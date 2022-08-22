Mother speaks out against USC, claims daughter was raped at frat party: 'Her innocence was lost'

As the University of Southern California begins its fall semester amid tensions between the university and Greek life leaders, a distraught mother says her daughter's life has been tainted after a night at a fraternity party.

"Her innocence was lost. We're never going to get that back," said the mother, who claims her daughter was raped at a USC fraternity party.

The mother did not wish to reveal her identity to protect her daughter.

"It was a very crowded, very dark party," she said of her daughter's alleged incident. "People drinking beer and it was just ... it was not her element."

Earlier this month, six fraternities announced they would disaffiliate from USC after multiple accusations of sexual assault at frat parties last year.

That number of disaffiliated fraternity houses has grown to eight, and they have formed their own organization called the University Park Interfraternity Council.

Six fraternities have chosen to disaffiliate from USC in a push back against strict rules enacted after multiple accusations of sexual assault at frat parties last year.

The university says the groups are trying to eliminate university oversight, which include procedures and protocols designed to prevent sexual assault, drug abuse and underage drinking.

According to a lawsuit filed by the unidentified mother and her daughter, the girl was underage when she visited USC in January 2020 and attended a party hosted by Sigma Alpha Mu.

The lawsuit states that despite being "visibly intoxicated and having some difficulty walking," the girl claims she was served drinks, became separated from her friends and was taken to an unattended room.

"What did she say happened?" ABC7's Veronica Miracle asked the mother during her interview.

"She says, 'I don't know. I was unconscious and I woke up to a person I don't even know assaulting me,'" the mom responded.

According to the complaint, after a Title IX investigation, the girl's alleged assailant was dismissed from the school.

He denied any wrongdoing and charges were never filed against him. His lawyer said he "passed an independent polygraph examination."

The mother and daughter have filed a civil lawsuit against the alleged assailant and the Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity, alleging that more could've been done to prevent her alleged rape.

Now, two years later, they say they're still dealing with the emotional trauma.

"This is really probably certainly top five of every parent's worst nightmare," said attorney Hillary Johns. "That you send your child off to school and something like this happens."

A civil trial is set for next summer.

Sigma Alpha Mu said it's advised their local chapter to cooperate fully with the investigation.

The fraternity also said the chapter has remained in good standing with USC since that time, and has since disaffiliated.

The alleged victim also wanted to share a message to the community, releasing a statement to ABC News saying in part, "Check in on your friends. Keep your friends safe at parties, and never leave anyone alone."

The eight breakaway fraternities are Beta Theta Pi, Kappa Alpha Order, Lambda Chi Alpha, Pi Kappa Alpha, Sigma Alpha Mu, Sigma Chi, Tau Kappa Epsilon and Zeta Beta Tau.

USC has 48 fraternities and sororities.

The breakaway fraternities can no longer use the USC name, logo or campus Greek life resources, and students in the fraternities are still subject to campus rules and laws against hazing, sexual assault and other misconduct.