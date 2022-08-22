Read full article on original website
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office DWI Checkpoint This Friday August 26
The weekend is almost here folks and people all over Southwest Louisiana, Lake Charles, and Calcasieu Parish will be looking for things to go do around the area. The roadways may have a lot of traffic on them since everyone has been cooped up at work and in their house, with all the rain we have got this week. People will definitely be looking to get out of the house and blow off some steam.
Geese Have Taken Over Downtown Lake Charles
Have you been in downtown Lake Charles lately? If you haven't then you have no clue that a ton of geese have taken over the Lake Charles Civic Center grounds and the downtown part of Lake Charles. Lately, as I drive through downtown Lake Charles, I have seen hundreds of...
Traffic Stop in Sulphur Results in “Karen-like” Results
We have enough issues in the world. We also have technology that has the ability to record everything we do whether we like it or not. In this case, I find it hilarious that it all came back around on this individual. I won't name the person, but the Sulphur PD has the story on their Facebook page with her name. The last thing I need is another lawyer calling and complaining about a story I wrote. It's happened a lot!
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend August 26-28
It's finally Friday ladies and gentlemen, and after all the darn rain we have gotten this week, we definitely need to get out and do something fun. Well, that is why we are here. We have taken the guesswork out of it for you and have made a list of...
Water Edge Gathering Food Distribution Event in Lake Charles
Today (Aug. 25, 2022) Water’s Edge Gathering of Lake Charles will be hosting their community food distribution event. This event is free to the public and takes place at the Water’s Edge Church, located at 2760 Power Center Parkway, beginning at 10 am. Groceries that are being distributed...
Calcasieu Parish Jail Switching To Electronic Mail System
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO) reports the local jail will soon update its inmate mailing and communications system. Many of the state's jails have already made the transition and Calcasieu Parish will be next in line, officially switching over to the new electronic mail system beginning September 1, 2022. Family and friends can start the process of connecting to loved ones now, by subscribing to MailGuardTracker.com.
CiCi’s Pizza Offering Late Night Hours on Fri and Sat!
With the combination of COVID and then a sprinkle of hurricanes, most of the good late-night spots to eat after a night out are either closed forever or close at 10 pm on weekends. My favorite thing to do was to go out on a weekend until the early morning then head to KD's for a pre-bed meal and then go home and pass out with a full stomach. Now, we can't do that. Course, I have adapted and have gone back to my Saturday morning routine of breakfast at KD's. I am getting off track. It seems the only place to go eat 24 hours now is either Mcdonald's drive-through or Waffle House. I have no issue with either of those places, but sometimes you just want another option. Apparently, CiCi's pizza in Lake Charles has the answer.
Power Rankings: The Best Fried Chicken In SW Louisiana
Deep-fried foods are so magical and they're also a staple of SWLA cuisine. Last week we ranked a subject near and dear to SWLA's heart, Louisiana Beers. How did your favorite beer fair? Click here to find out. We thought it would be fun to Power Rank SWLA Fried Chicken...
Lake Charles’ Smoke and Barrel Tickets On Sale Now
The annual Smoke and Barrel event returns to Lake Charles this November. The event happens on the lawn of the Courthouse in Downtown Lake Charles. The event not only features amazing food and spirits but also supports local charities such as United Way of SWLA. You can taste amazing BBQ...
Comedian Jen Kober Performing Labor Day Weekend In Lake Charles
Jen Kober is coming in from Hollywood and is set to perform some shows in Lake Charles on Labor Day weekend. Jen was in Lake Charles at the end of July and played at two sold-out shows. Because of that, Jen Kober has booked a couple more comedy shows for...
Burger King To Hire 300 At Locations In Lake Charles & Lafayette
GPS Hospitality Restaurant Company is gearing up for a major job fair spanning 13 states with job openings for 2,500 managers and crew members. Here in SWLA, they intend to fill 300 positions at 37 locations in Lafayette and Lake Charles for one of its biggest franchises, Burger King. The...
Crust Pizza in Sulphur Now Open Take a Look Inside!
Congrats, Sulphur! You have a new restaurant that doesn't involve a gas station, donut shop, or Mexican food! Crust Pizza is officially open over the weekend and is ready to serve the city of Sulphur. The pizza place proceeded to do a soft opening over the weekend for staff, family, and friends to make sure they were indeed ready to go. Now, it is open and ready to make all of your pizza dreams come true.
LaGrange Student Arrested For Bringing Gun To School
KLFY News reports a 16-year LaGrange student was arrested for bringing a gun and marijuana to school. According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, the teen was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and will reportedly face charges of illegal carrying of a weapon in a firearm-free zone; possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone; illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile; and possession of marijuana.
Travis Matte Is Coming Back To Lake Charles In October
Lake Charles is quickly becoming the place to see great live music around town with the who's who of top-notch entertainment coming through the area. Such is the case when Travis Matte and the Kingpins hits the town in October. Cajun music star Travis Matte and his band have been...
Man Impersonating A Cop Pulls Sulphur, LA. Woman Over
The sad truth is that we are surrounded by people with bad intentions. It is for this reason that we all must pay attention when things don't feel right when out and about. A perfect example of staying alert is what happened to a woman in Sulphur, LA. over the weekend. Diondra Evans says that she was pulled over by a man impersonating a police officer.
Celebrating Lake Charles, LA Music Legend Chester Daigle
Ever gone somewhere and thought to yourself, "I'm so glad I am here to witness this special moment?" That was how I felt Sunday night at the "Celebrating A Beautiful Life" tribute to Lake Charles music legend, Chester Daigle, II. I told my dear friend, whom I love and respect so much, Patrica Chretien Daigle I felt so blessed to be there. If you ask anyone who was in attendance they will tell you the same. It was a magical night!
Photos: Yesterday’s Wreck on 171 South in Moss Bluff
A scary and interesting situation yesterday afternoon on 171 South near Moss Bluff. A huge wreck caused traffic to back up for miles as the wreck blocked both lanes of traffic at the bridge. At one point, traffic was backed up to E. Telephone Road while crews worked to clean up the wreck.
Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition Coming Back To Sulphur, Louisiana
Are you ready for some great Louisiana, Oldies, and Swamp Pop music??? Get ready as Ryan Foret and Foret Tradition will be making their return to Southwest Louisiana next Friday night, August 26th in Sulphur. It's the Fleur De Lis dance presented by the Knights of Columbus council #8978 in...
More Storms Heading for Louisiana – Flood Watches Posted
More storms are heading for Louisiana this morning and because the ground is already saturated in many locations flood watches have been posted for a large portion of the state. Last week, it was a heat advisory, this week it's flood watches that have the northern half of the state on standby. Meanwhile, in South Louisiana, although the watches have yet to be issued, it's just a matter of time or the matter of one heavy downpour until flooding becomes an issue.
Alice in Wonderland Outdoor Experience Coming to Lake Charles
Well, this is a new concept for me. It's called the Alice in Wonderland Experience. From what I can tell, think of it as an escape room, but it's outside and located on the streets somewhere in Lake Charles. I say somewhere because the location has yet to be announced.
