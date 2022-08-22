TOP PHOTO: Campbell Lady Cougar Forward Addison Dykes travels with the ball and ultimately scores against the Clinton Dragons on Tuesday evening. CLINTON, TN (WLAF) – From the very beginning of the match, it was evident Campbell and Clinton came ready to play. One of the keys to a successful soccer team is communication. With both teams playing a fast paced game communication played a major role. The Cougar offense had strong, accurate passes which helped to move the ball down-field resulting in two goals in the first half. Seniors Sage Elwin and Cheyenne Davis both were able to score before halftime.

CLINTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO