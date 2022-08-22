Read full article on original website
Duane “Dewey” Anderson
Duane “Dewey” Anderson, of rural Dawson, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022 at Johnson Memorial Health Services in Dawson at the age of 67. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 26, 2022 at 1:30 PM at Providence Valley Lutheran Church. Rev. Kendall Stelter will officiate, and burial will be in Terrace Lawn Memory Gardens.
George Jaenisch
George Jaenisch, age 84, of Clara City, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at the Clara City Care Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Clara Catholic Church with interment following in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday...
Maynard Rodeo
KMGM 105.5 is celebrating its 40th Birthday this year! We’ve given away eight coolers filled with pop and goodies from our fantastic sponsors! Your ninth (9th) opportunity to win a Sundrop Cooler of Cash will happen this Saturday, August 27th at the Maynard Rodeo in Maynard from 4-6pm. Stop by our booth in order to register with your name and phone number. We’ll be doing live broadcasts on KDMA 93.9FM/1460 AM, then announce the winner live at about 6pm.
