Ten Takeaways from USC 2022 Fall Camp

USC's 2022 fall camp reached its conclusion on Saturday, capping off the final building block for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans before the season opener. Here are 10 takeaways from my perspective of fall camp. Freshmen Firepower. USC's 2022-23 offense is LOADED with experienced and dynamic talent. But it's also...
WATCH: Quarterback and wide receiver highlights from USC's Tuesday practice of mock game week

The Trojans opened up post-fall camp practice to the media for a short August 23rd morning practice. For this short period we focused on the quarterbacks, filming highlights of Caleb Williams and Miller Moss throwing short and deep passes with the wide receivers and running backs. We also shot plays between the scout team offense and the first team defense at Howard Jones Field.
Four-star Arizona wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane commits to USC football

The Trojans got their weekend off on the right foot with a commitment from four-star 2023 Red Mountain (AZ) wideout Ja'Kobi Lane. It's another win over Pac-12 rival Oregon, who held all seven Crystal Ball projections for Lane. It was also considered his dream school and came close to landing his commitment. back in July.
USC's limbo week means Lincoln Riley's honeymoon phase is all but over

There was a strange juxtaposition between the hustle and bustle of the USC campus on Tuesday and the quiet at the end of USC football practice inside the well-guarded walls of Howard Jones Field. After 15 practices of whooping, hollering, and hype, you could sense the Trojans may have hit a lull that even the buzz of the returning students could not forestall. USC is squarely in the heart of “Limbo Week” with last Saturday’s scrimmage concluding training camp and a game week that includes no game week before it all gets real (sort of) in preparation for the Rice “Glass Joe” Owls on September 3. Call the lull just the next opportunity for the program to establish just how different things are compared to the previous regime. The coaches have found a good balance between saying all the right things but keeping it pretty real with the media in terms of the level of play the team has reached or failed to reach since Lincoln Riley arrived.
RECRUITING: USC football offers 2023 Virginia EDGE Elijah Hughes

USC reached out to the East Coast for a new defensive front target with an offer to three-star 2023 Washington-Liberty (VA) edge rusher Elijah Hughes on Tuesday. Hughes holds Power 5 offers from Virginia Tech, Stanford, Duke, Maryland, Miami and Virginia. The 6-foot-2.5, 265-pound Hughes is not ranked in the...
