After the Whistle: Previewing the Class 11AA and 11B

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On this week’s edition of After the Whistle, the KX Sports team previewed the contenders for the upcoming season on the gridiron at 11AA and 11B.

11AA Preview:

Phil and Luke start off by looking at the Bismarck Schools that will play at 11AA, including St. Mary’s who moved up a division.

Phil and Luke break down the chances for the Mandan Braves, who return a ton of talent on both sides of the ball.

Tristan and Adeena chime in with a preview of the two north teams in 11AA, the Minot Magicians and the Williston Coyotes.

11B Preview: (Region 2 & 3)

Tristan and Adeena take a look at the top teams playing in Region 2 & 3 in 11B, including a few newcomers to the 11-man game.

11B Preview: (Region 4)

Phil and Luke talk to a few of the teams that will contend in a competitive Region 4, including some with hopes of getting back to the Dakota Bowl after a few years away.

Predictions:

The members of the KX Sports team calls their shots, making official Dakota Bowl predictions for the 11AA and 11B football season.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.