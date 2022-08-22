ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roan Mountain, TN

elizabethton.com

Miss & Mr. Covered Bridge Pageant returns to Covered Bridge Days

On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Elk Avenue Bridge entertainment area overlooking the beautiful covered bridge will be the site of the Miss and Mr. Covered Bridge Days Pageant. The pageant is directed by Amy Simmons, reigning “World’s Classic Ms. United States Tourism,” and is sponsored by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

SlageFest lineup for September festival announced

ELIZABETHTON — SlagleFest, a two-day music and art festival, will take place Sept. 17-18 at the Yoga Farm, 265 Slagle Road. The promoters of the event explain that the reason the event is called “SlagleFest” is because it is held “a stone’s throw from the original ‘Slagle Pasture,’” which is remembered for its music festivals. “Our plan is to grow our festival year over year to bring back this opportunity for the local community.”
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Food Truck Friday: Bristol Berry Bowls

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A pandemic project has become a popular hit across the Tri-Cities. Bristol Berry Bowls opened in April 2021, and it was a challenge but one the owners took head-on. “At first, we were nervous, but I really feel like it helped a little bit because people could come to the food […]
BRISTOL, TN
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Roan Mountain, TN
elizabethton.com

Jonesborough will host Heritage Fair Sept. 2 and 3

The Washington County Heritage Fair takes place Friday, Sept. 2, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough. This event’s purpose is to bring local heritage engagement to the public as well as bring together all of the county’s heritage groups.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wjhl.com

Delta Blues BBQ visits Daytime

(WJHL) Travis Penn and Rachel Batiste tell us the story behind the popular restaurant in Bristol. Also, Travis shows us how they make their popular smoked meatloaf. Rachel Batiste shows us how they make their Smoked Bacon Bourbon Pecan Pie. For more information visit Delta Blues BBQ online, in Bristol,...
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Lighting issues force venue change for DB-Crockett game Sept. 9

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Due to lighting issues at David Crockett High School’s football field, the Pioneers will play the Tribe in Kingsport. According to a release from Dobyns-Bennett High School, the Sept. 9 game was originally scheduled to be played in Jonesborough. However, the lighting issues have resulted in a venue change. The game […]
KINGSPORT, TN
supertalk929.com

2022 TriPride Parade in Bristol August 27

The TriPride Parade and Festival happens in Bristol for the first time ever this Saturday. According to organizers, this is the first Pride event in the nation to happen in two states at once. Festivities begin with the annual parade at 11 AM down State Street. Festivities include numerous performances...
BRISTOL, VA
Taylorsville Times

Taylorsville Apple Festival to return October 15

The 32nd Annual Taylorsville Apple Festival is scheduled for Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., said Festival Executive Director Gina Kay Honosky. The streets of Taylorsville will fill to overflowing for the annual festival, which draws an estimated 35,000 attendees and hosts over 400 booths including rides. The festival provides a fantastic assortment of entertainment, food, and vendors.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
elizabethton.com

Erik Charles Anderson

Erik Charles Anderson, 71, of Roan Mountain, Tenn., passed from this life after surgery complications on August 4, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. Erik was a native of Kingsport, Tenn., where he played soccer and ran track. He attended high school at Suwanee Military Academy, graduating in 1969. From there he went to the Air Force Academy, graduating in 1973, which launched a distinguished and decorated military career in the United States Air Force, where he served in Space and Missile Operations until he retired at the rank of Colonel. After serving as a civilian with Booz Allen Hamilton for some years, Erik heard the call of the East Tennessee mountains and “retired” with his wife Cynthia to Roan Mountain. Erik’s impact was felt throughout East Tennessee through his work with Magil Memorial Presbyterian Church, the ACS food pantry, Carter County Parks & Rec Board, and the Roan Mountain Community Park that was so impacted by his work that the community re-named the park in his honor.
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
East Tennessean

Broadway comes to ETSU’s Martin Center; four shows this spring

After the announcement of a Broadway season by the Martin Center on Aug. 20, theatre fans across Johnson City showed their excitement across social media platforms. The four shows being brought to Johnson City are “Annie,” Jan. 25-26; “Cats,” March 6-7; “Riverdance,” March 21; and “Chicago,” April 25-26.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
The Tomahawk

Community rally for little Miss Ruby Payne

Ruby Payne, right, enjoys a visit from her great aunt Nancy Wills. Submitted photo. Correction: Please note the family’s correct Facebook page is MeganRFarley. Thank you. Demonstrating what a real community is made of, area residents are stepping up to the plate—quite literally—on behalf of a little girl and her family now facing hardship.
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
WJHL

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library stops by Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library stopped by Sullivan County on Wednesday. The Sullivan County Imagination Library Board of Directors will discuss the importance of the program and how it works. Dolly’s Imagination Library gifts children up to age five with high-quality books for free. The program is available to all eligible […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

New to Town: Sibley Farms

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Although we’re entering fall, it’s still a great time to get out into the garden, and Sibley Farms is doing just that in Blountville. Sibley Farms is open for business. Plants have always been a passion for the owner, Wendy Sibley, but starting her own garden center was put on the […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
elizabethton.com

Jeannette Ann Simmons Price

Jeannette Ann Simmons Price, age 81, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. Jeannette was born in Elkton, Maryland to the late Irving Handy Simmons and Hilda May Blackson Simmons. In addition to her parents, Jeannette was also preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Thurman Garrett Price; her brothers, Irving Simmons, Jr, Jack Simmons, James Simmons, Milford Simmons, Richard “Dickie” Simmons, George Simmons and Ernest Simmons; and her sisters, Ruth Davis, Marybelle Everett, Beatrice Cantler and Hilda May Simmons.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
moderncampground.com

Check Out This Breathtaking Glamping Getaway in Unicoi County

Visitors can enjoy comfort and luxury while staying in this new luxury glamping experience at Unicoi County (Tennessee). According to a report, Glamping Retro, a luxury glamping destination situated on Spivey Mountain close to the North Carolina state line, offers a breathtaking and peaceful glamping experience. Glamping Retro features six...
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Food City to Acquire Cooke’s Food Store/Fresh n’ Low

ABINGDON, VA – On August 24, Food City officials announced plans to acquire Cooke’s family of stores in the Greater Cleveland market area. The stores range in size from 15,000 to 35,000 sq. ft., and include five Fresh n’ Low locations, as well as the Cooke’s Food Store & Pharmacy:
CLEVELAND, TN

