Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
buckscountyherald.com
Bestselling author Elin Hilderbrand chosen as keynote speaker for Bucks County Book Festival
New York Times Best Selling Author Elin Hilderbrand will be the keynote speaker for the kickoff event of the 5th annual Bucks County Book Festival. She will present her latest novel, “The Hotel Nantucket,” her 28th published work of fiction. Tickets are on sale now for the Friday, Sept. 23 event, which begins at 7 p.m. in the Life Sciences Auditorium at Delaware Valley University, 700 E. Butler Ave., Doylestown.
visitbuckscounty.com
What's Up This Weekend: 30+ Ways To Savor Summer
There is still plenty of summer fun to be had in Bucks County! Head to Fonthill Castle to sip through their Beer Fest, wander through Hellerick Farm’s Sunflower Festival or attend an exciting throwback show at Bristol Riverside Theatre!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s...
Atlantic City Ducktown Tavern Legendary Patron Has Passed Away
In this “Game of Life,” there are acquaintances, friends, customers … importantly, there are also legends. The Ducktown Tavern in Atlantic City New Jersey had a regular patron by the name of Clarence Davenport, who recently passed away. In truth, Davenport, better known as CC, was much...
Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting In Philadelphia
Philly locals share the faux pas they often see visitors committing and what to do instead.
travelawaits.com
The Amazing Summer Festival Not To Miss At Philadelphia’s Longwood Gardens
If you’re looking for a fantastic summer celebration with breathtaking magical fountains and gardens as your backdrop, then you don’t want to miss the Longwood Garden’s Festival of Fountains and the Light Installations. Longwood Gardens near Philadelphia in the Kennett Square area are gorgeous, with beautiful flowers...
31st Annual Doylestown Arts Festival Coming To Bucks County for Two Days
The festival is scheduled for Sept 10-11 in Doylestown.Image via Doylestown Arts Festival. The 31st Annual Doylestown Arts Festival is returning to Bucks County for two days in mid-September.
buckscountyherald.com
Heralding a grand opening for Matzah Balls Jewish Deli
Matzah Balls Jewish Deli hosted its grand opening ribbon cutting Aug. 19 in Doylestown. Located at 24 N. Main St., the restaurant, which also offers a kiss of Italian, features two dining rooms, a full-service deli and a patio, which will be dog-friendly until 6 p.m.
Doylestown Native Was An Acclaimed Poet, But It Was His Marriage That Brought Him Attention
Jean Toomer was an acclaimed poet who lived in the Doylestown area.Image via Yale Library. Acclaimed Doylestown poet Jean Toomer found himself at the center of media attention in the early 1930s for his marriage to Margey Latimer. Avi Wolfman-Arent wrote about the Toomer’s life in Billy Penn.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange mayor’s annual cookout is huge success
EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green’s annual cookout on Aug. 20 outside East Orange Campus High School delighted the many residents who attended. The event featured food, music, tug of war, face painting, bouncy houses, games, prizes, vendors, family fun and more. Photos Courtesy...
thesunpapers.com
Haddonfield’s 65 club launches a trip to River Lady
After several years of trip inactivity, the 65 Club is launching a trip on the River Lady, an authentic paddle wheel river boat in Toms River. Non-club members as well as club members are invited to join. The charter bus will depart from the Wedgewood Swim Club parking lot in...
Phillymag.com
Just Listed: Double Trinity (We Think) in Rittenhouse Square
Very little about this spacious residence suggests it was once a true trinity. But does that really matter?. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a half bath — and 1,440 square feet of...
The largest home in NJ that its super-rich owners hope you never see
MOORESTOWN — Where is the largest residential house in New Jersey and who owns it?. No, it’s not Bruce Springsteen’s horse farm in Colts Neck or Bon Jovi’s mansion on the Navesink River, as one might imagine. The biggest home in New Jersey can be found...
19th-Century Church In Philadelphia Is Being Demolished
A shuttered 19th-century church in the city of Philadelphia is being demolished. Some folks who live in the area have been trying to save the church for years. Unfortunately for them, crews are now in place to take down the crumbling 140-year-old church called St. Laurentius Church in the Fishtown neighborhood.
‘Everyone’s favorite’ NJ deli is opening a 4th spot
Millburn Deli, one of New Jersey’s most prized eateries, just announced another location set to open in Westfield next year, according to NJ.com. If you are unfamiliar with the deli, it opened in Millburn in 1946 and is arguably the best place to get a sandwich in the area. They are best known for their chicken cutlet sandwiches, specifically, the “Griller #8” which has grilled chicken breast, fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, basil, and pesto all sandwiched between a pressed rosemary focaccia. If that made you drool then you definitely need to try this place out.
Atlantic City Airshow brings thousands to the New Jersey beaches
Airshow organizers say the event draws more than 500,000 spectators.
Newtown Native, President of Local Homeowners Association, Remembered For Work in Community
Rayder is being remembered for her career in the pharmaceutical industry and her work in the Newtown community.Image via the family of Lisa Rayder, originally appearing in the Bucks County Courier Times.
phillyvoice.com
Massive indoor go-kart track to open at New Jersey entertainment complex
Go-kart racers will have something to look forward to this fall when a giant new indoor course, touted as the "world's largest," debuts at a facility under construction in Edison. Supercharged Entertainment, which has an existing complex in Wrentham, Massachusetts, is putting the finishing touches on a New Jersey location...
High-end salad company set to open in Cherry Hill, NJ
CHERRY HILL — Chopt Creative Salad Company will open its ninth New Jersey restaurant next week. The new location for Chopt will open next to the Towne Place shopping center at 801 Haddonfield Road in Cherry Hill on Aug. 31. Chopt’s menu features high-quality salad ingredients, endless options, and...
wlvr.org
‘Strong slice of the food service pie’: Two diners set to join Lehigh Valley’s restaurant roster
More helpings of an American classic are coming soon to the Lehigh Valley. Diners, those brightly lit destinations for coffee, conversation and comfort food that won’t break the bank, are expanding their regional reach with two new iterations set to open in the coming weeks. Jordan Pkwy Diner, a...
Historic Bucks County Estate Makes List of Best Wedding Venues in the Philadelphia Region
The Bensalem estate has stood in Bucks County since 1794.Image via Andalusia Historic House, Gardens and Arboretum. A well-known Bensalem estate has recently made a list for the best wedding venues in and around the Philadelphia area. Staff writers at Philadelphia Magazine, in collaboration with Walden Green, wrote about the beautiful Bucks County spot.
