I-93 reopens after rollover crash on ramp to Sullivan Square
SOMERVILLE – The ramp from Interstate 93 to Sullivan Square was temporarily shut down during the Thursday morning commute following a serious rollover crash.It happened on the ramp at Exit 20 around 5:40 a.m.. The crash scene was cleared in about an hour. At least one person was removed from the car and transported to an area hospital.The car has since been towed away and the ramp reopened. No further information is currently available.
WCVB
Drivers asked to avoid Blue Hill Ave in Milton, Massachusetts, after water main break
MILTON, Mass. — Drivers are being asked to avoid a busy road in Milton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday. Sky 5 was over a water main break in the 600-block of Blue Hill Avenue at about noon Tuesday. Water could be seen flowing under the asphalt and over the roadway surface.
Woman dies in single car rollover on Stoughton highway
STOUGHTON, Mass. — A woman died after flipping her car over on Route 24 in Stoughton Wednesday night. State Police say Suzette Mendes, 37, of Hyannis, was driving her 2015 Infiniti Q40 northbound on Route 24 around 8:30 p.m. For reasons still under investigation, authorities say Mendes’s car veered off the right side of the road and hit the guardrail, causing her car to roll over.
25 Investigates: Car crash ‘cherry on top’ of local driving school woes
BOSTON — “Find another street!” That’s what residents of Woodlawn Street in Jamaica Plain are asking a Boston driving school to do. They told 25 Investigates instructors from Paloma Driving School have been using their small dead-end road as a training ground for students. Parallel parking, 3-point turns, and congestion are a common sight, according to residents.
GoLocalProv
Gunshot Fired Into Apartment in Providence — Bullet Found Lodged in Wall
A woman in Providence told police that a gunshot was fired into her apartment on Monday evening. The incident occurred on Broad Street. After receiving a 911 call shortly after 7 PM, police responded to a call at the 500 block of Broad Street. The police met with the female...
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley Police log: Laptop flung from car; Perrin Park incident; $101K diamond earrings missing; reporting to Roche Bros.
On August 9, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. Officer Cunningham was on patrol and observed a white Chevrolet pass him and noticed the operator appeared to be texting while driving. He stopped the vehicle on Washington Street near Worcester Street and spoke with the operator. A query of his information showed there was an active warrant issued by the Concord District Court for motor vehicle related offenses. He was transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.
Off Ramp Between Interstates 93 and 495 in Andover to Close Nightly Starting Sunday
Drivers are advised that the northbound off ramp from Interstate 93 to Interstate 495 in Andover closes Sunday night through Friday, Sept. 2. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the temporary closing of the exit 40A ramp on I-93 northbound to I-495 northbound takes place each night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-495 tried to accelerate between tractor-trailer, Tesla
AMESBURY, Mass. — A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on Interstate 495 on Wednesday tried to accelerate through a “tight gap” between a tractor-trailer and a Tesla, investigators said. Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway in...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials issue good news after two-year-old Massachusetts child fell into pool and was unresponsive
Officials shared good news concerning a two-year-old child that was rushed to the hospital last week after falling into a pool. According to the Abington Fire Department, in the early afternoon on August 15th, crews were dispatched to a reported child being pulled from a pool. The incident took place...
State police identify man who was struck, killed by car on Route 1 in Saugus
SAUGUS, Mass. — Investigators have identified a man who was struck and killed by car while trying to cross Route 1 in Saugus on Tuesday night. Troopers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on the southbound side of the highway in the area of Burger King and the Essex Street exit around 10 p.m. found 45-year-old Carlos Vasquez, of Bennington, Vermont, suffering from serious injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Dorchester Reporter
Owners detail plans for former ‘New Kids’ Melville Ave. home
An architect representing the owners of the storied property at 10 Melville Ave. earlier this summer detailed extensive plans for renovations on the inside and outside of the property to create a two-family home. On July 26, the renovations were detailed during a Boston Landmarks Commission (BLC) meeting. The plans...
whdh.com
Just One Station: Woman who drove onto 2nd floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza speaks
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The woman who police say drove onto the second floor of a shopping plaza in Braintree last week is explaining what led up to the incident that went viral on the internet in the days that followed. Susan Gauthier told 7NEWS she was behind the wheel...
Motorcyclists Killed in Crashes on I-95, I-495 in Mass
Two motorcyclists were killed in crashes in northern Massachusetts Wednesday night, according to Massachusetts State Police. A tweet from the agency said that troopers responded to fatal motorcycle crashes in Newburyport and Amesbury on Wednesday. The operator of a 2009 Yamaha YZFR6 who was trying to accelerate through a tight...
Peabody Police investigating armed robbery on bike path
PEABODY – Police are investigating a brazen attack in the middle of the day on a popular running and bike path in Peabody. Shortly after noon Wednesday, police say a man called them reporting he had been robbed at knifepoint.The victim called 911 and told police a man demanded jewelry and cash while brandishing a knife as he was on the path, then he says, he was assaulted.The victim ran from the area and police, the air wing, and K9s quickly responded, but they did not find the suspect, described as a Black man in his 20s wearing a surgical mask.Some people on the path say they're careful here anyway, and while an event like this is scary, it won't stop them from coming back to this path."It's definitely something to keep in the back of my mind, but it wouldn't stop me from coming here," one man said. Police have not made any arrests.
YourArlington
Car hits barrier near diners at Town Tavern
Arlington police have filed no charges but have requested a medical evaluation be filed with the state Registry of Motor Vehicles for a driver involved in a collision last week at Town Tavern in which a car hit barriers and damaged plants near outdoor diners. No diner was hurt in...
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for August 16: Woburn Man Arrested For OUI While License Is Suspended For OUI; Bicycle Stolen; Deceased Fox
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Tuesday, August 16, 2022:. Police removed a deceased fox from Andover Street. (8:54am) A 2-vehicle crash occurred on MIddlesex Avenue. Town-owned tree damaged. Shrubs & bushes damaged. One vehicle towed. (8:59am) Benevento’s cleaned up cement spills from...
whdh.com
Road to Recovery: 21-year-old National Guard member on the mend after accident led to arm amputation
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old National Guardsman from Malden is recovering after an accident left his arm damaged so badly, it required amputation. Reda Said told 7NEWS from his hospital bed it all happened during an exercise at the Framingham Armory over the weekend. “It was just an accident...
Boston Globe
Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts
Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
Coyotes have been killing dogs around Greater Boston. Here’s what to know.
"People really need to pay attention to their surroundings. It hasn't been good." Canine tragedy has struck at least three communities in the Greater Boston area in the last few weeks, the MetroWest Daily News reports. As summer winds down, coyotes are preparing for winter, which has unfortunately led to at least three dog deaths.
fallriverreporter.com
A Massachusetts man has died after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash
A Massachusetts man is dead after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash. According to the Halifax Police Department, a 62-year-old male pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Plymouth Street (Route 106) on Saturday at approximately 3:00 p.m. has succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation...
