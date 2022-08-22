Read full article on original website
Stupid woman first of all you never pass anybody on a curve .What was she thinking now she is died & I hope those 2 children lives .my condolences goes out to her family & friends .
A Shooting near Humble Middle School causes a lockdown, all students are safe and accounted forhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dogAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Missing Man's Items Found Wiped Clean Of Evidence After Authorities Tell His Family OtherwiseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHowe, TX
Mother Battling Stage 4 Cancer Frantically Searching For Her Missing DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, TX
Texas college student finds baby in trash and wants to adopt himAsh JurbergSan Marcos, TX
2 People Dead, 1 Person Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident In Devers (Devers, TX)
Texas Department of Public Safety stated that a motor vehicle accident took place on Thursday. The incident is reported to have taken place at 12.20 PM on US 90 about a mile west of Devers in Southeast Liberty [..]
bluebonnetnews.com
2 brothers killed in fatal crash in Devers Thursday
A head-on accident on Thursday, Aug. 25, has claimed the life of two brothers and seriously injured another driver, all from the Beaumont area, according to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor of the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety. The accident took place at 12:23 p.m. on...
3rd and final suspect arrested, charged in June deadly shooting by Greens Road in north Houston
The 23-year-old victim was shot to death in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Greens Road, according to investigators.
Chase suspect gets away after crashing into HPD squad car in west Houston
HOUSTON — A brief chase in west Houston led to a crash with an HPD patrol car early Friday and the suspect or suspects got away. At some point, the suspect rammed the squad car head-on. The officers weren't hurt but the force of the crash caused their vehicle...
cw39.com
Man dies after crashing into tree on Washington Avenue
HOUSTON (CW39) Houston police have learned a man critically injured in a crash at 3900 Washington Avenue on Sunday (Aug. 21) has died. Houston police said the identity of the man, 29, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant D. Arnold...
Click2Houston.com
Bicyclist dead after possibly being attacked by dog in Channelview, sheriff says
CHANNELVIEW, Texas – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a bicyclist’s body was reportedly found in a roadway in Channelview Friday. Units responded to reports about a scene in the 15700 block of Garlang. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive man lying...
HPD: Toddler injured in accidental shooting at NW Houston park
HOUSTON — A toddler was injured Thursday in what Houston police are calling an accidental shooting. It happened at about 3:50 p.m. at Stubner Airline Park on Veterans Memorial. Preliminary information is the toddler, who police said is either 1 or 2, was shot in the hand. Police said...
Wanted: Serial robbery suspect has targeted at least 6 drugstores, Houston police say
HOUSTON — A suspected serial robber has hit at least six Houston drugstores since February, according to the Houston Police Department Robbery Division. The latest surveillance video shows a shirtless man walking into a drugstore at 2808 Gessner the night of Aug. 19. He walked up to the front counter, pulled out a knife and demanded the clerk hand over money, HPD said. The suspect then grabbed the till containing the money and walked out of the store. Police say he left in a white Hyundai SUV.
Officials warn that man attempted to solicit girls outside a Spring ISD middle school
HOUSTON — Officials are warning that a man was allegedly trying to solicit young girls outside a Spring ISD middle school. The Spring ISD Police Department said a man driving a white or silver Volkswagen Passat with dark-tinted windows was seen near Dueitt Middle School attempting to solicit girls in the morning and afternoon, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.
fox26houston.com
Conroe man found dead inside vehicle, authorities investigating
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - An investigation is underway after a Conroe man was found dead inside a vehicle on Wednesday. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to a report of an aggravated assault in the 19000 block of Pierson Street. When deputies arrived on the...
VIDEO: Suspect caught on camera robbing food truck with shotgun, HPD says
HOUSTON — A suspect was caught on camera robbing a north Houston food truck with a sawed-off shotgun, according to the Houston Police Department's Robbery Division. Police say the suspect is responsible for at least 12 armed robberies of food trucks in the north Houston area from August 9 to August 21.
Click2Houston.com
Body of missing 59-year-old found when HPD Dive Team pulls car out lake in Pearland
PEARLAND – The Houston Police Dive Team discovered the body of a man after pulling out a vehicle from a nearby waterway near Pearland. Now, the family has asked for prayers and answers. Robert White, 59 was a devoted security guard and father of two who went missing back...
Catalytic converter theft ring linked to shooting death of Harris County deputy
PEARLAND, Texas — Federal investigators have confirmed a massive catalytic converter theft ring busted in Pearland and Fresno Wednesday was linked to the shooting death of a Harris County deputy. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the five people arrested were fencing stolen property for the three guys charged with killing HCSO Deputy Darren Almendarez.
fox26houston.com
Spring daycare center leaves child alone on a bus, driver quits as state officials investigate
SPRING, Texas - A family in Spring has pulled their children from a daycare program after state officials told them their 5-year-old was left on a bus for nearly an hour. Jerry Murphy says on August 22, his son woke up inside the empty school bus. It was parked towards the front of the Kroger parking lot on the 18000 block of Kuykendahl Road.
KHOU
Toddler shot at park in NW Houston
A toddler was injured in what police are calling an accidental shooting at a northwest Houston park. Police said the toddler was shot in the hand.
Woman found dead at 24-Hour Fitness parking garage in southwest Houston, police say
The 26-year-old was found unresponsive inside her car after her family said she had been missing since the night before, according to police.
Woman found dead at 24-Hour Fitness parking garage in SW Houston identified
Kaila Chizer, the Women's Basketball Director of Operations at UH was found unresponsive inside her car with no signs of trauma on Tuesday.
KHOU
Surveillance: HPD says this guy has robbed six drug stores since February
The heavyset suspect with multiple tattoos walks with a limp and sometimes uses a cane. Houston police say he's robbed half a dozen drug stores since February.
Man and woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Alief area, HPD says
A witness said she saw the woman get out of the car and try to run away before the shooting. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said they believe she was an employee with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
5 suspects arrested in catalytic converter theft ring are tied to deputy's murder, officials say
Officials believe the five suspects arrested this week bought stolen catalytic converters from the murder suspects in order to later resell them for profit.
KHOU
