UMO’s students lend a helping hand

MOUNT OLIVE — On Monday, Aug. 22, approximately 350 new University of Mount Olive students completed a collective 700 hours of community service throughout the town of Mount Olive.

As part of the First Year Experience (FYE), students dispatched to various areas in the town to paint, stain, mulch, weed, make snack bags for kids, unload donated food items, pick-up trash, and landscape. The students focused their efforts on several areas including Westbrook Park, Mount Olive Middle School, Make a Difference Food Pantry, ALDA, Inc., and several areas around the Mount Olive campus and on the streets of Mount Olive.

“Outreach and service in the community are a vital component of FYE,” said Ashleigh Gayles, Director of First Year Experience. “The University is very integrated into our community though personal and business relationships, events, and the experiences we share. It is critical for our students to understand how they each play a role in this community and how important it is to take a leadership role in supporting those business and organizations around our campus. It is our hope that these types of experiential learning opportunities will instill additional leadership qualities that will transfer back to their individual communities once they graduate.”

“The University of Mount Olive is committed to engaging students in the kind of service that builds citizenship and communities,” said UMO President Dr. H. Edward Croom. “Our newest students have come in and hit the ground running. They are embracing our community and providing tangible expressions of our Mission, Vision, and Values statements.”

