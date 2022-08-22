ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

Related
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office DWI Checkpoint This Friday August 26

The weekend is almost here folks and people all over Southwest Louisiana, Lake Charles, and Calcasieu Parish will be looking for things to go do around the area. The roadways may have a lot of traffic on them since everyone has been cooped up at work and in their house, with all the rain we have got this week. People will definitely be looking to get out of the house and blow off some steam.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Traffic Stop in Sulphur Results in “Karen-like” Results

We have enough issues in the world. We also have technology that has the ability to record everything we do whether we like it or not. In this case, I find it hilarious that it all came back around on this individual. I won't name the person, but the Sulphur PD has the story on their Facebook page with her name. The last thing I need is another lawyer calling and complaining about a story I wrote. It's happened a lot!
SULPHUR, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Lake Charles, LA
Government
Lake Charles, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Society
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Calcasieu Parish Jail Switching To Electronic Mail System

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO) reports the local jail will soon update its inmate mailing and communications system. Many of the state's jails have already made the transition and Calcasieu Parish will be next in line, officially switching over to the new electronic mail system beginning September 1, 2022. Family and friends can start the process of connecting to loved ones now, by subscribing to MailGuardTracker.com.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

CiCi’s Pizza Offering Late Night Hours on Fri and Sat!

With the combination of COVID and then a sprinkle of hurricanes, most of the good late-night spots to eat after a night out are either closed forever or close at 10 pm on weekends. My favorite thing to do was to go out on a weekend until the early morning then head to KD's for a pre-bed meal and then go home and pass out with a full stomach. Now, we can't do that. Course, I have adapted and have gone back to my Saturday morning routine of breakfast at KD's. I am getting off track. It seems the only place to go eat 24 hours now is either Mcdonald's drive-through or Waffle House. I have no issue with either of those places, but sometimes you just want another option. Apparently, CiCi's pizza in Lake Charles has the answer.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Local Life#Localevent#Parade
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Crust Pizza in Sulphur Now Open Take a Look Inside!

Congrats, Sulphur! You have a new restaurant that doesn't involve a gas station, donut shop, or Mexican food! Crust Pizza is officially open over the weekend and is ready to serve the city of Sulphur. The pizza place proceeded to do a soft opening over the weekend for staff, family, and friends to make sure they were indeed ready to go. Now, it is open and ready to make all of your pizza dreams come true.
SULPHUR, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

LaGrange Student Arrested For Bringing Gun To School

KLFY News reports a 16-year LaGrange student was arrested for bringing a gun and marijuana to school. According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, the teen was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and will reportedly face charges of illegal carrying of a weapon in a firearm-free zone; possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone; illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile; and possession of marijuana.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Man Impersonating A Cop Pulls Sulphur, LA. Woman Over

The sad truth is that we are surrounded by people with bad intentions. It is for this reason that we all must pay attention when things don't feel right when out and about. A perfect example of staying alert is what happened to a woman in Sulphur, LA. over the weekend. Diondra Evans says that she was pulled over by a man impersonating a police officer.
SULPHUR, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Celebrating Lake Charles, LA Music Legend Chester Daigle

Ever gone somewhere and thought to yourself, "I'm so glad I am here to witness this special moment?" That was how I felt Sunday night at the "Celebrating A Beautiful Life" tribute to Lake Charles music legend, Chester Daigle, II. I told my dear friend, whom I love and respect so much, Patrica Chretien Daigle I felt so blessed to be there. If you ask anyone who was in attendance they will tell you the same. It was a magical night!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

More Storms Heading for Louisiana – Flood Watches Posted

More storms are heading for Louisiana this morning and because the ground is already saturated in many locations flood watches have been posted for a large portion of the state. Last week, it was a heat advisory, this week it's flood watches that have the northern half of the state on standby. Meanwhile, in South Louisiana, although the watches have yet to be issued, it's just a matter of time or the matter of one heavy downpour until flooding becomes an issue.
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles, LA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
354K+
Views
ABOUT

Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://cajunradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy