With the combination of COVID and then a sprinkle of hurricanes, most of the good late-night spots to eat after a night out are either closed forever or close at 10 pm on weekends. My favorite thing to do was to go out on a weekend until the early morning then head to KD's for a pre-bed meal and then go home and pass out with a full stomach. Now, we can't do that. Course, I have adapted and have gone back to my Saturday morning routine of breakfast at KD's. I am getting off track. It seems the only place to go eat 24 hours now is either Mcdonald's drive-through or Waffle House. I have no issue with either of those places, but sometimes you just want another option. Apparently, CiCi's pizza in Lake Charles has the answer.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO