Clasher
4d ago
the heat he is taking, or even being a right broke clock is all welcomed news. whatever it took, let's hope it keeps going. I doubt the 2A folks will put up the bail and every gun violation should result in $1mil + bail and if convicted, 5 years per bullet capacity of the weapon
me
3d ago
He’s got no other choice none of these far left DAs have a choice now. People are tied even the democrats are seeing there way is not working
Fred G. Sanford
4d ago
Even a broken clock is right twice a day. So krasner finally did something right
Kahlief Myrick’s death, gun violence beset new school year
When Philadelphia teacher Jane Fitzgerald learned about the death of her student Kahlief Myrick eighteen months ago, she performed a ritual that has grown far too familiar.Fitzgerald took out a pen and added his name to a list of South Philadelphia High School students killed by gun violence or stabbed to death. At the age of 16, Kahlief joined about 50 other names on the list covering Fitzgerald’s two decades at...
FAMILY AFFAIR: Brothers, Cousin Charged In 2020 Murder Of Phoenixville Man
Three family members were arrested nearly two years after their alleged involvement in a staged robbery that claimed the life of a 73-year-old man in the Philadelphia suburbs, authorities said. Raheem Pinder, 46, of Pottstown, Dayon Pinder, 44, of West Chester, and Nathaniel Pinder, 49, of Philadelphia, – two brothers...
phl17.com
2 dead, 2 others shot at Powelton Village
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for killing two men and injuring two others in Powelton Village. The incident happened on the 6000 block of Race Street around 4:48 pm Tuesday. According to police, a 55-year-old man was shot multiple times in the groin. Police rushed...
Break-in leads to shooting inside West Philadelphia apartment, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police believe a break-in led to a shooting in West Philadelphia on Friday morning. Investigators say a man was shot just after 2 a.m. in his apartment on the 5200 block of Chestnut Street.A 29-year-old man is now in stable condition after he was shot twice in the abdomen.The victim tells police he confronted the gunman inside his apartment just before the shooting and that he knows the shooter.
phl17.com
Man shot in the face on Magee Avenue, another critically injured
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Mayfair that left two men fighting for their lives. The incident happened on the 4000 block of Magee Avenue around 4:08 am Thursday. According to police, a 32-year-old man was shot in the face. A 32-year-old man was shot in the...
Community members gather in South Philly for discussion on policing, stop and frisk debate
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. A small crowd gathered Wednesday night at St. Gabriel’s Auditorium to discuss possible solutions to the rising gun violence that has been plaguing Philadelphia. One suggestion is to reintroduce the “stop-and-frisk” police policy.
phl17.com
Woman stabbed multiple times in the stomach in Cobbs Creek
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman was stabbed multiple times in Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek neighborhood Wednesday. The incident happened on the 200 block of South Cecil Street around 9:41 pm. According to police, a 41-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in the stomach and legs. Medics rushed her to Penn Presbyterian...
Philadelphia man killed in Atlantic City shooting
A 31-year-old Philadelphia man was shot and killed early Thursday in Atlantic City, authorities said. Police were alerted to the shooting by the city’s gunfire detection system shortly after midnight near the 1300 Block of Baltic Avenue, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. At the scene, officers...
A police lieutenant in Philly who got fired for sending bestiality video recently got reinstated
A Philadelphia police lieutenant was fired after sending two women he supervised a bestiality video. Now he has his job back after his conduct was ruled not “egregious enough” for termination. Instead, Lt. Marc Hayes was ordered to take a 50-day suspension, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. Arbitrator...
phl17.com
Two teens record themselves shooting a gun outside on Louden Street
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for two teens who decided to shoot a gun for pleasure or amusement in North Philadelphia. The incident happened on August 18, 2022 in the 200 block of W. Louden Street around 2:00 am. According to police, two teen boys were outside along the...
phl17.com
Man shot multiple times in the body, once in the head in Kensington
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. The incident happened on Wednesday at the 3200 block of H Street around 7:19 pm. According to police, a 25-year-old was shot multiple times, including once to the head....
Video shows street brawl, shooting in Chinatown; Philly police searching for suspect
Surveillance video shows a brawl escalate to gunfire early Saturday at 10th and Race streets.
Quadruple shooting on Philadelphia street corner part of daytime rash of violence
A man is dead, and three others were injured after a gunman opened fire on a group of men sitting on a Philadelphia street corner, police say. Officers responded to the 6000 block of Race Street around 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found three...
Phillymag.com
Getting a Gun Permit in Philadelphia Might Be the Easiest Service the City Provides
The Philadelphia Police Department approved my application to carry a concealed firearm in less than a day. I had to provide references, but nobody contacted them. Easy peasy. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Back in...
Suspect shot with own gun during attempted carjacking in Cedarbrook: police
Philadelphia police say the victim of an attempted carjacking turned the tables during a confrontation in the Cedarbrook section.
Charges dropped against Philadelphia trash truck driver accused of hitting, killing bicyclist
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia prosecutors have dropped their case against a trash truck driver accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist. Jorge Fretts was charged in the 2017 crash in Center City that killed Emily Fredericks.District Attorney Larry Krasner says a lower court tossed out vehicular homicide charges, an appeals court agreed and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court refused to take the case.Krasner says there was no choice but to drop the charges once that happened.
The Philadelphia Citizen
How to Recruit More (Good) Cops
A terrific Inquirer investigation this week by Anna Orso and Ryan W. Briggs unpacked the worsening staff shortage in the Philadelphia Police Department, which is down 1,300 officers, with another 800 expected to retire over the next four years. As they pointed out, this shortage comes at a time when gun violence is at an all-time high:
Bensalem Police/FBI seize $1.5 million in drugs, guns, cash in two separate investigations
The Bensalem Special Investigations Unit, along with FBI agents and members of the Bucks/Montgomery County Safe Streets Task Force, conducted two large-scale narcotics seizures simultaneously, on Thursday, Aug. 18. After a three-month investigation, Bensalem SIU, along with agents from the FBI, conducted surveillance at a Bensalem hotel and subsequently arrested...
fox29.com
Officials: Man, 27, fatally shot in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 27-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the chest and the neck in North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Monday night, just before 8:30, on the 2800 block of North 26th Street. Responding officers found the 27-year-old man suffering from gunshots to the...
Woman pulls gun during argument at Five Guys in King of Prussia Mall's food court, police say
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- A day of shopping at King of Prussia mall turned into panic when a woman took out a gun in the food court area.Upper Merion police say the woman who brandished her gun had done so after initially walking away from other women during an argument.There was panic inside the King of Prussia Mall food court on Thursday afternoon. People were seen running after a woman pulled a gun at the Five Guys around 1 p.m."Almost the entire food court started running out," witness Corey Cohen said.Cohen was at the food court. He says...
