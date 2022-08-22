ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Boston

I-93 reopens after rollover crash on ramp to Sullivan Square

SOMERVILLE – The ramp from Interstate 93 to Sullivan Square was temporarily shut down during the Thursday morning commute following a serious rollover crash.It happened on the ramp at Exit 20 around 5:40 a.m.. The crash scene was cleared in about an hour. At least one person was removed from the car and transported to an area hospital.The car has since been towed away and the ramp reopened. No further information is currently available. 
SOMERVILLE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman dies in single car rollover on Stoughton highway

STOUGHTON, Mass. — A woman died after flipping her car over on Route 24 in Stoughton Wednesday night. State Police say Suzette Mendes, 37, of Hyannis, was driving her 2015 Infiniti Q40 northbound on Route 24 around 8:30 p.m. For reasons still under investigation, authorities say Mendes’s car veered off the right side of the road and hit the guardrail, causing her car to roll over.
STOUGHTON, MA
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Police log: Laptop flung from car; Perrin Park incident; $101K diamond earrings missing; reporting to Roche Bros.

On August 9, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. Officer Cunningham was on patrol and observed a white Chevrolet pass him and noticed the operator appeared to be texting while driving. He stopped the vehicle on Washington Street near Worcester Street and spoke with the operator. A query of his information showed there was an active warrant issued by the Concord District Court for motor vehicle related offenses. He was transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.
WELLESLEY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

State police identify man who was struck, killed by car on Route 1 in Saugus

SAUGUS, Mass. — Investigators have identified a man who was struck and killed by car while trying to cross Route 1 in Saugus on Tuesday night. Troopers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on the southbound side of the highway in the area of Burger King and the Essex Street exit around 10 p.m. found 45-year-old Carlos Vasquez, of Bennington, Vermont, suffering from serious injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.
SAUGUS, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Owners detail plans for former ‘New Kids’ Melville Ave. home

An architect representing the owners of the storied property at 10 Melville Ave. earlier this summer detailed extensive plans for renovations on the inside and outside of the property to create a two-family home. On July 26, the renovations were detailed during a Boston Landmarks Commission (BLC) meeting. The plans...
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Motorcyclists Killed in Crashes on I-95, I-495 in Mass

Two motorcyclists were killed in crashes in northern Massachusetts Wednesday night, according to Massachusetts State Police. A tweet from the agency said that troopers responded to fatal motorcycle crashes in Newburyport and Amesbury on Wednesday. The operator of a 2009 Yamaha YZFR6 who was trying to accelerate through a tight...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
CBS Boston

Peabody Police investigating armed robbery on bike path

PEABODY – Police are investigating a brazen attack in the middle of the day on a popular running and bike path in Peabody. Shortly after noon Wednesday, police say a man called them reporting he had been robbed at knifepoint.The victim called 911 and told police a man demanded jewelry and cash while brandishing a knife as he was on the path, then he says, he was assaulted.The victim ran from the area and police, the air wing, and K9s quickly responded, but they did not find the suspect, described as a Black man in his 20s wearing a surgical mask.Some people on the path say they're careful here anyway, and while an event like this is scary, it won't stop them from coming back to this path."It's definitely something to keep in the back of my mind, but it wouldn't stop me from coming here," one man said.  Police have not made any arrests.
PEABODY, MA
YourArlington

Car hits barrier near diners at Town Tavern

Arlington police have filed no charges but have requested a medical evaluation be filed with the state Registry of Motor Vehicles for a driver involved in a collision last week at Town Tavern in which a car hit barriers and damaged plants near outdoor diners. No diner was hurt in...
ARLINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

POLICE LOG for August 16: Woburn Man Arrested For OUI While License Is Suspended For OUI; Bicycle Stolen; Deceased Fox

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Tuesday, August 16, 2022:. Police removed a deceased fox from Andover Street. (8:54am) A 2-vehicle crash occurred on MIddlesex Avenue. Town-owned tree damaged. Shrubs & bushes damaged. One vehicle towed. (8:59am) Benevento’s cleaned up cement spills from...
WILMINGTON, MA
Boston Globe

Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts

Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
MATTAPOISETT, MA

