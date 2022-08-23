Viewing for MDPD officer killed in line of duty held Monday afternoon

Public viewing held for fallen MDPD Officer Cesar Echaverry ahead of ceremonial procession 02:35

MIAMI - Hundreds attended the viewing for fallen Officer Cesar "Echy" Echaverry held on Monday.

The viewing was open to the public from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the Vior Funeral Home located at 291 NW 37th Avenue in Miami.

Echaverry, 29, was shot last Monday night while trying to arrest a suspect tied to an armed robbery in Dania Beach. He was taken to Jackson Memorial where he died on Wednesday.

Officer Echaverry died in the line of duty while serving & protecting our community," said Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez in a statement. "We'll never forget Officer Echaverry's bravery & sacrifice. Godspeed, brother."

Echaverry is the first officer to be shot and killed in the line of duty under both Mayor Daniela Levine Cava and Director Ramirez .

A rending of honors will take place Wednesday in remembrance of Echaverry.

MDPD released the procession route, encouraging the public to come out in support of "Echy."