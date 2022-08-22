Read full article on original website
Ky. elementary school evacuated after students, staff experience ‘drowsiness’ in classroom
PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - Students and staff at a central Kentucky school were evacuated on Wednesday after students and staff in a single classroom started to feel drowsy. Paris City Schools said the incident happened at Paris Elementary School. The fire department evacuated the building to investigate and everyone was taken out to the playground.
