A crew of teenage scouts and their leaders went on a backpacking trek though the Sangre de Cristo Mountains at Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron, New Mexico from June 27 to July 11. Philmont is the Boy Scouts of America’s premier high adventure base and the largest youth camp in the world having served over one million participants since 1938. It covers 220 square miles of vast wilderness with trails that climb from 6,500 feet to as high as 12,441 feet above sea level. Caleb Kline, Coyt Walsh, and Crew Advisor Paul Kline, all part of Troop 6504 in Amelia joined a contingent from the Heart of Virginia Council. Their crew consisted of 10 boys and two adults from four different troops throughout central Virginia. They covered 63 mountainous miles over 11 days. The crew of scouts and their advisors carried everything they needed to survive during the trek on their backs while hiking from camp to camp. They participated in backcountry programs along the way including rock climbing, blacksmithing, 3D archery, astronomy, fly fishing, panning for gold, and exploring abandoned gold mines. The trek also included a conservation project where the scouts learned about and helped with the upkeep of Philmont’s ecosystem. Along the trek, they endured tough challenges including carrying 30- to 40-pound backpacks in bear and mountain lion territory, summitting mountains, and enduring often-inclement weather. Before arriving at Philmont, the central Virginia contingent went to the top of Pike’s Peak and toured the Garden of the Gods in Colorado. They also toured the U.S. Air Force Academy, and the National Rodeo Museum.

CIMARRON, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO