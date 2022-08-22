ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, PA

buckscountyherald.com

Bestselling author Elin Hilderbrand chosen as keynote speaker for Bucks County Book Festival

New York Times Best Selling Author Elin Hilderbrand will be the keynote speaker for the kickoff event of the 5th annual Bucks County Book Festival. She will present her latest novel, “The Hotel Nantucket,” her 28th published work of fiction. Tickets are on sale now for the Friday, Sept. 23 event, which begins at 7 p.m. in the Life Sciences Auditorium at Delaware Valley University, 700 E. Butler Ave., Doylestown.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
visitbuckscounty.com

What's Up This Weekend: 30+ Ways To Savor Summer

There is still plenty of summer fun to be had in Bucks County! Head to Fonthill Castle to sip through their Beer Fest, wander through Hellerick Farm’s Sunflower Festival or attend an exciting throwback show at Bristol Riverside Theatre!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Heralding a grand opening for Matzah Balls Jewish Deli

Matzah Balls Jewish Deli hosted its grand opening ribbon cutting Aug. 19 in Doylestown. Located at 24 N. Main St., the restaurant, which also offers a kiss of Italian, features two dining rooms, a full-service deli and a patio, which will be dog-friendly until 6 p.m.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange mayor’s annual cookout is huge success

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green’s annual cookout on Aug. 20 outside East Orange Campus High School delighted the many residents who attended. The event featured food, music, tug of war, face painting, bouncy houses, games, prizes, vendors, family fun and more. Photos Courtesy...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Haddonfield’s 65 club launches a trip to River Lady

After several years of trip inactivity, the 65 Club is launching a trip on the River Lady, an authentic paddle wheel river boat in Toms River. Non-club members as well as club members are invited to join. The charter bus will depart from the Wedgewood Swim Club parking lot in...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Double Trinity (We Think) in Rittenhouse Square

Very little about this spacious residence suggests it was once a true trinity. But does that really matter?. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a half bath — and 1,440 square feet of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

‘Everyone’s favorite’ NJ deli is opening a 4th spot

Millburn Deli, one of New Jersey’s most prized eateries, just announced another location set to open in Westfield next year, according to NJ.com. If you are unfamiliar with the deli, it opened in Millburn in 1946 and is arguably the best place to get a sandwich in the area. They are best known for their chicken cutlet sandwiches, specifically, the “Griller #8” which has grilled chicken breast, fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, basil, and pesto all sandwiched between a pressed rosemary focaccia. If that made you drool then you definitely need to try this place out.
WESTFIELD, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Massive indoor go-kart track to open at New Jersey entertainment complex

Go-kart racers will have something to look forward to this fall when a giant new indoor course, touted as the "world's largest," debuts at a facility under construction in Edison. Supercharged Entertainment, which has an existing complex in Wrentham, Massachusetts, is putting the finishing touches on a New Jersey location...
92.7 WOBM

High-end salad company set to open in Cherry Hill, NJ

CHERRY HILL — Chopt Creative Salad Company will open its ninth New Jersey restaurant next week. The new location for Chopt will open next to the Towne Place shopping center at 801 Haddonfield Road in Cherry Hill on Aug. 31. Chopt’s menu features high-quality salad ingredients, endless options, and...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Bristol, PA
Local news for Bristol, PA.

 https://lowerbuckstimes.com/c/bristol-news/

