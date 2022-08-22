ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckinridge County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
14news.com

Daviess Co. Public Schools to offer incentives for bus drivers

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Public Schools is hoping to ease the critical bus driver shortage by offering three incentives for current and future drivers. “We don’t have enough bus drivers, then we can’t get the kids to school on time and that’s our goal, to get them all in the class so they can get their education,” DCPS Director of Transportation Grady Cooper said.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Kentucky schools struggling to meet SRO law requirements

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A law passed in April requires all Kentucky public schools to have a school resource officer (SRO) at each school campus. The law states the deadline for every building to have an SRO was August 1. Of the 11 school Kentucky school districts in the Tri-State,...
MADISONVILLE, KY
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Jasper Strassenfest Half Pot winners announced

The Jasper Strassenfest Committee has announced that winners have come forward to claim the Half Pot Prize. After confirmation that the ticket was valid, John and Patty Schroeder met with committee members at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce to claim the $50,050 prize. A photo of the Schroeders was included on an announcement posted to the Jasper Strassenfest Facebook page.
JASPER, IN
wxbc1043.com

Sacajawea Festival: Man and Woman Of The Year Announced Wednesday; Events Open Thursday

CLOVERPORT (08/24/22) – The Sacajawea Festival opened Wednesday night in Cloverport with a Community Worship Service and naming of the late Wagner Baskett and late Bonny Smith as Man and Woman of the Year. Tonight at the festival: Kitchen & booths open at 4pm, Rides at 5 and contests begin at 6 at the stage area as well as mullet contest at 6pm (registration is at 5:30) followed by live music from the Zach Jennings Band at the pavilion. The festival continues through Sunday.
CLOVERPORT, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
City
Custer, KY
City
Irvington, KY
City
Field, KY
County
Breckinridge County, KY
Breckinridge County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Court News – August 24, 2022

Speeding/driving while suspended: Rushine Moore. Seatbelt violation: Fernando M. Peraza.; Luis A. Dubon; Mikala L. Miley; Andy E. Dewitt; Jonathan P. Thurman; Andy T. Schwenk. Driving left of center: Steven R. Rangai, dismissed, and disregarding an official traffic control device. Failure to yield: Cayla M. Fischer; Morgan L. Hall. Operating...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Johnson
WEHT/WTVW

First-responders extricate victim after Warrick County crash

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Ohio Township Fire Department says a crash left a victim trapped inside a pickup truck in Warrick County. According to dispatch, the accident happened Wednesday evening on Edwards Road. Crews say they were dispatched to the two-vehicle accident around 5:22 p.m. The first crews arrived within three minutes and […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Overturned semi causes hours of cleanup in Perry County

PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — An overturned semi is causing hours of cleanup for officials in Perry County. The sheriff’s office says the accident happened at the I-64 eastbound entrance ramp on State Road 37. Miraculously, authorities say no one was injured in the crash. We spoke with Perry County Dispatch and they tell us […]
PERRY COUNTY, IN
wxbc1043.com

Judy Carol Gibbs

Judy Carol Gibbs, age 65 of Brandenburg, died at her residence Tuesday (8/23). She is survived by her husband: Kelly Ronald Gibbs; three children: Tempy Carol Calloway of Brandenburg, Bonnie Lee Bishop of Irvington, and Lisa Jo Branham of Beaver Dam; two sisters: Brenda Faye Bradley of Beaver Dam and Mary Hensley of Lebanon Junction; 11 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon ET Friday (8/26) at the Alexander Funeral Home with burial in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held after 10 AM ET Friday (8/26) at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations in care of the funeral home.
BRANDENBURG, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Area Technology Center#The Bchs Ffa
14news.com

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after wreck involving propane truck in Jasper

DUBOIS CO, Ind. (WFIE) - Dubois County Dispatch confirms that crews responded to an accident involving a propane truck on Friday. It happened in the area of State Road 162 and Meridian Road in Jasper. According to a press release, when first responders arrived on scene they found a fully...
JASPER, IN
wxbc1043.com

Sacajawea Festival Returns To Cloverport This Weekend

CLOVERPORT (08/24/22) – Events associated with the annual Sacajawea Festival begin tonight in Cloverport. The local ministerial association holds a Community Worship service tonight at 6, with naming of Man and Woman of the Year to follow at the Pavilion on Main Street. Rides, the kitchen and festival events open Thursday (see partial schedule below), concluding with the parade on Sunday. 104.3, the River will live-stream the Parade on our Facebook page beginning around 2 Sunday afternoon.
CLOVERPORT, KY
wxbc1043.com

EV Battery Facility In Elizabethtown To Employ Over 90

ELIZABETHTOWN (08/25/22) – Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday that Advanced Nano Products USA will be constructing a new facility in Elizabethtown that is expected to create 93 new jobs in support of EV battery plants, including one to be built in Hardin County. ANP will construct a 50,000-square-foot facility which is expected to supply EV battery plants throughout the region, including the emerging BlueOval SK Battery Park in Glendale. Work on the project is expected to begin in February 2023 and be completed later that year.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
warricknews.com

Newburgh welcomes new business and community hub

This summer, Newburgh gained a new local brewery community gathering point in the form of Myriad Brewing Company. Myriad is a microbrewery based out of downtown Evansville that has been in operation since 2018. Jason Elliot, owner and founder of Myriad, commented on the brewery’s foundation, goals and reasons for expanding to Newburgh.
NEWBURGH, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky Derby Festival loses 'The Pin Lady'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival announced it has lost a long-time member of the organization, Bridget Sherrill. Sherill was Vice President of Merchandising, but anyone who worked with KDF or knew of her, simply called her “The Pin Lady.” Sherill, who celebrated 50 years with the Festival this year, had a significant role in KDF’s Pegasus Pin program.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Murder-for-hire scheme thwarted in Hart County

HORSE CAVE — Authorities in Hart County say a man was arrested after an alleged murder-for-hire scheme. The Hart Sheriff’s Office received a complaint regarding the scheme on Aug. 19. An investigation found an inmate in Hart County had solicited an unnamed person to murder his estranged wife. He allegedly arranged payment and provided strategies to carry out the crime.
HART COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky students building shelters for flood victims living in tents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at the Jackson County Area Technology Center in central Kentucky are getting hands-on to help eastern Kentucky flood victims. According to a report by LEX18, they are helping to build sheds for people impacted by floods. Marvin Wilder, a teacher at the school, was helping flood victims and came across a family living under a tarp when he got the idea for the project.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy