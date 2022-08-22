Local groups help over 200 students with back-to-school supplies

MINOT, N.D ( KXNET ) — The Sunrise Rotary Club has successfully sent children back to school with the supplies they need for more than 25 years, and this year was no exception.

They teamed up with the Salvation Army and the Lions Club to hand out backpacks and school supplies to more than 200 families.

Thanks to the community and local businesses, the ‘Fill the Bus’ event was able to raise nearly $9,000 to make sure kids are back to school ready.

Backpacks with supplies were made individually for elementary, middle, and high school students.

Captain Woodard says the need for school supplies was more significant this year than in years past.

“I know that there is a greater need this year and it seems to increase every year. We average about 200 families every year for the Sunrise Rotary Fill the Bus program. It’s a necessity and it’s something that we want to provide people that maybe just need a little bit of help,” said Captain John Woodard from the Minot Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army has many other programs like this one.

To receive services, you can sign up for their distribution list .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.