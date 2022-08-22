ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 The X

Drone Captures Amazing Footage of Abandoned Colorado Mine

Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
COLORADO STATE
saltlakemagazine.com

Make the Most of Utah Peaches

For a fleeting period during late summer and early fall, fresh peaches reign as Utah’s most coveted crop. For Ryan Crafts, that means it’s time to get fired up. As the grill master for catering powerhouse Culinary Crafts, he is always looking for tasty ways to serve from the flames—and peaches offer bushels of inspiration. “Peaches love the grill and can be served in both sweet and savory ways,” Crafts explains. What’s more, guests love eating local and in-season, as well as experiencing unexpected takes on the season’s most eagerly anticipated crop. Crafts takes us to the grill and fires up dishes that celebrate the versatility and vivacious flavor of Utah peaches. Things are going to get hot!
UTAH STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

How You Can Visit A Colorado State Park For Free Anytime

If you are on a tight budget and you love the outdoors, there is an easy way you can enjoy Colorado state parks for free. Colorado Has 42 State Parks You Can Visit For Free. There are 42 state parks in Colorado and free days are offered occasionally throughout the year. But, there is a way you can visit a state park for free -- even if it's not on the "free" day. That could be something as close at Highline Lake or the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park, or something far away like Jackson Lake or Lake Pueblo on the front range.
COLORADO STATE
utahstories.com

Gold Prospecting in Utah: How to Find Gold in Utah’s Mountains

There’s gold in them thar hills, and the 150 members of the Utah Gold Prospecting Club (UGPC) are celebrating the club’s 40th anniversary by looking for, and in some cases, finding it. Gold and the West are inseparable. Pioneers did not journey to California to look for silicon....
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Colorado State
Local
Utah Lifestyle
City
Blanding, UT
State
Utah State
ABC4

Gov. Cox issues State of Emergency for Southern Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Governor Spencer Cox issued a State of Emergency for Moab and other Southern Utah towns on August 23.  The Governor’s office reports that Emergency Order 2022-5 goes into effect immediately and will stay in effect for 30 days.  Representatives say that the declaration is a response to the recent surge in flooding […]
MOAB, UT
99.9 KEKB

Take a Drive Down Colorado’s Devil Highway Route 666

Plans for U.S. Route 66 were finalized on November 11th, 1926. This road was given the name 'Main Street of America', and connected the cities of Chicago, Illinois to Los Angeles, California. Several extensions were added to America's Route 66 in the early stages. The 6th extension added to the...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Outdoor Info#What To Do#The Canyon#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Linus Hiking#Linus Outdoor#Crimson Canyons#Airbnb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
KUTV

New program helps address nursing shortage in Utah

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A new accelerated nursing program in Utah has joined the lineup of options to fill the growing demand for nurses. Grand Canyon University just opened its new state-of-the-art facility in Sandy. It’s offering an Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program that puts nurses on the frontlines of healthcare in just 16 months.
SANDY, UT
ABC4

Missing in Utah: Men dedicated to finding Dylan Rounds

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Lance Kelly and Ty Corbin have never met Dylan Rounds. Yet, they’re determined to keep looking for him. Rounds disappeared in late May. He was operating his own farm near Lucin in western Box Elder County. Authorities have named James Brenner as a suspect in Rounds’ disappearance. Brenner is currently […]
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
ESPN Western Colorado

Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado

Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
COLORADO STATE
Idaho State Journal

In-N-Out Burger opens in north Utah after longtime planning

LOGA, Utah — Locals queued up early on Wednesday to get a taste of northern Utah’s newest fast-food addition: In-N-Out Burger. “I know we had people here before 5 a.m.,” said Denny Warnick, the chief operating officer for In-N-Out. “We’re just so blessed.” Baylee Luker and Ryan Ball treated themselves a little while after the burger joint opened around 10 a.m. ...
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

Family speaks after Utah boy is pulled from sunken truck

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A kid who loves his family and all things boys — that’s how 9-year-old Paxton’s family described him.  “He loves the outdoors, he loves riding dirt bikes and four-wheelers and going fishing and anything to get dirty, he’s just a boy,” said Kelley Carpenter, Paxton’s aunt. Paxton is now fighting […]
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy