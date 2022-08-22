ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Local groups help over 200 students with back-to-school supplies

By Kyara Brown
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PdkF8_0hQwgGa800

MINOT, N.D ( KXNET ) — The Sunrise Rotary Club has successfully sent children back to school with the supplies they need for more than 25 years, and this year was no exception.

They teamed up with the Salvation Army and the Lions Club to hand out backpacks and school supplies to more than 200 families.

Thanks to the community and local businesses, the ‘Fill the Bus’ event was able to raise nearly $9,000 to make sure kids are back to school ready.

Backpacks with supplies were made individually for elementary, middle, and high school students.

Captain Woodard says the need for school supplies was more significant this year than in years past.

“I know that there is a greater need this year and it seems to increase every year. We average about 200 families every year for the Sunrise Rotary Fill the Bus program. It’s a necessity and it’s something that we want to provide people that maybe just need a little bit of help,” said Captain John Woodard from the Minot Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army has many other programs like this one.

To receive services, you can sign up for their distribution list .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minot, ND
Minot, ND
Sports
Minot, ND
Education
Minot, ND
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Charity#The Sunrise Rotary Club#The Salvation Army#The Lions Club#The Sunrise Rotary Fill#The Minot Salvation Army#Nexstar Media Inc
KX News

Baseball: Northwoods League hopes to make Minot a permanent home

The 23rd member of the Northwoods League arrives in Minot in the summer of 2023, hoping to make the Magic City a permanent home for summer collegiate baseball. Following the collapse of the Expedition League, the Northwoods League knows gaining community support for the team coming to Minot is important in their inaugural season. “Every […]
MINOT, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

A rare weather phenomenon explained

If the weather world was a big family, they would be considered a cousin to the rainbow. The fogbow is a rare weather phenomenon many in North Dakota got a front-row seat for recently. To understand the fogbow, you have to understand the conditions needed to see a rainbow. The fog bow works in the […]
VELVA, ND
KX News

Minot man killed in one-vehicle rollover near Watford City

WATFORD CITY, ND (KXNET) — A Minot man was killed early Friday morning in a one-vehicle rollover near Watford City. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 24-year-old was traveling west on 28th Street Northwest in rural McKenzie County around 6:00 a.m. when the driver apparently failed to negotiate a left curve and drove […]
WATFORD CITY, ND
KX News

Name of Ward County man killed in train accident released

UPDATE 8/25 – 9:25 a.m.: The individual killed in the accident Wednesday morning has been identified as Terrance Ferdinand. The Ward County Sheriff’s Department also stated that the accident occurred on the Canadian Pacific Railway line and not at a crossing. FOXHOLM, ND (KXNET) — A 68-year-old Foxholm man was killed early Wednesday morning in […]
WARD COUNTY, ND
KX News

Volleyball: Minot State focused on skill development with young roster

Alex Lehocky takes over a Beavers team that finished just 1-25 in 2021, and expectations aren’t much higher this fall, with MSU picked to finish last in this year’s NSIC coaches pre-season poll. The team also features lots of youth this year, as there are no juniors or seniors on the roster. The combination of […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Multi-Vehicle crash on Highway 52 near Sawyer

SAWYER, ND (KXNET) — Four commercial vehicles and eight passenger vehicles were involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 52 southeast of Sawyer early Thursday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 8 a.m., and heavy fog at the time significantly reduced visibility for drivers, which they believe led to […]
SAWYER, ND
KX News

Soccer: Allan and Kindred aim for successful redshirt senior seasons

Minot State Women’s Soccer has their eyes set on building off a fourth place NSIC finish a season ago, now under interim head coach TJ Perez. Two of the key returners for the Beavers are forward Chloe Allan and Goalkeeper Maddie Kindred, as each of them have goals in mind to have successful redshirt senior […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

KX News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy