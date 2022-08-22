ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brielle, NJ

NJ.com

N.J. man, 42, charged with offering child money to undress

A Monmouth County man was arrested Wednesday on charges he offered a child money in exchange for exposing intimate body parts, authorities said. Marcus Brady, 42, of Keansburg, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middletown police Chief Craig R. Weber. “Middletown police...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: DO YOU RECOGNIZE HIM – WANTED FOR ROBBERY

State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Identifying Suspect Wanted for Robbery. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man wanted for allegedly robbing a victim at a casino in Atlantic City, N.J. On Sunday, August 21, at approximately 10:22 p.m., the male...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Two Charged In Asbury Park Fatal Shooting

ASBURY PARK – Two men have been charged with killing an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, officials said. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree Murder, first-degree Conspiracy to Commit Murder, and related weapons offenses in connection with the death of Yahnie Patterson, 26, of Lakewood.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: LACEY MAN CHARGED WITH BURGLARY, THEFT, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF AND SHOPLIFTING

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Lacey Township Chief of Police Michael DiBella announced that on August 22, 2022, Brian Salters. 43, of Forked River, was charged with six counts of Burglary in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:18-2a(1); three counts of Attempted Burglary in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:5-1a(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:18-2a(1); two counts of Theft in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:20-3a; Criminal Mischief in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:17-3a(1); and Shoplifting in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:20-11b(1), in connection with a series of incidents that occurred in Lacey Township on August 1, 2022.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Two charged in connection with murder of Lakewood man

Two men have been arrested and criminally charged in connection with the killing of an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree Murder,...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

2 face drug charges following traffic stop in Morris County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two people are facing drug charges following a traffic stop last week in Hanover Township. On August 17, an officer stopped Gary Savage, 35, from Hopatcong Borough, currently residing at the Red Carpet Inn in Hanover Township, for motor vehicle violation and after a brief investigation, he was arrested as well as his passenger, Michelle Bernal from Dover, currently residing at the Red Carpet Inn in Hanover Township, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Prosecutor: Atlantic City Homicide Investigation Is Underway

The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has confirmed that they are presently conducting a joint law enforcement investigation (with the Atlantic City Police Department) regarding a shooting that occurred earlier today, Thursday, August 25, 2022 in Atlantic City. The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has released the following information at this time:
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Several Charged For Drug Offenses In Brick Township

BRICK – Several people have been charged for drug offenses after a landlord tenant dispute, disorderly behavior, and more, police said. On August 16 at 6:20 p.m., detectives watched a suspected drug sale transaction in the parking lot of the Walgreens on Route 88. Police said Ashley Kamaris, 34, from Brick, had approached a car occupied by Louis Whittington and Shaquanda Calhoun, both 35 from Toms River, to buy cocaine.
BRICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Pair Charged In Jersey Shore Shooting Death: Prosecutor

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, authorities said. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, and related weapons offenses in connection with the death of Yahnie Patterson, 26, of Lakewood, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Driver found unconscious in car charged with DWI in Hackettstown

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Morris County woman is facing several charges including driving while intoxicated after she was found unconscious in the driver’s seat of a vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway in Hackettstown early Sunday morning, police said. On August 21, at around...

