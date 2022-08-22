Read full article on original website
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Bill Barr, who bashed the Russia investigation, says attacks on the FBI over the Mar-a-Lago search are 'misplaced'
Bill Barr says attacks on the FBI over the Mar-a-Lago search are "misplaced." "A decision like this is not going to be made by the FBI," the ex-attorney general told Bari Weiss. Barr said he hasn't reached a conclusion over whether the FBI search was justified. Former Attorney General Bill...
MD high court grants convicted DC sniper Lee Boyd Malvo new sentencing hearing
BALTIMORE -- Maryland's highest court granted convicted D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo a new sentencing hearing, citing Supreme Court case law on life sentences without parole for juveniles.Malvo was 17 when he and his mentor, John Allen Muhammad, killed 10 people in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, DC, in 2002. For the Maryland killings, Malvo was handed six life sentences without the possibility of parole. In a 4-3 ruling filed Friday, the Maryland Court of Appeals determined Malvo was due a new sentencing hearing under the 2012 Supreme Court case Miller v. Alabama, which says life sentences without the possibility of parole...
Jail staff taking a pregnant inmate in distress to the hospital allegedly stopped at Starbucks, then the baby died after birth. Now a settlement is approved
A former inmate who alleges her newborn died in the hospital after staff at a California jail was slow to respond to her medical emergency -- including stopping at Starbucks as they drove her to the hospital -- has been approved to receive a $480,000 settlement in her federal wrongful death lawsuit.
Secret Service recovers $286 million in stolen Covid relief funds
The Secret Service said Friday that it has recovered $286 million in Covid relief funds that were meant for small businesses but were siphoned off by fraudsters using thousands of stolen or fake identities. The conspirators used fake identities to apply for Covid relief funds known as Economic Injury Disaster...
Binance froze $1M corporate account due to law enforcement request
Major crypto exchange Binance has confirmed it restricted account access to $1 million in crypto for a Tezos tool contributor after being called out on social media. In a Thursday Twitter thread, Binance said it had restricted the account of Tezos staking rewards auditor Baking Bad “as the result of a law enforcement request.” The Tezos contributor alleged that the crypto exchange had blocked access to its corporate account containing Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Polgyon (MATIC), Tether (USDT) and other tokens since July 1 “without any explanations” — a claim Binance denied.
7-Eleven thief pleads guilty to multiple armed robberies
A Los Angeles County man pleaded guilty Friday to committing multiple armed robberies of 7-Eleven stores and another business during a six-week crime spree last year. Colin Lacey, 28, of the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit interference with commerce by robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Coinbase, whose CEO called most politics a 'distraction', launches voter registration tool
Coinbase, a crypto exchange whose CEO previously said it doesn’t “advocate for any particular causes or candidates internally that are unrelated to our mission,” has launched a voter registration portal as part of a crypto policy education initiative. In a Thursday blog post, Coinbase chief policy officer...
