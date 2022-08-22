Read full article on original website
MS Volleyball Drops Match to Fort Frye
The Cambridge Middle School volleyball team dropped a home match versus Fort Frye 5-25, 7-25 on Thursday at Cambridge Middle School. Bailey Anderson led the Bobcats with four points and three kills. Olivia Adams, Kylie Eltringham and Kristen Ayres all scored two points each. Cambridge is now 0-2 overall. The...
Bobcats and Colts Team Up for Secret Santa
As two football rivals prepare for battle next Friday, both the Cambridge Bobcats and Meadowbrook Colts will be teaming up to support the Guernsey County Secret Santa by holding a toy drive during the game. The Guernsey County Secret Santa program needs monetary and gift donations to make its 39th...
Bobcats Crush Coshocton 42-7
The Cambridge High School football team put up a lot of gaudy numbers against Coshocton on Friday night, but the most important was the final score, 42-7 in favor of the Bobcats. In addition to scoring six touchdowns, the Bobcats also gained 413 yards of total offense, 201 through the...
