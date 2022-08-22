Read full article on original website
How Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Is Causing "Tension" Between Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz
Watch: Raquel Leviss Dishes on Seeing Ex James Kennedy for First Time. Vanderpump Rules fans think they've seen this film before, and they didn't like the ending. Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding brought many of the Bravo series' stars to Cancun this week, but the trip hasn't been idyllic for everyone—namely, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz. A source tells E! News that Tom and co-star Raquel Leviss have been getting closer, which Katie isn't exactly thrilled about. As such, the flirtationship has become a source of "tension" for the formerly friendly exes, the insider shared.
Bravo Addresses Offensive Comments About RHOBH Star Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-Year-Old Son Jax
Watch: Bravo Condemns Hateful Comments About Garcelle Beauvais' Son. In a show of support for Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son Jax, who's been on the receiving end of hateful comments on social media—some from those who claim to be fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills—the network issued a statement condemning the cruel behavior.
RHOBH's Sutton Stracke and Boyfriend Sanjit Das Go Instagram Official
Watch: Sutton Stracke Dishes on Looking for Love & RHOBH Drama. Sutton Stracke's found herself a new man. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made her romance with former Jeopardy! contestant Sanjit Das Instagram official by sharing a sweet selfie of themselves on Aug. 24. Sutton captioned the post,...
Inside Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' Cancun Wedding Weekend With VPR Co-Stars
Scheana Shay's wedding with Brock Davies was for SUR a lavish affair. On Aug. 23, the Vanderpump Rules stars tied the knot during a tropical nuptials at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancun, Mexico. Clad in a custom white down by Pol' Atteu Haute Couture, Scheana exchanged vows with Brock in front of family and friends, including their VPR co-stars Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval and Katie Maloney.
See Kylie Jenner’s Reaction When Asked About Baby Boy’s New Name
Watch: Kylie Jenner Reveals She Almost Had This "K" Name. This moniker is still a mystery—at least to most. Colt Paulsen, who co-hosts E! News' Kards Katch Up, was on the case when it came to learning the name of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's baby boy. So, he went right to the source.
Vivica A. Fox Shares Details on the Run-In With Kenya Moore That Ended Their Years-Long Feud
Vivica A. Fox and Kenya Moore are finally on good terms—but achieving peace wasn't easy. As Fox exclusively told E! News on Aug. 23, "It's been a long time coming. It was a 10 year beef." The two first clashed while competing on season 14 of The Celebrity Apprentice...
Abby De La Rosa Has a Hilarious Response to Nick Cannon Expecting Another Baby
Watch: Nick Cannon Expecting BABY No. 9 With Brittany Bell. Move over Gen Z, it's all about "Gen C" at the moment. After Nick Cannon recently announced he was expecting his third child with model Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa—who shares 14-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with the Wild N' Out star—posted her light-hearted reaction to the news.
One of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Sons Is Hitting the Dance Floor for DWTS Season 31
Watch: Arnold Schwarzenegger's Special Birthday Post to Youngest Son. Joseph Baena is bringing his muscles to the mamba. The 24-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger has joined the 31st season of Dancing with the Stars, E! News can confirm. Baena joins Charli D'Amelio and her mom Heidi D'Amelio as the only...
Heather Rae El Moussa Fires Back at Critic Who Says She Made Husband Tarek Her "Entire Personality"
Watch: Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa Talk Baby Gender REVEAL. Heather Rae El Moussa is setting the record straight. After a Twitter user claimed the Selling Sunset star made her husband Tarek El Moussa "her entire personality," Heather clapped back. "No girl, It's called true love," she replied. "That...
Dancing With the Stars' Emma Slater and Sasha Farber Break Up After 4 Years of Marriage
Watch: Gleb Savchenko & Emma Slater GUSH Over "DWTS" Family. Emma Slater and Sasha Farber are dancing into a new chapter apart. A source tells E! News the Dancing With the Stars pros have broken up after four years of marriage. The news may come as a surprise to some...
Ian Somerhalder Says Vampire Diaries "Rode on the Coattails" of Nikki Reed's Twilight Films
Watch: Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder Play "TVD" Game. While Ian Somerhalder was in The Vampire Diaries and Nikki Reed was in Twilight, there's no bad blood. In fact, the actor, 43—who is married to the actress, 34—recently expressed how he thinks the popularity of the film franchise helped the TV show. (The Vampire Diaries premiered shortly thereafter in 2009.)
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Step Out for Stylish Date Night in NYC
Watch: Rihanna Drops Fenty Beauty Collab With…Ketchup?. We have love on the brain over Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's latest outing. The couple—who welcomed their first child together in May—looked more fashionable than ever as they stepped out in New York City on Aug. 23. In photographs from the parents' night-out, Rih wore a navy blue sports jersey and checkered pants along with a snakeskin bag and white sunglasses. A$AP complemented the "Diamonds" singer's outfit by wearing a plain white T-shirt, blue Gucci slacks, and chunky sneakers. He topped off his fit with a black New York Yankees hat.
See Sofia Richie Share a Kiss With Fiancé Elliot Grainge During 24th Birthday Party
Watch: Nicole Richie REACTS to Sofia Richie's Engagement!. Sofia Richie has made it another year around the sun. The model daughter of Lionel Richie celebrated her golden 24th birthday on Aug. 24 surrounded by her loved ones with a serene dinner celebration. Sofia posted snaps of the festivities on her Instagram, one of which captured a sweet moment between her and fiancé Elliot Grainge.
How Paris Hilton Is Supporting “Queen” Britney Spears’ New Song With Elton John
Watch: Paris Hilton's Best Boss Moments Are NEXT LEVEL. Paris Hilton is holding Britney Spears close to her heart. Following a six-year musical hiatus, Britney returned to the music scene on Aug. 26 when her new collaborative single with Elton John, "Hold Me Closer," officially dropped. As fans all over celebrated the release of the highly-anticipated track, one of the 40-year-old's long time supporters made her excitement known with a stellar dance video: Paris Hilton.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Preview: See Bilal Accidentally Mix Up Shaeeda With His Ex-Wife
Watch: 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Exclusive Clip. In this exclusive clip from the season seven premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, out Aug. 28 on TLC and Discovery+, Shaeeda and Bilal are on their way to meet Bilal's ex-wife, Shahidah, to hash out some drama.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ 3 Kids Are All Grown Up in Summer Reunion Photo
Watch: How Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Feel Having an "Empty Nest" Kelly Ripa's home was a full nest this summer. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host shared a sweet photo of her kids—or "chickens"—who reunited for a couple of weeks over the summer. The trio are seen with arms around each other and smiling bright for the camera. Kelly wrote on Instagram, "It sure was nice having the chickens back in the nest for a couple of weeks. Back to life…..back to reality."
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Finally Did the Viral Relationship Quiz—and It’s a Must-See
Watch: Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Hilariously Troll Bathing Debate. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis put their love to the test. The jOBS actor, 44, shared a hilarious video of himself and his wife participating in the viral relationship challenge, where they had to answer questions pertaining to their romance without seeing each other's responses.
Millie Bobby Brown's New Hair Transformation Will Inspire Your Next Chop
Watch: Millie Bobby Brown Seeking Therapy for Online Bullying. Millie Bobby Brown took her latest hair cue from her middle name. The Stranger Things star recently unveiled a dramatic hair transformation while attending the 2022 Samsung Galaxy Creators Lounge Event in New York City. In fact, the actress' new makeover almost went unnoticed as she opted for the major chop on Aug. 10.
Kyle Richards Weighs in on Teresa Giudice's Wedding Drama With Melissa Gorga
Watch: Kyle Richards SPEECHLESS If THIS Celebrity Appeared on RHOBH. Kyle Richards believes you should always put family first. That's why she said "it's such a shame" The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Melissa Gorga chose to skip out on her co-star and sister-in-law Teresa Giudice's August 6 wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas.
RHOBH's Erika Jayne Denies Hiring Bots to "Attack" Garcelle Beauvais' 14-Year-Old Son Jax
Watch: Bravo Condemns Hateful Comments About Garcelle Beauvais' Son. Erika Jayne is clearing a few things up. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram on Aug. 26 to clarify that she had indeed offered to meet with Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son Jax to apologize for drunkenly cursing at him—the moment just didn't make it into the show.
