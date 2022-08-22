ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals announce three cuts after second preseason game

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mg7bT_0hQvy2Ne00

The Cincinnati Bengals have to trim the roster to 80 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday after the Week 2 loss to the New York Giants in preseason action.

Cincinnati annouced the following cuts:

  • WR Jaivon Heiligh
  • WR Jack Sorenson
  • TE Scotty Washington

The moves at wideout aren’t a shocker in large part because Kendric Pryor and Kwamie Lassiter II look so good in the offense already — and even they might have a ceiling of landing on the practice squad given the superb depth of the practice squad.

Washington, a former wideout, had a big chance to make some noise this summer and could always be back.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
New York State
State
Washington State
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
ClutchPoints

Kenny Pickett regrets that he let Ben Roethlisberger elude him at Steelers practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers are starting a new chapter, as they are about to enter their first season post the Ben Roethlisberger era. Expected to start for the team in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is Mitchell Trubisky, but rookie Kenny Pickett appears to be someone who will be a constant threat to Trubisky’s […] The post Kenny Pickett regrets that he let Ben Roethlisberger elude him at Steelers practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwamie Lassiter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Giants#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Around the Big Ten: Desmond Howard says that Scott Frost is the head coach most in need of a season opening win

No head coach in the country needs a win this weekend than Scott Frost. So says ESPN analyst and former Heisman winner Desmond Howard when talking about Frost, the embattled Nebraska head coach. The difficulties faced by Nebraska last season in closing out games are well-established and don’t need rehashing…but we will anyway…each of the Cornhuskers nine losses last year came by nine or fewer points. Three came by fewer than five points. Frustrating to say the least, especially given the talent on that roster. In five seasons at Nebraska, Frost is 15-29 and has failed to make a bowl game. The...
LINCOLN, NE
AthlonSports.com

NFL Preseason Games on TV Today (Friday, Aug. 26)

Week 3 of the NFL preseason continues with four games on Friday, Aug. 26. This slate of games will feature one nationally broadcasted game on NFL Network, although all four can be watched locally as well. While it remains to be seen how long projected starters will play this week, these games signal that we are that closer to kicking off the regular season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question

Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

143K+
Followers
190K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy