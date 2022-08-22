ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Clasher
4d ago

the heat he is taking, or even being a right broke clock is all welcomed news. whatever it took, let's hope it keeps going. I doubt the 2A folks will put up the bail and every gun violation should result in $1mil + bail and if convicted, 5 years per bullet capacity of the weapon

me
3d ago

He’s got no other choice none of these far left DAs have a choice now. People are tied even the democrats are seeing there way is not working

Fred G. Sanford
4d ago

Even a broken clock is right twice a day. So krasner finally did something right

Chalkbeat

Kahlief Myrick’s death, gun violence beset new school year

When Philadelphia teacher Jane Fitzgerald learned about the death of her student Kahlief Myrick eighteen months ago, she performed a ritual that has grown far too familiar.Fitzgerald took out a pen and added his name to a list of South Philadelphia High School students killed by gun violence or stabbed to death. At the age of 16, Kahlief joined about 50 other names on the list covering Fitzgerald’s two decades at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

2 dead, 2 others shot at Powelton Village

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for killing two men and injuring two others in Powelton Village. The incident happened on the 6000 block of Race Street around 4:48 pm Tuesday. According to police, a 55-year-old man was shot multiple times in the groin. Police rushed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Break-in leads to shooting inside West Philadelphia apartment, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police believe a break-in led to a shooting in West Philadelphia on Friday morning. Investigators say a man was shot just after 2 a.m. in his apartment on the 5200 block of Chestnut Street.A 29-year-old man is now in stable condition after he was shot twice in the abdomen.The victim tells police he confronted the gunman inside his apartment just before the shooting and that he knows the shooter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
phl17.com

Man shot in the face on Magee Avenue, another critically injured

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Mayfair that left two men fighting for their lives. The incident happened on the 4000 block of Magee Avenue around 4:08 am Thursday. According to police, a 32-year-old man was shot in the face. A 32-year-old man was shot in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Community members gather in South Philly for discussion on policing, stop and frisk debate

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. A small crowd gathered Wednesday night at St. Gabriel’s Auditorium to discuss possible solutions to the rising gun violence that has been plaguing Philadelphia. One suggestion is to reintroduce the “stop-and-frisk” police policy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Woman stabbed multiple times in the stomach in Cobbs Creek

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman was stabbed multiple times in Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek neighborhood Wednesday. The incident happened on the 200 block of South Cecil Street around 9:41 pm. According to police, a 41-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in the stomach and legs. Medics rushed her to Penn Presbyterian...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Philadelphia man killed in Atlantic City shooting

A 31-year-old Philadelphia man was shot and killed early Thursday in Atlantic City, authorities said. Police were alerted to the shooting by the city’s gunfire detection system shortly after midnight near the 1300 Block of Baltic Avenue, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. At the scene, officers...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
phl17.com

Man shot multiple times in the body, once in the head in Kensington

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. The incident happened on Wednesday at the 3200 block of H Street around 7:19 pm. According to police, a 25-year-old was shot multiple times, including once to the head....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Charges dropped against Philadelphia trash truck driver accused of hitting, killing bicyclist

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia prosecutors have dropped their case against a trash truck driver accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist. Jorge Fretts was charged in the 2017 crash in Center City that killed Emily Fredericks.District Attorney Larry Krasner says a lower court tossed out vehicular homicide charges, an appeals court agreed and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court refused to take the case.Krasner says there was no choice but to drop the charges once that happened. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

How to Recruit More (Good) Cops

A terrific Inquirer investigation this week by Anna Orso and Ryan W. Briggs unpacked the worsening staff shortage in the Philadelphia Police Department, which is down 1,300 officers, with another 800 expected to retire over the next four years. As they pointed out, this shortage comes at a time when gun violence is at an all-time high:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bensalem Times

Bensalem Police/FBI seize $1.5 million in drugs, guns, cash in two separate investigations

The Bensalem Special Investigations Unit, along with FBI agents and members of the Bucks/Montgomery County Safe Streets Task Force, conducted two large-scale narcotics seizures simultaneously, on Thursday, Aug. 18. After a three-month investigation, Bensalem SIU, along with agents from the FBI, conducted surveillance at a Bensalem hotel and subsequently arrested...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
fox29.com

Officials: Man, 27, fatally shot in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 27-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the chest and the neck in North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Monday night, just before 8:30, on the 2800 block of North 26th Street. Responding officers found the 27-year-old man suffering from gunshots to the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman pulls gun during argument at Five Guys in King of Prussia Mall's food court, police say

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- A day of shopping at King of Prussia mall turned into panic when a woman took out a gun in the food court area.Upper Merion police say the woman who brandished her gun had done so after initially walking away from other women during an argument.There was panic inside the King of Prussia Mall food court on Thursday afternoon. People were seen running after a woman pulled a gun at the Five Guys around 1 p.m."Almost the entire food court started running out," witness Corey Cohen said.Cohen was at the food court. He says...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

