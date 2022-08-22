Read full article on original website
Related
1450wlaf.com
Robin Michael Bailey, age 60, of Pioneer
Age 60 of Pioneer, Tennessee passed away Wednesday August 24, 2022, at his home. He was born February 08, 1962, in Lafollette, Tennessee. Samuel, Alora, Tristian, Charlotte, Valek, Xander, Kyren, Raylin, Jaylan & Audry. Great Grandchild:. Raymond. Mother:. Anna (Bolanger) Bailey. Brothers:. Ricky Bailey & wife Lena. Gary Bailey &...
1450wlaf.com
Next Sleep in Heavenly Peace bed build honors the late Smiley Miller
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Career educator Kenneth “Smiley” Miller spent a lifetime working with children, and perhaps it’s most fitting that the next Sleep in Heavenly Peace bed build is taking place in his memory. “The fact that we’re remembering Smiley with this build makes it extra special,” said Bill Thompson, president of the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
1450wlaf.com
Colton Evans Photography is WLAF’s business of the week
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Colton Evans Photography held its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Wednesday with the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce. What started as a hobby five years ago has turned into a business for Campbell County High School Senior Colton Evans. According to Evans he began...
1450wlaf.com
Retirement party held for June Turner
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – A crowd gathered at the courthouse Thursday at noon to hold a retirement celebration for Register of Deeds June Turner. Beginning in March of 1980, Turner served more than 42 years in service to Campbell County in the Register of Deeds Office. Chancery Court Clerk...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1450wlaf.com
Browning’s carrying on family tradition
JOHNSON CITY, TN (WLAF) – Cora Browning wore jersey 24 during her stellar career as a member of the Campbell County Lady Cougar basketball team. However, her mother, Jill Cox-Browning, donned jersey number 30 during her all-state career at Campbell High. Now, a freshman at Milligan University, Browning is wearing her mother’s number, number 30.
1450wlaf.com
Rita Goins-Claiborne is Eagle Tire Pros educator of the week
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Teachers make a difference in their students lives each and every day. For many students, having a teacher who cares and goes that extra mile can be the difference in a successful education and graduation. We’ve all had that teacher who inspired us or helped in some way. That’s why WLAF and Eagle Tire Pros salute all of our hard working educators with a weekly feature.
1450wlaf.com
August 24, 2022
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Who do you think is this week’s Cougar of The Week, Peyton Ferguson, Will Lester or Caleb Muncy? Cast your vote now in the WLAF –…
1450wlaf.com
Campbell County 4-H agent guest speaker at Rotary
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – John Taylor from the Campbell County UT Extension Office was the guest speaker at Tuesday’s South Campbell County Rotary meeting. He spoke about the UT Extension Office’s role in Campbell County. The UT office serves citizens of Campbell County as an outreach branch...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1450wlaf.com
Friends, family and co-workers say so long to CPD Chief Brian Keeton
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Caryville Chief of Police Brian Keeton’s career took a giant step on election day. He was voted in as the sheriff of his native Scott County. Today was a day of celebration and so long for the man who has served as Caryville’s top cop for several years.
1450wlaf.com
Last drive-thru for free pet vaccines is next month
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Come September 7, there is one more free pet vaccine clinic. However, it will be the last one courtesy of the generosity of the Petco Love Foundation. These free vaccine opportunities have been through the Petco Love Foundation 1 Million Free Pet Vaccinations campaign. “We...
1450wlaf.com
It’s Game Day; watch Campbell-Heritage live over WLAF at 7pm
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – It’s Game Day, and the Campbell Cougars are looking for their first win on the new season, the 48th in school history, tonight at Renfro Stadium with the host Heritage Mountaineers. Connect to the WLAF-Lindsay’s Carpet & Paint Center video player to see Campbell take on Heritage. CLICK on the Lindsay’s Carpet & Paint Center video player to watch the game live right here over WLAF.
1450wlaf.com
Burned out headlight only the beginning of trouble for pair
DUFF, TN (WLAF) – On Monday night, Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Grace Cross noticed a vehicle driving on State Route 9 (Highway 25W) with a passenger side headlight out. Cross stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver identified as Darryl Jay Stanford. A check of the man’s driver’s license through dispatch came back as revoked for DUI. The check also revealed he had eight prior driving on revoked for DUI.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1450wlaf.com
Camel Expeditionary celebrates National Park Service Day
JELLICO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – National Park Service Day was celebrated on Thursday at Jellico. Camel Expeditionary volunteered to perform landscaping at Veterans Park in Jellico. “We also donated a wreath,” said Suzy Knight, Director of Marketing for Camel Expeditionary. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 08/26/2022-9AM)
1450wlaf.com
Driver in Wednesday afternoon wreck dies from injuries
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – The driver of a 2016 Honda CRV has died from injuries sustained in an early afternoon wreck on I-75 at Caryville according to the preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. See the original story HERE. THP officials say that 81-year old David Miller of...
1450wlaf.com
Lady Cougars deadlocked with Clinton after thrilling CC comeback
TOP PHOTO: Campbell Lady Cougar Forward Addison Dykes travels with the ball and ultimately scores against the Clinton Dragons on Tuesday evening. CLINTON, TN (WLAF) – From the very beginning of the match, it was evident Campbell and Clinton came ready to play. One of the keys to a successful soccer team is communication. With both teams playing a fast paced game communication played a major role. The Cougar offense had strong, accurate passes which helped to move the ball down-field resulting in two goals in the first half. Seniors Sage Elwin and Cheyenne Davis both were able to score before halftime.
1450wlaf.com
Campbell County transportation plan presentation Sept. 6
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The East Tennessee Development District under contract with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has prepared a county wide transportation plan for Campbell County. The plan includes Campbell County and the municipalities of Caryville, Jacksboro, Jellico and LaFollette. The plan includes state routes...
1450wlaf.com
Single-vehicle wreck injures two, shuts down I-75 north bound lanes
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – “He never braked. He just veered off up through the grass and hit the bridge,” said a man traveling on I-75 right behind a Honda CRV that wrecked this afternoon. The car rammed into the Jerry Cross Memorial Bridge just before 1:30pm Wednesday.
Comments / 0