are aimed at our citizens and are prolific killers.  Investing in partnerships, manpower, and specialized training to fight these criminals is essential. I am proud of the work by my dedicated deputies and our law-enforcement partners to keep our communities safe," said Collin County Sheriff Skinner.Two people were arrested and transported to the Collin County Detention Facility.  This investigation is ongoing.  
COLLIN COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy