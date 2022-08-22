Judy Carol Gibbs, age 65 of Brandenburg, died at her residence Tuesday (8/23). She is survived by her husband: Kelly Ronald Gibbs; three children: Tempy Carol Calloway of Brandenburg, Bonnie Lee Bishop of Irvington, and Lisa Jo Branham of Beaver Dam; two sisters: Brenda Faye Bradley of Beaver Dam and Mary Hensley of Lebanon Junction; 11 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon ET Friday (8/26) at the Alexander Funeral Home with burial in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held after 10 AM ET Friday (8/26) at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations in care of the funeral home.

BRANDENBURG, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO