Drone Captures Amazing Footage of Abandoned Colorado Mine
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
Make the Most of Utah Peaches
For a fleeting period during late summer and early fall, fresh peaches reign as Utah’s most coveted crop. For Ryan Crafts, that means it’s time to get fired up. As the grill master for catering powerhouse Culinary Crafts, he is always looking for tasty ways to serve from the flames—and peaches offer bushels of inspiration. “Peaches love the grill and can be served in both sweet and savory ways,” Crafts explains. What’s more, guests love eating local and in-season, as well as experiencing unexpected takes on the season’s most eagerly anticipated crop. Crafts takes us to the grill and fires up dishes that celebrate the versatility and vivacious flavor of Utah peaches. Things are going to get hot!
How You Can Visit A Colorado State Park For Free Anytime
If you are on a tight budget and you love the outdoors, there is an easy way you can enjoy Colorado state parks for free. Colorado Has 42 State Parks You Can Visit For Free. There are 42 state parks in Colorado and free days are offered occasionally throughout the year. But, there is a way you can visit a state park for free -- even if it's not on the "free" day. That could be something as close at Highline Lake or the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park, or something far away like Jackson Lake or Lake Pueblo on the front range.
Gold Prospecting in Utah: How to Find Gold in Utah’s Mountains
There’s gold in them thar hills, and the 150 members of the Utah Gold Prospecting Club (UGPC) are celebrating the club’s 40th anniversary by looking for, and in some cases, finding it. Gold and the West are inseparable. Pioneers did not journey to California to look for silicon....
Gov. Cox issues State of Emergency for Southern Utah
UTAH (ABC4) – Governor Spencer Cox issued a State of Emergency for Moab and other Southern Utah towns on August 23. The Governor’s office reports that Emergency Order 2022-5 goes into effect immediately and will stay in effect for 30 days. Representatives say that the declaration is a response to the recent surge in flooding […]
Utah division approves small mine operation at Parleys Canyon months after county ban
SALT LAKE CITY — The fight over mining in Parleys Canyon took another twist Monday, as Utah officials approved a plan for "small mining operations" at a proposed quarry — months after Salt Lake County officials passed an ordinance banning mining in the area. John Baza, director of...
Take a Drive Down Colorado’s Devil Highway Route 666
Plans for U.S. Route 66 were finalized on November 11th, 1926. This road was given the name 'Main Street of America', and connected the cities of Chicago, Illinois to Los Angeles, California. Several extensions were added to America's Route 66 in the early stages. The 6th extension added to the...
‘We need to hear these stories’: Colorado begins investigating a former Indian boarding school
Deborah Parker heads the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition, and she's a trusted confidant for Indigenous elders who attended federal Indian boarding schools in their youth. “We’re talking about institutions, prison systems, that were buildings you put children in as young as 3 years old, and many children...
The Sinister History of an Abandoned Colorado Institution
The city of Arvada, Colorado was once home to the Colorado State Home and Training School near the corner of Kipling and 52nd Place. This home for mentally ill patients was also known as Ridge Home. At its peak, Ridge Home served nearly 1500 patients from 1912 to about 1992,...
This grass can save residents water, money in Utah's drought
A specially-created blend of grass called "SLC Turf Trade" uses at least 30% less water than others, while still looking green.
Homeless Population in Utah Increases Due to Seniors Being Priced out of the Rental Market
Why Carol Hollowell is determined to reduce the homeless population problem in Utah by offering more trust and compassion in exchange for requiring that tenants work. Carol Hollowell tells Utah Stories, “One day I saw this man in a wheelchair, and I stopped and I decided to ask him, “Why are you homeless? Why don’t you tell me your story?”
Americans have this Colorado mountain town on their radar, other spots... not so much
MoveBuddha recently released their Colorado migration report based on data from the start of the year until August 5, looking at what cities people are looking to move to and what cities people are looking to move out of, based on search queries entered into their website. One interesting aspect...
70% of home sellers in Boise drop prices, most in nation. Utah, Colorado cities rank close behind
SALT LAKE CITY — Pandemic "boomtowns" are again leading the nation with the largest share of sellers slashing their prices as the COVID-19-related housing frenzy hangover sets in. The West continues to be ground zero for that phenomenon. Nearly 70% of homes for sale in Boise had a price...
New program helps address nursing shortage in Utah
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A new accelerated nursing program in Utah has joined the lineup of options to fill the growing demand for nurses. Grand Canyon University just opened its new state-of-the-art facility in Sandy. It’s offering an Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program that puts nurses on the frontlines of healthcare in just 16 months.
Missing in Utah: Men dedicated to finding Dylan Rounds
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Lance Kelly and Ty Corbin have never met Dylan Rounds. Yet, they’re determined to keep looking for him. Rounds disappeared in late May. He was operating his own farm near Lucin in western Box Elder County. Authorities have named James Brenner as a suspect in Rounds’ disappearance. Brenner is currently […]
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
In-N-Out Burger opens in north Utah after longtime planning
LOGA, Utah — Locals queued up early on Wednesday to get a taste of northern Utah’s newest fast-food addition: In-N-Out Burger. “I know we had people here before 5 a.m.,” said Denny Warnick, the chief operating officer for In-N-Out. “We’re just so blessed.” Baylee Luker and Ryan Ball treated themselves a little while after the burger joint opened around 10 a.m. ...
Family speaks after Utah boy is pulled from sunken truck
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A kid who loves his family and all things boys — that’s how 9-year-old Paxton’s family described him. “He loves the outdoors, he loves riding dirt bikes and four-wheelers and going fishing and anything to get dirty, he’s just a boy,” said Kelley Carpenter, Paxton’s aunt. Paxton is now fighting […]
Wildlife officials let hundreds of pheasant hatchlings die– critics say there’s a bigger problem
The following story was reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with The Salt Lake Tribune. Less than two weeks after the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) received a shipment of 500 pheasant hatchlings in June, “approximately 470″ of the chicks were found dead in their pens.
Neal Middleton, of Royal Bliss, talks about life on the road, importance of being a Utah band
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Gephardt Daily recently spoke with Neal Middleton, the lead singer of one of Utah’s most popular bands, Royal Bliss. Their new song, “Black Rhino,” was released Thursday, Aug. 18. The band formed in 1997, when guitarist...
