Oklahoma City, OK

2 Deputies Shot In SW OKC, Conditions Are 'Serious'

By News 9
 4 days ago
Oklahoma City police said two Oklahoma County deputies were shot on the city’s southwest side.

The shooting happened at a residence near Southwest 78th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue.

Authorities said several deputies were handing out lockout papers at the residence prior to the shooting.

Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office officials said the deputies' conditions are "serious," but the extent of the seriousness is not yet known.

At this time, the deputies' families have not been notified.

Police's search for the alleged suspect continued with a short pursuit through the city's southeast side.

The alleged suspect was driving a pickup truck with a boat attached to it.

The suspect left their vehicle and was taken into custody by authorities near Tinker Air Force Base.

In a Facebook post, Tinker Air Force Base is asking people to avoid the base's main gate on South Air Depot Boulevard due to Monday's suspect pursuit.

The eastbound lanes of I-40 have reopened at this time.

This is a developing story.

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Suspect Arrested In Connection With March Homicide In NW OKC

Oklahoma City police said they arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this year. Authorities confirmed the suspect's identity as 24-year-old Rashawn Mason. Police said Mason shot 48-year-old Travian Jefferson March 6 and left his body near Northwest 50th Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue. No word...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma Co. Sheriff, OKC Police Chief Reveal New Details Of Deadly Deputy Shooting

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma City police shed new light Tuesday on what led a suspect to use deadly force against an OCSO deputy. During a joint news conference with the leaders of both agencies present, Oklahoma County sheriff Tommie Johnson said three deputies arrived at a home shortly after 1 p.m. Monday near Southwest 78th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue to serve eviction papers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
