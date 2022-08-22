ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Olive, NC

UMO’s students lend a helping hand

By Contributed University of Mount Olive
Duplin Times
Duplin Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ASzxd_0hQwYyBs00

MOUNT OLIVE — On Monday, Aug. 22, approximately 350 new University of Mount Olive students completed a collective 700 hours of community service throughout the town of Mount Olive.

As part of the First Year Experience (FYE), students dispatched to various areas in the town to paint, stain, mulch, weed, make snack bags for kids, unload donated food items, pick-up trash, and landscape. The students focused their efforts on several areas including Westbrook Park, Mount Olive Middle School, Make a Difference Food Pantry, ALDA, Inc., and several areas around the Mount Olive campus and on the streets of Mount Olive.

“Outreach and service in the community are a vital component of FYE,” said Ashleigh Gayles, Director of First Year Experience. “The University is very integrated into our community though personal and business relationships, events, and the experiences we share. It is critical for our students to understand how they each play a role in this community and how important it is to take a leadership role in supporting those business and organizations around our campus. It is our hope that these types of experiential learning opportunities will instill additional leadership qualities that will transfer back to their individual communities once they graduate.”

“The University of Mount Olive is committed to engaging students in the kind of service that builds citizenship and communities,” said UMO President Dr. H. Edward Croom. “Our newest students have come in and hit the ground running. They are embracing our community and providing tangible expressions of our Mission, Vision, and Values statements.”

The University of Mount Olive is a private institution rooted in the liberal arts tradition with defining Christian values. The University is sponsored by the Convention of Original Free Will Baptists. For more information, visit www.moc.edu.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Olive, NC
Mount Olive, NC
Education
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Mount Olive#Baptists#College#Umo#Mount Olive Middle School#Alda Inc#Fye
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Duplin Times

Duplin Times

Kenansville, NC
293
Followers
386
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Duplin Times is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Duplin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Kenansville.

 https://www.reflector.com/duplin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy