Relationship Advice

E! News

How Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Is Causing "Tension" Between Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz

Watch: Raquel Leviss Dishes on Seeing Ex James Kennedy for First Time. Vanderpump Rules fans think they've seen this film before, and they didn't like the ending. Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding brought many of the Bravo series' stars to Cancun this week, but the trip hasn't been idyllic for everyone—namely, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz. A source tells E! News that Tom and co-star Raquel Leviss have been getting closer, which Katie isn't exactly thrilled about. As such, the flirtationship has become a source of "tension" for the formerly friendly exes, the insider shared.
E! News

Inside Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' Cancun Wedding Weekend With VPR Co-Stars

Scheana Shay's wedding with Brock Davies was for SUR a lavish affair. On Aug. 23, the Vanderpump Rules stars tied the knot during a tropical nuptials at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancun, Mexico. Clad in a custom white down by Pol' Atteu Haute Couture, Scheana exchanged vows with Brock in front of family and friends, including their VPR co-stars Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval and Katie Maloney.
E! News

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Step Out for Stylish Date Night in NYC

Watch: Rihanna Drops Fenty Beauty Collab With…Ketchup?. We have love on the brain over Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's latest outing. The couple—who welcomed their first child together in May—looked more fashionable than ever as they stepped out in New York City on Aug. 23. In photographs from the parents' night-out, Rih wore a navy blue sports jersey and checkered pants along with a snakeskin bag and white sunglasses. A$AP complemented the "Diamonds" singer's outfit by wearing a plain white T-shirt, blue Gucci slacks, and chunky sneakers. He topped off his fit with a black New York Yankees hat.
See Sofia Richie Share a Kiss With Fiancé Elliot Grainge During 24th Birthday Party

Watch: Nicole Richie REACTS to Sofia Richie's Engagement!. Sofia Richie has made it another year around the sun. The model daughter of Lionel Richie celebrated her golden 24th birthday on Aug. 24 surrounded by her loved ones with a serene dinner celebration. Sofia posted snaps of the festivities on her Instagram, one of which captured a sweet moment between her and fiancé Elliot Grainge.
How Paris Hilton Is Supporting “Queen” Britney Spears’ New Song With Elton John

Watch: Paris Hilton's Best Boss Moments Are NEXT LEVEL. Paris Hilton is holding Britney Spears close to her heart. Following a six-year musical hiatus, Britney returned to the music scene on Aug. 26 when her new collaborative single with Elton John, "Hold Me Closer," officially dropped. As fans all over celebrated the release of the highly-anticipated track, one of the 40-year-old's long time supporters made her excitement known with a stellar dance video: Paris Hilton.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ 3 Kids Are All Grown Up in Summer Reunion Photo

Watch: How Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Feel Having an "Empty Nest" Kelly Ripa's home was a full nest this summer. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host shared a sweet photo of her kids—or "chickens"—who reunited for a couple of weeks over the summer. The trio are seen with arms around each other and smiling bright for the camera. Kelly wrote on Instagram, "It sure was nice having the chickens back in the nest for a couple of weeks. Back to life…..back to reality."
Millie Bobby Brown's New Hair Transformation Will Inspire Your Next Chop

Watch: Millie Bobby Brown Seeking Therapy for Online Bullying. Millie Bobby Brown took her latest hair cue from her middle name. The Stranger Things star recently unveiled a dramatic hair transformation while attending the 2022 Samsung Galaxy Creators Lounge Event in New York City. In fact, the actress' new makeover almost went unnoticed as she opted for the major chop on Aug. 10.
