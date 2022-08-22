Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North CarolinaVivid SnacksWilmington, NC
Day Trip From Charlotte: The Biltmore EstateCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
11 Things to Do Alone in AshevilleBecca CAsheville, NC
Related
Mountain Xpress
Q&A: Nicole Kott on treating the homeless with dignity
Nicole Kott never intended to launch a nonprofit. “I just wanted to know why we had people sleeping out in the cold,” says the executive director and founder of Helping Hands of Haywood. “I put blankets on them. I went and ate cheeseburgers with them. And in doing so I found out that the reasons for homelessness differ from person to person.”
Mountain Xpress
Best Medicine with Morgan Bost: A new monthly comedy feature on all things Asheville
Given this column’s title and my picture in it, you might be asking yourself: Who is Morgan Bost? What are her medical qualifications? And should she even be holding that stethoscope?. All great questions. I’m a local comic with no medical training whatsoever. But given the name of my...
Mountain Xpress
On-brand
With Ginger’s Revenge adding its second location within sight of Urban Orchard Cider Co., it got Xpress thinking about the area’s other nonbeer alcoholic beverage producers and what happened to one of its newest additions. Intrepid imbibers may likewise have noticed the absence of Daidala Ciders, which launched...
Mountain Xpress
City Boards and Commissions vacancy flyer
AUDIT COMMITTEE – CPA seat. More information about these vacancies, and the application form, may be found on the City Board & Commission webpage.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountain Xpress
Lenoir-Rhyne University is celebrating 10 years in Asheville
Lenoir-Rhyne University’s Center for Graduate Studies of Asheville invites the public to join in a 10-year anniversary celebration, in recognition of the school’s commitment to empowering students and community members in Western North Carolina. The event will take place 4-6pm on Thursday, Sept. 22. Lenoir-Rhyne’s Asheville Center is located at 36 Montford Ave., in the same building that houses the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce.
Mountain Xpress
From Asheville Watchdog: New proposal replaces controversial Bluffs project
Just as the new reform-minded commissioners of the town of Woodfin — now a solid majority — have settled into governing, a fresh controversy is brewing. A new application for a housing development on the site of what was the highly contentious Bluffs proposal has been submitted by a different group of real estate investors.
Mountain Xpress
New art exhibit raises heavy questions about the future
In local artist Skip Rohde’s painting “Pleasantville (A Modern Family),” a family of four poses before a picket fence with their rough collie lounging near their feet. Flowers are in bloom, and the clan’s mother-daughter duo are both donning their brightest summer dresses. Granted, much of the fabrics’ prints are covered by the bulletproof vest each member wears, not to mention the AR-15s clutched in their hands.
Mountain Xpress
Dogwood Health Trust releases early childhood education data
The Asheville-based nonprofit Dogwood Health Trust released a report it funded about early childhood education in Western North Carolina July 21. The 66-page report depicts the landscape for working parents of children younger than 6 in WNC, early childhood education options and the education level and compensation of early childhood education providers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mountain Xpress
Beer Scout: Ginger’s Revenge adds South Slope Lounge
Earlier this summer, shortly after celebrating five years of operation at their Riverside Drive brewery and taproom, Ginger’s Revenge co-owners Cristina and David Ackley informed their staff that there would be a “special release” in November. While the crew wondered what kind of creative alcoholic ginger beer might be joining their lineup, the Ackleys soon revealed their surprise answer: Cristina is expecting the couple’s first child in the fall.
Mountain Xpress
Asheville historic Black properties honored on National Register of Historic Places
Press release from South Asheville Cemetery Assocation:. Burial Place of Slaves and Black Residents and Adjacent Black Church Given Federal Protection. A gathering of church and local elected and civic leaders unveiled a plaque on the St. John “A” Baptist Church this past weekend. The plaque states that the historic Black church is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The ceremony also commemorated the listing of the adjacent South Asheville Cemetery on the National Register. It is the only cemetery on the Register in Buncombe County,
Mountain Xpress
Asheville City Council approves Commonwealth Golf Partners as new operator of the Municipal Golf Course
On August 23, 2022, the Asheville City council voted unanimously to approve Commonwealth Golf Partners II – Asheville LLC (CGP) as the new operator of Asheville’s historic 1927 Donald Ross designed Municipal Golf Course. CGP will assume operations of the course beginning October 1, 2022 replacing the current operator, Pope Golf LLC, whose contract expires September 30, 2022.
Comments / 0