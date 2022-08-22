ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana Superintendent Elsie Arntzen to Pilot Next-Generation Tests Aligned to Classroom Instruction

HELENA, MT — Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen and New Meridian, a nonprofit assessment development company, announced a partnership to develop and pilot a next-generation state testing system that will better align with classroom teaching in order to support student learning. The new Montana Alternative Student Testing...
