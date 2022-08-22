Press release from South Asheville Cemetery Assocation:. Burial Place of Slaves and Black Residents and Adjacent Black Church Given Federal Protection. A gathering of church and local elected and civic leaders unveiled a plaque on the St. John “A” Baptist Church this past weekend. The plaque states that the historic Black church is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The ceremony also commemorated the listing of the adjacent South Asheville Cemetery on the National Register. It is the only cemetery on the Register in Buncombe County,

