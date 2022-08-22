2 Deputies Shot In SW OKC, Conditions Are 'Serious'

Oklahoma City police said two Oklahoma County deputies were shot on the city’s southwest side.

The shooting happened at a residence near Southwest 78th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue.

Authorities said several deputies were handing out lockout papers at the residence prior to the shooting.

Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office officials said the deputies' conditions are "serious," but the extent of the seriousness is not yet known.

At this time, the deputies' families have not been notified.

Police's search for the alleged suspect continued with a short pursuit through the city's southeast side.

The alleged suspect was driving a pickup truck with a boat attached to it.

The suspect left their vehicle and was taken into custody by authorities near Tinker Air Force Base.

In a Facebook post, Tinker Air Force Base is asking people to avoid the base's main gate on South Air Depot Boulevard due to Monday's suspect pursuit.

The eastbound lanes of I-40 have reopened at this time.

This is a developing story.