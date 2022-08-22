Read full article on original website
Texas police officer shown punching pregnant suspect reinstated
Texas police officer shown punching pregnant suspect reinstated The officer called her own strikes “rabbit punches” and argued that they were necessary to get the suspect to comply and stop kicking her, reports said. (NCD)
South Carolina principal found slain in car with suspect still inside, deputies say
South Carolina principal found slain in car with suspect still inside, deputies say When deputies arrived, they found the suspected shooter in the victim's car, public records show. (NCD)
Police: Kentucky nurse charged with murder after intentional medical maltreatment kills patient
Police: Kentucky nurse charged with murder after intentional medical maltreatment kills patient When another employee saw the nurse inject the medication and asked what was given, the nurse allegedly responded, “something special.” (NCD)
Police: Michigan man called in bomb threats to his own home
Police: Michigan man called in bomb threats to his own home Officers said Robert Edward Nelson Jr. called in the threats to falsely implicate someone with whom he had disagreements. (NCD)
Police: Maryland woman allegedly ran over, killed her boyfriend
BRANDYWINE, Md. — A woman from Maryland allegedly ran over and killed her boyfriend, police say. In a news release, the Prince George’s County Police Department said that on Saturday at around 8:45 p.m., officers were called out to a house after a report that a person was trapped underneath a car.
Video shows Florida woman perform ballet, folk dance during sobriety test
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida woman was charged with driving under the influence after newly released video from police shows her appearing to dance during a traffic stop. The video, just released by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, shows Amy Harrington’s sobriety test after she was pulled over...
Washington couples’ bodies found in trash can after man broke in
Washington couples’ bodies found in trash can after man broke in A woman went to check on her parents at their house when she noticed the forced entry and blood inside. (NCD)
Tennessee state trooper, deputy killed in helicopter crash identified
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tennessee state trooper and a sheriff’s deputy were killed in a helicopter crash Tuesday in Marion County near the Tennessee-Georgia border, authorities said. Update 9:24 p.m. EDT Aug. 24: According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Sgt. Lee Russell of the department’s aviation division...
Body found in freezer in West Virginia during well-being check
Body found in freezer in West Virginia during well-being check Detectives said that the identity of the person has not been confirmed and the cause of death remains under investigation,. (NCD)
Jacob Blake's uncle alleges Wisconsin deputies tortured him
MILWAUKEE — (AP) — An uncle of Jacob Blake filed a federal lawsuit alleging sheriff's deputies in Wisconsin unjustly arrested and tortured him during a protest over the 2020 Kenosha police shooting of his nephew. Justin Blake filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Milwaukee, alleging that he was standing...
Air fryer stays on all night and causes fire in Florida home
Air fryer stays on all night and causes fire in Florida home The fire was started by an air fryer that was left on all night, Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services said. (NCD)
James Coddington set to be put to death Thursday
TULSA, Okla. — James Coddington is set to be put to death on Thursday, Aug. 25, after he admitted to beating his friend — 73-year-old Albert Hale — to death back in 1997. Hale refused to give Coddington $50 for drugs, and Coddington beat his friend and...
Oklahoma Highway Patrol looking to be “America’s Best Looking Cruiser”
It may not be a car you want to see pull up behind you but you’ve got to admit patrol cars have style. Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is hoping that style puts their patrol car ahead of the rest of the country’s patrol cars. OHP is hoping to...
Oklahoma executes James Coddington for 1997 hammer killing
McALESTER, Okla. — (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for a 1997 killing, despite a recommendation from the state's Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington, 50, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Gov. Kevin Stitt declined to commute Coddington's sentence to life in prison without parole and rejected his petition for clemency. Coddington was the fifth Oklahoma inmate to be put to death since the state resumed executions last year.
Mother bear, four cubs euthanized after breaking into Colorado home
ASPEN, Colo. — Officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife euthanized five bears that broke into an Aspen home and rummaged through a kitchen. A mother bear and her cubs broke into a family’s home early Saturday morning, KUSA reported. “We were all home,” the homeowner told KUSA. “I...
Execution date nears for Oklahoma death row inmate James Coddington
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma is 24 hours away from executing death row inmate James Coddington. He’s been on death row for the 1997 murder of 73-year-old Albert Hale, whom Coddington beat to death with a hammer for refusing to give him money for drugs. About three weeks...
Mississippi flooding forces evacuations at assisted living facility
NEW YORK — Torrential rain has pounded Mississippi, sparking flooding and forcing evacuations from an assisted living home and a day care. Dozens of seniors were evacuated Wednesday from the Peach Tree Village assisted living facility in Brandon, Mississippi, just outside of Jackson, after fast-moving waters rose halfway up the doors, officials said. Firefighters pulled residents to safety by using ropes to cross the waist-deep waters.
Oklahoma governor rejects clemency for death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday rejected clemency for a man facing execution this week for the 1997 hammer killing of a Choctaw man, despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington was...
Flash flooding: Toddlers rescued, fish flop in parking lot
JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Law enforcement officers in central Mississippi carried toddlers out of a flooded day care center after storms dumped rain that caused creeks to overflow, and forecasters said the threat from heavy downpours was spreading Thursday. The Rankin County Sheriff's Department posted video on...
Doctors refusing potentially life-saving abortion treatment over legal fears, Indiana doctor says
NEW YORK — Indiana’s new abortion law will go into effect on Sept. 15, which would ban abortion in nearly all cases with limited exceptions including rape and incest. Indiana was the first state to pass new legislation restricting reproductive rights after Roe v. Wade was overturned on June 24.
