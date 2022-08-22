KMGM 105.5 is celebrating its 40th Birthday this year! We’ve given away eight coolers filled with pop and goodies from our fantastic sponsors! Your ninth (9th) opportunity to win a Sundrop Cooler of Cash will happen this Saturday, August 27th at the Maynard Rodeo in Maynard from 4-6pm. Stop by our booth in order to register with your name and phone number. We’ll be doing live broadcasts on KDMA 93.9FM/1460 AM, then announce the winner live at about 6pm.

MAYNARD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO