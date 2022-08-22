ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temperanceville, VA

William David Bradshaw

Mr. William David Bradshaw, 62, husband of Stephanie Hotvedt Bradshaw and a resident of Exmore, passed away Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Riverside Regional Medical Center, Newport News. A native of Belle Haven, he was the son of the late Kinley Bradshaw and the late Jackie Bloxom Bradshaw. David was a retired security guard for Perdue.
EXMORE, VA
Seacrets restaurant coming to Chincoteague

By Carol Vaughn — The owner of a well-known Ocean City, Md., restaurant and bar plans to open a business on Chincoteague. Seacrets Restaurant and Bar owner Leighton Moore announced land where the business will be located, on the southwest end of Chincoteague, was acquired in late July. The...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Schools still need 20 more teachers

By Stefanie Jackson – The Eastern Shore’s two public school systems combined have almost 20 teaching vacancies to fill with fewer than two weeks before students arrive Sept. 6. The local issue mirrors a national trend as schools struggle to attract and retain teachers. Local officials, however, said...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
Navy Junior ROTC to come to Accomack schools

By Stefanie Jackson – The Navy Jr. Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program could come to Accomack County Public Schools by fall 2023, bringing with it opportunities for students to learn, earn community service hours, and participate in a variety of extracurricular activities. Retired Navy Capt. Jim Daniels briefed...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
Accomack County hires instructor for school EMS program

By Stefanie Jackson – Accomack emergency services Captain Shawn Malone will be the instructor for the Accomack schools EMS program, Director of Secondary Education Karen Taylor announced at the Aug. 16 school board meeting. The program will prepare seniors to become certified EMS providers and start careers in emergency...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
$84M bid jeopardizes new Northampton school plan

By Stefanie Jackson – A low bid of $84 million – nearly $20 million over budget – is putting the Northampton middle and high school improvement project in jeopardy. “The Northampton County Board of Supervisors were very disappointed that the bids for the middle/high school project were so much over the estimated cost,” Northampton County Administrator Charlie Kolakowski said Wednesday.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
8,500 acres purchased for conservation, wildlife

By Carol Vaughn — More than 8,500 acres on the Eastern Shore are being acquired by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources for conservation and wildlife management. All but two small parcels near Jamesville are in Accomack County, with large amounts of acreage located in the northern third of the county.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
Residents ponder rails-to-trails lawsuit

By Stefanie Jackson – Can landowners be compensated if they feel their property rights have been violated by the proposed hiking and bicycling trail?. An Exmore-area couple is asking an attorney that question, the answer to which could have widely ranging impacts. There are hundreds of Eastern Shore property...
EXMORE, VA

