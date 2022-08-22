Read full article on original website
Man Charged for Shoplifting in Lacey
LACEY TWP, NJ – On Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 5:11 p.m., Officer Ricciardella responded...
N.J. man, 42, charged with offering child money to undress
A Monmouth County man was arrested Wednesday on charges he offered a child money in exchange for exposing intimate body parts, authorities said. Marcus Brady, 42, of Keansburg, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middletown police Chief Craig R. Weber. “Middletown police...
Fugitive Captured in Lacey Township Home
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – On Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 12:03 a.m., Officers Walsh and...
OCEAN COUNTY: DO YOU RECOGNIZE HIM – WANTED FOR ROBBERY
State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Identifying Suspect Wanted for Robbery. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man wanted for allegedly robbing a victim at a casino in Atlantic City, N.J. On Sunday, August 21, at approximately 10:22 p.m., the male...
Jersey Shore Man Arrested With 600 Designer Knockoffs: Prosecutor
A 47-year-old man from South Toms River has been charged with selling counterfeit designer goods, authorities said. Rasheem Paige was additionally charged with weapons offenses, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and South Toms River Police Chief William Kosh. The charges are a result of an investigation conducted...
Two Charged In Asbury Park Fatal Shooting
ASBURY PARK – Two men have been charged with killing an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, officials said. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree Murder, first-degree Conspiracy to Commit Murder, and related weapons offenses in connection with the death of Yahnie Patterson, 26, of Lakewood.
TOMS RIVER: LACEY MAN CHARGED WITH BURGLARY, THEFT, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF AND SHOPLIFTING
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Lacey Township Chief of Police Michael DiBella announced that on August 22, 2022, Brian Salters. 43, of Forked River, was charged with six counts of Burglary in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:18-2a(1); three counts of Attempted Burglary in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:5-1a(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:18-2a(1); two counts of Theft in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:20-3a; Criminal Mischief in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:17-3a(1); and Shoplifting in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:20-11b(1), in connection with a series of incidents that occurred in Lacey Township on August 1, 2022.
N.J. police officer hid his gang ties, conspired with Latin Kings member, prosecutors say
A Trenton police officer was charged with falsifying his job application to hide his connection with a street gang member and helping to plot an attack of a suspected witness, prosecutors said Monday. Rudy Lopez faces charges of official misconduct, conspiracy and tampering with public records, according to New Jersey...
Two charged in connection with murder of Lakewood man
Two men have been arrested and criminally charged in connection with the killing of an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree Murder,...
2 face drug charges following traffic stop in Morris County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two people are facing drug charges following a traffic stop last week in Hanover Township. On August 17, an officer stopped Gary Savage, 35, from Hopatcong Borough, currently residing at the Red Carpet Inn in Hanover Township, for motor vehicle violation and after a brief investigation, he was arrested as well as his passenger, Michelle Bernal from Dover, currently residing at the Red Carpet Inn in Hanover Township, police said.
Prosecutor: Atlantic City Homicide Investigation Is Underway
The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has confirmed that they are presently conducting a joint law enforcement investigation (with the Atlantic City Police Department) regarding a shooting that occurred earlier today, Thursday, August 25, 2022 in Atlantic City. The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has released the following information at this time:
Cops: Fanwood, NJ woman illegally wrote payroll checks to herself, family
(FANWOOD) – A 50-year-old Fanwood woman has been arrested on charges of theft and forgery in connection with her former employment as a payroll manager at a local pharmaceutical company. Jennifer Grambor has been charged with three counts of second-degree theft and one count of third-degree forgery, according to...
Several Charged For Drug Offenses In Brick Township
BRICK – Several people have been charged for drug offenses after a landlord tenant dispute, disorderly behavior, and more, police said. On August 16 at 6:20 p.m., detectives watched a suspected drug sale transaction in the parking lot of the Walgreens on Route 88. Police said Ashley Kamaris, 34, from Brick, had approached a car occupied by Louis Whittington and Shaquanda Calhoun, both 35 from Toms River, to buy cocaine.
South Jersey Man Admits Selling Fatal Dose Of Heroin-Fentanyl
A 22-year-old man from Galloway admitted to selling a fatal dose of heroin and fentanyl to a customer,, authorities said. Shemar Jackson pleaded guilty on Monday, Aug. 22 to strict liability drug-induced death, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. On Dec. 5, 2019, Toms River police responded to...
Pair Charged In Jersey Shore Shooting Death: Prosecutor
Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, authorities said. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, and related weapons offenses in connection with the death of Yahnie Patterson, 26, of Lakewood, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.
Shots fired at walker on NJ canal trail leads to 16 hour standoff
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — Shots fired at someone walking the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail along Route 1 ended with a barricade and an arrest Wednesday night. Lawrence police said the incident started near the footbridge over Route 1 in Lawrence Township around 9 a.m. when a...
Six Ocean County, NJ residents arrested in latest drug sweep by Brick, NJ Police Street Crimes Unit
The Brick Township Police Street Crimes Unit has swept up community roads of drugs in their latest sweep that led to six Ocean County residents being arrested. On Tuesday, the Brick Township Police Department announced this latest string of narcotics related apprehensions and crimes. Six people have been arrested in...
Police: Multiple catalytic converters stolen overnight in Middletown
A few people in Monmouth County weren’t able to drive their cars on Wednesday because thieves stole the catalytic converts from underneath the vehicles.
Two Asbury Park, NJ men charged for shooting Lakewood, NJ man in the head, then stealing his car
The motive is unknown at this point but two Asbury Park men have been arrested for shooting a Lakewood man to death and a third man was arrested for stealing his motor vehicle. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey made the announcement of the arrests and charges being brought against...
Driver found unconscious in car charged with DWI in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Morris County woman is facing several charges including driving while intoxicated after she was found unconscious in the driver’s seat of a vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway in Hackettstown early Sunday morning, police said. On August 21, at around...
