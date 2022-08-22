Blueface’s girlfriend Chrisean Rock has been released from jail hours after punching the rapper in the face inside a nightclub, Radar has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Blueface and Chrisean were in Arizona for a club appearance when things turned dark. In videos, Blueface can be seen grabbing Chrisean by one of her braids which pulled her back violently. She proceeded to punch the rapper in the face.Hours after the arrest, Blueface took to Instagram Live to clear the air about the situation. He denied Chrisean fighting him had anything to do with her being taken into custody.The rapper said...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO