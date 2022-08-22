Durham man arrested in Georgia in fatal shooting of man in Orange County

Authorities have arrested a man in Georgia in the shooting death of 26-old Ulises Guadalupe Vasquez in the parking lot of a Hillsborough apartment complex on Friday.

The suspect, Uriel Garcia Garcia, was taken into custody in Statesboro, Georgia, on Monday and charged with first-degree murder, according to a news release. He will be extradited to North Carolina.

“We appreciate the assistance of both US Marshals task forces, the help of the Statesboro Police Department, and the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office,” Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said in the release.

On Friday morning, police responded to the shooting at the Heritage Apartments on Thomas Burke Drive, across the street from Daniel Boone Village and just outside the Hillsborough town limits.

They found Vasquez in the parking lot with multiple gunshot injuries. He did not survive his injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office has not said how the two men may have known each other or released a motive for the shooting.