Bismarck, ND

After the Whistle: Previewing the Class 11AA and 11B

By Phil Benotti
 4 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On this week’s edition of After the Whistle, the KX Sports team previewed the contenders for the upcoming season on the gridiron at 11AA and 11B.

11AA Preview:

Phil and Luke start off by looking at the Bismarck Schools that will play at 11AA, including St. Mary’s who moved up a division.

Phil and Luke break down the chances for the Mandan Braves, who return a ton of talent on both sides of the ball.

Tristan and Adeena chime in with a preview of the two north teams in 11AA, the Minot Magicians and the Williston Coyotes.

11B Preview: (Region 2 & 3)

Tristan and Adeena take a look at the top teams playing in Region 2 & 3 in 11B, including a few newcomers to the 11-man game.

11B Preview: (Region 4)

Phil and Luke talk to a few of the teams that will contend in a competitive Region 4, including some with hopes of getting back to the Dakota Bowl after a few years away.

Predictions:

The members of the KX Sports team calls their shots, making official Dakota Bowl predictions for the 11AA and 11B football season.

Soccer: Century battles Jamestown, Mandan hosts Bismarck

The Century Patriots entered the night as the only perfect team on the pitch but needed to shake off the rust after not playing for a whole week. Tuesday Soccer Scores:Century Patriots (2), Jamestown Blue Jays (0)Mandan Braves (0), Bismarck Demons (5)Dickinson Midgets (0), Legacy Sabers (4)
Tennis: WDA play begins with Bismarck versus Jamestown

Many of the teams in the WDA were in action Tuesday, but only one matchup counted towards the standings, Bismarck versus Jamestown. Tuesday Tennis Scores:Bismarck Demons (4), Jamestown Blue Jays (3)Mandan Braves (5), Century Patriots (2)Williston Coyotes (0), Minot Magicians (7)
Soccer: Rain washes away WDA play in Bismarck

A pair of undefeated teams in the WDA was set to host a doubleheader in Bismarck, however, the weather ended up being a factor. Tuesday Soccer Scores:Bismarck Demons (0), Minot Magicians (0) – Game ends early due to weatherCentury Patriots vs Mandan Braves – PPD due to weatherJamestown Blue Jays (3), Dickinson Midgets (0)Williston Coyotes […]
Baseball: Northwoods League hopes to make Minot a permanent home

The 23rd member of the Northwoods League arrives in Minot in the summer of 2023, hoping to make the Magic City a permanent home for summer collegiate baseball. Following the collapse of the Expedition League, the Northwoods League knows gaining community support for the team coming to Minot is important in their inaugural season. “Every […]
Someone You Should Know: Rob Hanna

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Not many people can say where their ancestors once lived is now a historic site, but Rob Hanna can. “I think my mom would bring me here [the Former Governor’s Mansion] to visit at least once a Summer from before I can remember and she’d point out his portrait on the […]
N.D. schools need more instructional aides

“They do everything,” Danica Nelson, Students Support Service Director said. “So that is why they’re so crucial.” Danica Nelson is the Students Support Service Director for Bismarck Public Schools, and she, along with school administrators across the region are searching for instructional aides and paraprofessionals. An instructional aide assists students throughout the school day with […]
Grants help teachers introduce new STEM opportunities

“There’s 12,000 teachers in the state of North Dakota, all 12,000 have great ideas. You could be the next teacher that receives the grant award as the recipient and encourage them to reach out to us if they have any questions,” ND Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler said. The teacher grant opportunities come after […]
PAW Patrol Live! coming to the Bismarck Event Center

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Chase is on the case…in Bismarck! The extremely popular kid’s show PAW Patrol is coming to the Bismarck Event Center on January 28 & 29 with their action-packed, music-filled production, PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure.” There will be three performances over the two days with tickets going on sale […]
Speculating On What Might Be Going Into Pier One Imports Bismarck

Pier One Imports was a pretty popular destination for shoppers in Bismarck for a long time. Like many brick-and-mortar stores, the COVID-19 pandemic further exasperated the trouble these types of stores were having. We are living in an online world these days and shopping is no different. Pier One Imports...
Food Trucks Converge For Free Midwest Flavor Fest In Mandan!

Bismarck/Mandan, let's all get fired for some fantastic food! Flasher, New Salem, Center, Almont, Saint Anthony, Cannonball...y'all come too! ADMISSION IS FREE. Mandan's first-ever food truck festival is a can't-miss gathering of goodness. I'll tell everybody that my favorite kind of food is food mixed with other food! So I'm...
