Kingsport Times-News
Last Covered Bridge Jam of season will feature Rockin on the Doe on Saturday night.
ELIZABETHTON — Saturday night will be the final concert of the year for the Covered Bridge Jam series of free summer concerts down by the Covered Bridge. Since it is the last one, the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department has been working to make it a special night, which it is calling the “Rockin on the Doe”.
elizabethton.com
Miss & Mr. Covered Bridge Pageant returns to Covered Bridge Days
On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Elk Avenue Bridge entertainment area overlooking the beautiful covered bridge will be the site of the Miss and Mr. Covered Bridge Days Pageant. The pageant is directed by Amy Simmons, reigning “World’s Classic Ms. United States Tourism,” and is sponsored by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department.
Johnson City Press
SlageFest lineup for September festival announced
ELIZABETHTON — SlagleFest, a two-day music and art festival, will take place Sept. 17-18 at the Yoga Farm, 265 Slagle Road. The promoters of the event explain that the reason the event is called “SlagleFest” is because it is held “a stone’s throw from the original ‘Slagle Pasture,’” which is remembered for its music festivals. “Our plan is to grow our festival year over year to bring back this opportunity for the local community.”
Food Truck Friday: Bristol Berry Bowls
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A pandemic project has become a popular hit across the Tri-Cities. Bristol Berry Bowls opened in April 2021, and it was a challenge but one the owners took head-on. “At first, we were nervous, but I really feel like it helped a little bit because people could come to the food […]
elizabethton.com
Jonesborough will host Heritage Fair Sept. 2 and 3
The Washington County Heritage Fair takes place Friday, Sept. 2, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough. This event’s purpose is to bring local heritage engagement to the public as well as bring together all of the county’s heritage groups.
wjhl.com
Delta Blues BBQ visits Daytime
(WJHL) Travis Penn and Rachel Batiste tell us the story behind the popular restaurant in Bristol. Also, Travis shows us how they make their popular smoked meatloaf. Rachel Batiste shows us how they make their Smoked Bacon Bourbon Pecan Pie. For more information visit Delta Blues BBQ online, in Bristol,...
Lighting issues force venue change for DB-Crockett game Sept. 9
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Due to lighting issues at David Crockett High School’s football field, the Pioneers will play the Tribe in Kingsport. According to a release from Dobyns-Bennett High School, the Sept. 9 game was originally scheduled to be played in Jonesborough. However, the lighting issues have resulted in a venue change. The game […]
supertalk929.com
2022 TriPride Parade in Bristol August 27
The TriPride Parade and Festival happens in Bristol for the first time ever this Saturday. According to organizers, this is the first Pride event in the nation to happen in two states at once. Festivities begin with the annual parade at 11 AM down State Street. Festivities include numerous performances...
Taylorsville Times
Taylorsville Apple Festival to return October 15
The 32nd Annual Taylorsville Apple Festival is scheduled for Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., said Festival Executive Director Gina Kay Honosky. The streets of Taylorsville will fill to overflowing for the annual festival, which draws an estimated 35,000 attendees and hosts over 400 booths including rides. The festival provides a fantastic assortment of entertainment, food, and vendors.
elizabethton.com
Erik Charles Anderson
Erik Charles Anderson, 71, of Roan Mountain, Tenn., passed from this life after surgery complications on August 4, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. Erik was a native of Kingsport, Tenn., where he played soccer and ran track. He attended high school at Suwanee Military Academy, graduating in 1969. From there he went to the Air Force Academy, graduating in 1973, which launched a distinguished and decorated military career in the United States Air Force, where he served in Space and Missile Operations until he retired at the rank of Colonel. After serving as a civilian with Booz Allen Hamilton for some years, Erik heard the call of the East Tennessee mountains and “retired” with his wife Cynthia to Roan Mountain. Erik’s impact was felt throughout East Tennessee through his work with Magil Memorial Presbyterian Church, the ACS food pantry, Carter County Parks & Rec Board, and the Roan Mountain Community Park that was so impacted by his work that the community re-named the park in his honor.
East Tennessean
Broadway comes to ETSU’s Martin Center; four shows this spring
After the announcement of a Broadway season by the Martin Center on Aug. 20, theatre fans across Johnson City showed their excitement across social media platforms. The four shows being brought to Johnson City are “Annie,” Jan. 25-26; “Cats,” March 6-7; “Riverdance,” March 21; and “Chicago,” April 25-26.
The Tomahawk
Community rally for little Miss Ruby Payne
Ruby Payne, right, enjoys a visit from her great aunt Nancy Wills. Submitted photo. Correction: Please note the family’s correct Facebook page is MeganRFarley. Thank you. Demonstrating what a real community is made of, area residents are stepping up to the plate—quite literally—on behalf of a little girl and her family now facing hardship.
Grandfather Mountain to celebrate 70th anniversary of Mile High Swinging Bridge
LINVILLE, N.C. — Since 1952, visitors to Grandfather Mountain have been treated to 360-degree panoramic views from the Mile High Swinging Bridge — the highest suspension footbridge in America. On Sept. 2, Grandfather Mountain will celebrate seven decades of its mile-high wonder with a day full of festivities...
Alley Kat: A Johnson City classic brought back to downtown named Best Local Food Truck
This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-voted portion of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Your votes placed Alley Kat as the region’s best food truck, among other finalists: Bristol Berry Bowls JP’s Kitchen on Wheels Noli Thousands of votes were cast, and each one is an honor for those nominated. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. […]
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library stops by Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library stopped by Sullivan County on Wednesday. The Sullivan County Imagination Library Board of Directors will discuss the importance of the program and how it works. Dolly’s Imagination Library gifts children up to age five with high-quality books for free. The program is available to all eligible […]
New to Town: Sibley Farms
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Although we’re entering fall, it’s still a great time to get out into the garden, and Sibley Farms is doing just that in Blountville. Sibley Farms is open for business. Plants have always been a passion for the owner, Wendy Sibley, but starting her own garden center was put on the […]
elizabethton.com
Jeannette Ann Simmons Price
Jeannette Ann Simmons Price, age 81, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. Jeannette was born in Elkton, Maryland to the late Irving Handy Simmons and Hilda May Blackson Simmons. In addition to her parents, Jeannette was also preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Thurman Garrett Price; her brothers, Irving Simmons, Jr, Jack Simmons, James Simmons, Milford Simmons, Richard “Dickie” Simmons, George Simmons and Ernest Simmons; and her sisters, Ruth Davis, Marybelle Everett, Beatrice Cantler and Hilda May Simmons.
moderncampground.com
Check Out This Breathtaking Glamping Getaway in Unicoi County
Visitors can enjoy comfort and luxury while staying in this new luxury glamping experience at Unicoi County (Tennessee). According to a report, Glamping Retro, a luxury glamping destination situated on Spivey Mountain close to the North Carolina state line, offers a breathtaking and peaceful glamping experience. Glamping Retro features six...
elizabethton.com
Food City to Acquire Cooke’s Food Store/Fresh n’ Low
ABINGDON, VA – On August 24, Food City officials announced plans to acquire Cooke’s family of stores in the Greater Cleveland market area. The stores range in size from 15,000 to 35,000 sq. ft., and include five Fresh n’ Low locations, as well as the Cooke’s Food Store & Pharmacy:
Bristol, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Abingdon High School football team will have a game with John Battle High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
