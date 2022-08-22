Read full article on original website
Montana Rental Named One Of The Best For Large Groups
Montana has many incredible rental homes throughout the state, and there are some hidden gems right here in the Gallatin Valley. Many families visit Montana together, but it can be a little tricky to find a rental for everyone, especially a rental with that perfect scenic view. Luckily, we've got some suggestions for you.
Do You Know A Good Montana Sheriff? Of Course You Do…
Do you know a good Montana sheriff? Of course you do, because we have some incredible sheriff's here in Montana. Since I host a statewide radio show here in Montana, I've gotten to meet many of these great sheriffs over the years. Many of you may also recall back in 2020, when government overreach led to mask mandates and the forced shutdown of small businesses, it was county sheriffs who stood up and spoke out in support of freedom. At the time, 38 sheriffs signed a letter saying that the mask mandate in particular was not enforceable.
Two convicted in illegal Montana border crossing case
Two people accused of picking up six Mexican nationals who crossed illegally into Northwest Montana from Canada have been convicted of the charges in Missoula.
The Best States To Live In 2022. Did Montana Make The List?
It seems that our friends over at Wallethub have come out with the list of the best states to live in, in 2022. I'm going to be straight-up with you, I love it when one of these lists comes out—for a couple of reasons. First, I always wonder how...
One of Montana’s Unique Train Bridges is Being Torn Down
A historic railroad bridge that was severely damaged by flooding will be demolished this week. Officials have been monitoring the old railroad bridge near the US 89 North crossing near Livingston since mid-June. Because they feared that it may fall into the river, an 8-mile section of the Yellowstone River was closed between the Mayor’s Landing Fishing Access Site and Sheep Mountain Fishing Access site due to safety concerns.
These Montana Laws are Weird and Hilarious, But Are They Real?
Every state has some weird laws, you see them all over the Internet on lists from your favorite pop culture websites. But, I wanted to find some of the weirdest, most gut-busting laws in Montana and find out if they're actually real. Would you be fined for the oddest things in Big Sky Country? Let's find out.
Ranchers bring fight against Signal Peak coal mine to Montana DEQ
For decades in the Bull Mountains, cows and coal have lived together. It was a relationship that was in balance when Kit Nilson and Steve Charter's parents started a cattle operation.
Interior Secretary visits Montana to celebrate newest addition to National Wildlife Refuge System
The Lost Trail National Wildlife Refuge near Marion is the first refuge created during Deb Haaland’s tenure. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland traveled to Montana last weekend to commemorate the newest addition to the National Wildlife Refuge System, and the first land added to the system during Haaland’s time as secretary.
No Way! This Isn’t Montana’s Most Famous Sandwich
I'm flabbergasted by how inaccurately Insider categorized this Montana staple. Montana has a rich history when it comes to food, and one thing Montanans love to eat is a great sandwich. Not to mention, we have a famous sandwich that started right here in the state. So when I came across a list of the Most Famous Local Sandwich from Every State, I expected to see one answer, the right answer, but I was sorely mistaken.
Yes, it’s Montana! Grizzlies Spotted in the Northern Bitterroot
It's not like you have to travel to Yellowstone to see the Bears! You can catch sight of a brown bear almost anywhere in Montana, but grizzlies in the northern Bitterroot? One of my neighbors told me that they thought they had spotted a small bear that sure looked like a grizzly along the Bitterroot river while they were rafting earlier this August. It was at a distance but they thought it was too shaggy looking for a black bear. Lolo is not unused to seeing animals from the river venturing into town.
California Wildlife Left to Rot in Baking Sun as Drought Dries Lakes
Aquatic wildlife living in two particular lakes in Bakersfield are being left without a home as water levels continue to recede, per KGET.
Just In! Montana’s Favorite Jean Style
The most popular jean style here in the state of Montana, is the old reliable, "straight leg." Forget about just jeans...I just found out that jeans aside, denim shorts, denim-on-denim & denim jackets are the 3 most popular denim styles across the whole United States of America! I came across all this data from Dia & Co. They're the company that meets underrepresented "plus size" shoppers needs by offering personalized styling plans that cater to the LARGER sizes. Find out more at https://www.dia.com. "ME"? After reading this research on denim, I'm going to donate all my Sansabelt slacks to the Salvation Army, & go with the "denim look" as I continue to be our Golden Triangle's fashion plate heading into fall & winter 2022!
In Housing Crisis, Montanans with criminal records face higher hurdles
It’s hard for almost anyone to find housing in Montana right now, but the barriers are even higher for people with criminal records. Low availability and rising housing prices mean landlords typically have the pick of the litter, and they can relegate people who’ve been in jail or prison to the bottom of the pile. Katrina Everhart is in Missoula and has experienced the frustration firsthand.
Five Words: Montana Fiddle Contest This Weekend
Ever heard of the Montana State Old-Time Fiddlers' Association? Me neither, but now I'm 100% interested and this weekend will be fiddle-riffic at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. So what's the deal? They're "keeping the fiddle spirit alive." It's the 2022 Montana State Fiddle Contest this Saturday and Sunday in Bozeman....
USDA invests $72K to combat climate change in rural Montana communities
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture committed $71,554 toward critical infrastructure to combat climate change in Montana's rural communities. USDA Rural Development will invest the money for eight projects through the Rural Energy for America Program along with the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Loans and Grants program.
3D weather: Montana's sunlight hours are growing shorter
Enjoy the long hours of sunlight while you can, because the days are already getting shorter. In the video above, Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs uses 3D technology to explain how much time we are losing each day. We are currently experiencing just under 15 hours of sunlight per day. However, we...
Public hearing takes place Sept. 2 for proposed Flathead Reservation gas tax
MISSOULA, Mont. — A public hearing gets underway at 11 a.m. Sept. 2 at tribal headquarters in Pablo concerning a gas tax agreement between the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and the state. The Montana Department of Transportation and tribal leaders will discuss extending the current agreement. The agreement...
A Montana Family’s Battle: “We Can Only Do So Much for Grant”
If you caught our friend Michael Foth's story earlier in the week, he had a great report about an upcoming cattle sale in Billings where ranchers from all across the state are coming together for a good cause. The "Calves to Cure DMD All Class Cattle Sale" is coming up...
4-Day School Weeks in Montana May Be Worse for Kids
Dr. Timothy W. Tharp, of Savage, reached out to have his findings also included in this article. In 2014, while working toward his Doctorate in Education at the University of Montana, Dr. Tharp used population data and utilized the data from standardized tests taken by Montana Students over a seven-year period. Dr. Tharp concluded after the third year of schooling, with a 4-day a-week model, student achievement dropped significantly. If you'd like to read Dr. Tharp's full dissertation, click the button below.
A Southern Route for Amtrak Gaining Speed in Montana?
Is a proposal to restore Southern route Amtrak passenger rail service picking up speed in Montana? Jason Stuart is the vice chair of the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority. I caught up with him prior to the start of the Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit happening now in Billings. He...
