DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Public Schools is hoping to ease the critical bus driver shortage by offering three incentives for current and future drivers. “We don’t have enough bus drivers, then we can’t get the kids to school on time and that’s our goal, to get them all in the class so they can get their education,” DCPS Director of Transportation Grady Cooper said.
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A law passed in April requires all Kentucky public schools to have a school resource officer (SRO) at each school campus. The law states the deadline for every building to have an SRO was August 1. Of the 11 school Kentucky school districts in the Tri-State,...
The Jasper Strassenfest Committee has announced that winners have come forward to claim the Half Pot Prize. After confirmation that the ticket was valid, John and Patty Schroeder met with committee members at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce to claim the $50,050 prize. A photo of the Schroeders was included on an announcement posted to the Jasper Strassenfest Facebook page.
CLOVERPORT (08/24/22) – The Sacajawea Festival opened Wednesday night in Cloverport with a Community Worship Service and naming of the late Wagner Baskett and late Bonny Smith as Man and Woman of the Year. Tonight at the festival: Kitchen & booths open at 4pm, Rides at 5 and contests begin at 6 at the stage area as well as mullet contest at 6pm (registration is at 5:30) followed by live music from the Zach Jennings Band at the pavilion. The festival continues through Sunday.
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — The family of a Clarksville teen who drowned in a Spencer County lake said Thursday they are preparing to lay him to rest. Winston Rodrigo Ruiz Vasquez, 18, arrived to the United States from Venezuela one year ago and just graduated from Clarksville High School. Speaking...
ISP: 1 dead after semi hauling 6,000 gallons of milk overturns in Dubois Co. ISP: 1 dead after semi hauling 6,000 gallons of milk overturns in Dubois Co.
CLOVERPORT (08/26/22) – The Sacajawea Festival continues today in Cloverport. Booths and the kitchen open at 11 this morning and rides begin at 5. Live music begins at 6pm featuring Dakota Hayden at the pavilion. With the events today, there is no school today for students in the Cloverport...
Speeding/driving while suspended: Rushine Moore. Seatbelt violation: Fernando M. Peraza.; Luis A. Dubon; Mikala L. Miley; Andy E. Dewitt; Jonathan P. Thurman; Andy T. Schwenk. Driving left of center: Steven R. Rangai, dismissed, and disregarding an official traffic control device. Failure to yield: Cayla M. Fischer; Morgan L. Hall. Operating...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 2022 Kentucky State Fair is a time where farmers from all over our Commonwealth can show off their best livestock, but it continues to largely be a male dominated industry. Morgan Berryman, a 19-year-old from Nicholasville, is changing that. What You Need To Know. Morgan...
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Ohio Township Fire Department says a crash left a victim trapped inside a pickup truck in Warrick County. According to dispatch, the accident happened Wednesday evening on Edwards Road. Crews say they were dispatched to the two-vehicle accident around 5:22 p.m. The first crews arrived within three minutes and […]
PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — An overturned semi is causing hours of cleanup for officials in Perry County. The sheriff’s office says the accident happened at the I-64 eastbound entrance ramp on State Road 37. Miraculously, authorities say no one was injured in the crash. We spoke with Perry County Dispatch and they tell us […]
Judy Carol Gibbs, age 65 of Brandenburg, died at her residence Tuesday (8/23). She is survived by her husband: Kelly Ronald Gibbs; three children: Tempy Carol Calloway of Brandenburg, Bonnie Lee Bishop of Irvington, and Lisa Jo Branham of Beaver Dam; two sisters: Brenda Faye Bradley of Beaver Dam and Mary Hensley of Lebanon Junction; 11 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon ET Friday (8/26) at the Alexander Funeral Home with burial in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held after 10 AM ET Friday (8/26) at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations in care of the funeral home.
DUBOIS CO, Ind. (WFIE) - Dubois County Dispatch confirms that crews responded to an accident involving a propane truck on Friday. It happened in the area of State Road 162 and Meridian Road in Jasper. According to a press release, when first responders arrived on scene they found a fully...
CLOVERPORT (08/24/22) – Events associated with the annual Sacajawea Festival begin tonight in Cloverport. The local ministerial association holds a Community Worship service tonight at 6, with naming of Man and Woman of the Year to follow at the Pavilion on Main Street. Rides, the kitchen and festival events open Thursday (see partial schedule below), concluding with the parade on Sunday. 104.3, the River will live-stream the Parade on our Facebook page beginning around 2 Sunday afternoon.
ELIZABETHTOWN (08/25/22) – Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday that Advanced Nano Products USA will be constructing a new facility in Elizabethtown that is expected to create 93 new jobs in support of EV battery plants, including one to be built in Hardin County. ANP will construct a 50,000-square-foot facility which is expected to supply EV battery plants throughout the region, including the emerging BlueOval SK Battery Park in Glendale. Work on the project is expected to begin in February 2023 and be completed later that year.
This summer, Newburgh gained a new local brewery community gathering point in the form of Myriad Brewing Company. Myriad is a microbrewery based out of downtown Evansville that has been in operation since 2018. Jason Elliot, owner and founder of Myriad, commented on the brewery’s foundation, goals and reasons for expanding to Newburgh.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival announced it has lost a long-time member of the organization, Bridget Sherrill. Sherill was Vice President of Merchandising, but anyone who worked with KDF or knew of her, simply called her “The Pin Lady.” Sherill, who celebrated 50 years with the Festival this year, had a significant role in KDF’s Pegasus Pin program.
HORSE CAVE — Authorities in Hart County say a man was arrested after an alleged murder-for-hire scheme. The Hart Sheriff’s Office received a complaint regarding the scheme on Aug. 19. An investigation found an inmate in Hart County had solicited an unnamed person to murder his estranged wife. He allegedly arranged payment and provided strategies to carry out the crime.
The Lexington Humane Society has just arrived from Floyd County with 23 animals that survived the deadly floods.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at the Jackson County Area Technology Center in central Kentucky are getting hands-on to help eastern Kentucky flood victims. According to a report by LEX18, they are helping to build sheds for people impacted by floods. Marvin Wilder, a teacher at the school, was helping flood victims and came across a family living under a tarp when he got the idea for the project.
