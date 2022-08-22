Read full article on original website
Local Protesters Stand Trial for Blocking Road
Three activist protesters potentially face jail time for obstructing a roadway during a demonstration in the North Texas town of Gainesville. Torrey Henderson, Justin Thompson, and Amara Ridge will stand trial on misdemeanor counts of “obstructing a highway or other passageway.” They could face up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine if convicted.
Gainesville protesters sentenced to 7 days in jail for blocking roadway
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The three Gainesville protesters, Justin Thompson, Torrey Henderson, and Amara Ridge, will spend time in jail for a 2020 march to protest a confederate statue at the Cooke County Courthouse. A jury convicted all three of obstructing a highway by walking along a downtown Gainesville street...
Gainesville monument protesters found guilty
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — Three people who were arrested in August 2000 during a march protesting the Confederate monument at the Cooke County Courthouse were found guilty on Wednesday. PRO Gainesville founders Torrey Henderson, Amara Ridge and Justin Thompson had been charged with obstruction of a highway. A jury...
‘She Needed to Ruin Someone Else's Day': Victim's Son Addresses Racist Rant
Outrage continues in the racially charged confrontation in Plano that is being investigated as a possible hate crime. The incident Wednesday night outside a restaurant involved a woman who identified herself as Mexican American verbally and physically attacking a group of Indian American women. The group Indian American Impact said...
Denison police report historic drug bust
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison police are reporting the biggest traffic stop drug bust in the department's history. Officers seized 32 kilograms of methamphetamine from a vehicle following a brief pursuit that ended in a crash, the department said in a Facebook post on Thursday. The chase was prompted...
Man who trafficked 13-year-old out of Irving hotel sentenced to 11+ years in federal prison
IRVING, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A 36-year-old man who trafficked a 13-year-old girl out of a hotel room in Irving was sentenced Wednesday to more than 11 years in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Curtis Vance Mathis was indicted in December...
Cooke County school bus driver sentenced to over 10 years for child exploitation
SHERMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A former school bus driver from Lake Kiowa, Texas will spend over 10 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to exploiting children.David Wayne Woods, 70, was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant after he pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of a minor on March 22.Court documents state that back in July 2019, Homeland Security Investigations agents with the Dallas office stopped Woods at DFW Airport as he returned from a trip to the Philippines and conducted a border inspection. During the inspection, they found Woods had...
Problems Brew in Dallas County Jail
The Dallas County jail has been the source of increased scrutiny over recent years due to several high-profile issues that rocked the system, fueling speculation that the federal government may step in and seize control. For example, last year, the FBI investigated over $600,000 of missing money from inmates’ commissary...
Two arrested after high-speed chase in Montague Co.
Two men were arrested after a high-speed chase through two counties Thursday afternoon that turned into a search by authorities on foot.
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. PELATZKY, BRUCE ALAN; W/M; POB: CONNECTICUT; AGE: 62; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: MARRIOTT/FOOD...
2 Arrested in Connection With Shooting of Dallas Artist: PD
Two men are in custody, accused of shooting a Dallas artist as he jogged on the Sante Fe Trail in Old East Dallas last month, police say. Jonathan Chapa, 21, and Gilbert Uvalle, 20, were booked into the Dallas County Jail on Aug. 18, police records show. Both face multiple charges including aggravated assault.
Denison man sentenced to 30 years for beating, choking woman
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for beating and choking a woman back in February of 2020. 43-year-old Delmar Price pled guilty to assault family violence/choking, and for a violation of a protective order. According to the Grayson County Criminal...
'She started hitting me' | Victim of viral, racist confrontation in Plano parking lot speaks
PLANO, Texas — Rani Banerjee said she and three of her friends had just finished dinner at Sixty Vines in Plano when a woman confronted them in the parking lot, as seen in a now-viral video. "Suddenly, we heard this woman yelling at us and started coming toward us....
Family Sues Prosper ISD, Says Daughters Were Abused by Bus Driver More Than 100 Times
A family has filed suit against Proper ISD, alleging a former bus driver abused their two daughters on more than 100 occasions during their kindergarten and first-grade years. The suit, filed Thursday in Collin County, says the district and its employees didn’t do enough to protect the sisters, who were 5 and 7 at the time. It seeks more than $5 million in damages.
Woman Arrested After Racially Charged Confrontation Outside Popular Plano Restaurant Goes Viral
A Plano woman is facing charges after investigators say she assaulted and threatened several Indian-American women in a racially charged outburst that was recorded on video Wednesday night. Video of the interaction was recorded outside the Sixty Vines restaurant in Plano by one of the women involved and was shared...
Convicted Murderer Executed After 16 Years
A convicted murderer was executed at the Texas State Penitentiary in Huntsville more than 16 years after he committed the crime that got him sentenced to death. Kosoul Chanthakoummane was found guilty of murdering real estate agent Sarah Walker in 2006, as reported by The Dallas Express. He stabbed her more than 30 times inside a model home in Collin County.
20 kilos of methamphetamine seized in Collin County
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials seized 20 kilograms of methamphetamine with a street value of more than half a million dollars during a traffic stop on Aug. 23. Deputies with the Collin County Sheriff's Office and the North Texas Sheriff's Criminal Interdiction Unit pulled over a Ford F-150 on US-75 and Exchange Parkway. Inside they found the drugs hidden in a compartment. "Today's seizure is yet another example of the consequences of an open and out-of-control border with Mexico. As we know all too well, these dangerous drugs peddled by the Cartels are aimed at our citizens and are prolific killers. Investing in partnerships, manpower, and specialized training to fight these criminals is essential. I am proud of the work by my dedicated deputies and our law-enforcement partners to keep our communities safe," said Collin County Sheriff Skinner.Two people were arrested and transported to the Collin County Detention Facility. This investigation is ongoing.
Victim’s mother testifies in murder trial of 2-year-old
MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Testimony in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a 2-year-old girl reveals how much abuse, both physical and emotional, the toddler endured. The trial that started Tuesday, August 23, was moved to Montague from Clay County after the first trial ended in a mistrial due to jury problems. […]
Southlake police warn about increase in 'pool cleaner thefts'
You don’t hear about this kind of problem too often,but Southlake police are out with a warning because there has been a rash - of pool cleaner thefts!
Man wanted after allegedly shooting girlfriend multiple times in Prosper, police say
PROSPER, Texas — A 56-year-old man is wanted after he allegedly shot his girlfriend multiple times in Prosper on Wednesday morning, police said. Prosper police said they responded to a shooting call around 8:25 a.m. in the 5500 block of Crestwood Drive, near FM 1385 and East University Drive.
