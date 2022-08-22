Read full article on original website
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just nine days
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive the first half of their $1,682 payments in just nine days. A 2022 schedule of Social Security payments published by the Social Security Administration shows that SSI recipients are to receive their benefits on Sept. 1. The second payment of $841 will be given out on Sept. 30.
Russia is burning $10 million a day of natural gas usually destined for Germany before Moscow choked off supply
The gas would previously have been exported to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline before Russia slashed its gas exports to Europe.
altcoinbuzz.io
Rarity.tools- Measure How Rare Your NFT Is
Rarity.tools in an innovative platform where you can check the ranking of famous NFT collectibles. Currently, only a few NFT projects are listed there, including some famous NFT collections like Bored Ape Yacht Club, CryptoPunks, etc. The project listing is growing rapidly. Creators can list their collectibles by submitting the form given on the website and contacting the project team. They need to pay 2 ETH for Ethereum or Polygon collectibles, or 20 SOL for listing Solana collectibles.
altcoinbuzz.io
Moonriver FAQs: 5 Things to Know About the Network
People often ask questions about Moonriver, such as how it works and some of its features. You most likely heard about Moonriver because of the many apps it supports. Moonriver is a parachain on the Kusama network, enabling crypto projects to increase their reach with a multi-chain design. Developed by the Moonbeam Foundation, the Moonriver parachain is also compatible with the Ethereum developer network and toolchain. Our Moonriver FAQs will answer different questions about the network and its utility token.
altcoinbuzz.io
Discover The Hottest Netflix Anime NFTs for Crypto Newbies
NFT is the crazy trend that has been sweeping the internet since 2021. But you are yet to dip your toes into the NFT craze. But, what is stopping you to bet on NFTs? Its complexity to buying an NFT? Is it the wallet or security? or Is it the high gas fees issue?
altcoinbuzz.io
Why Coinbase Introduced the cbETH Token?
Coinbase has announced plans to enable the Ethereum network to support Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH). So, users who stake ETH on Coinbase can receive cbETH, a liquid representation of their staked ETH in a wrapped version. The cbETH token has the ERC-20 standard that will go live just before...
altcoinbuzz.io
Is the Binance Crypto Debit Card The Best?
Binance is not only one of the centralized exchanges with the best crypto investment tools in the world, but they have also thought of developing a debit card that allows exchanging of cryptos for fiat money in different parts of the world. One of the biggest hurdles in the crypto...
altcoinbuzz.io
Another Bitcoin Crash Incoming?
Bitcoin is down 15% from its August highs, trading below the $22K mark. The market celebrated a much-needed relief rally. Altcoins reacted well to the merge and rejoiced in double-digit movements (to the upside), and for a moment, we all thought the good old days were back (finally). But are they? Onchain data suggest something extraordinary!
altcoinbuzz.io
NFT News | NFTs Remain Flat | August Week 4
NFTs remain flat due to macro and market sentiment. When compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum came down harder over the weekend. However, Ethereum managed to hold onto 50 and 100 daily moving averages. The $1,550 level remains important as this is where previous support and the moving averages are currently. Let’s dive into this topic more, along with other NFT news.
altcoinbuzz.io
How to Use Binance Swap Farming
When using Binance, it’s not only a CEX. There is a whole ecosystem with different apps available for you. For instance, there are many trading options. This includes among others spot, margin, or P2P trading. Another option is Swap Farming. Binance Swap Farming allows you to ‘swap’ tokens straight...
altcoinbuzz.io
THORSwap Launches Ethereum DEX Aggregator
THORSwap, the THORChain-based multi-chain DEX aggregator, has officially begun cross-chain trading for the majority of Ethereum tokens. THORSwap announced on August 23 that it had integrated the Ethereum aggregator DEX into its platform. Trading thousands of ERC-20 tokens over eight Layer 1 blockchains has never been simpler. With the addition...
