Read full article on original website
Related
businessobserverfl.com
Once-sleepy office hub aims to capitalize on desirable location
Key takeaway: With office buildings being converted to multifamily housing and new amenities being talked up, Tampa’s Westshore District looks to be the city’s next up-and-coming live/work/play neighborhood. Core challenge: The wants and needs of Westshore residents and workers are divergent, making it difficult to plan the district's...
businessobserverfl.com
Trio of projects set to transform a portion of downtown Sarasota
Key takeaway: With three developments in the works, downtown Sarasota will see the arrival of hundreds of apartments and a host of new retailers over the next several years, bringing energy and vibrancy to the commercial district along Main Street. Core challenge: With so much new development, and so many...
businessobserverfl.com
Manatee development fills leased spaces a year after construction concludes
Last August, construction concluded on The Shoppes of Moccasin Wallow and leasing began. Now the mixed-use development is fully leased. The Primerica Developments Inc. development in north Manatee County features more than 19,000 square feet of retail, medical and office building space west of Interstate 75. “With so much growth...
businessobserverfl.com
St. Petersburg dispensary to reopen following acquisition
A St. Petersburg medical cannabis dispensary formerly owned and operated by MedMen reopened on Friday under new management. Fort Lauderdale-based Green Sentry Holdings, according to a news release, has acquired the entirety of MedMen’s Florida assets for $63 million and launched the Sunburn Cannabis brand. The all-cash deal also includes 13 other MedMen retail locations in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Pensacola, West Palm Beach and Tallahassee, as well as a 30,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Eustis.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
businessobserverfl.com
Two major commercial real estate firms on the move in Tampa
CBRE in Tampa is moving from its longtime home. The commercial real estate brokerage has leased 17,455 square feet of space at the Heights Union development on North Tampa Street. The firm will take over the entire ground floor as well as a private 1,500-square-foot outdoor space wired for Wi-Fi and with seating in the shade.
businessobserverfl.com
Airline adds cities in Michigan, North Carolina to nonstop SWFL offerings
Avelo Airlines is expanding its nonstop route offerings at Southwest Florida International Airport, adding flights from Fort Myers to Kalamazoo and Lansing, Michigan, and Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina. Nonstop service to Raleigh/Durham will operate three times weekly starting Nov. 10, while the pair of Michigan flights will operate twice weekly starting...
businessobserverfl.com
Rock-star investor puts stamp of approval on St. Pete
Cathie Wood and her company, ARK Investment Management, have gone all-in on the Sunshine City as the nation's next top tech hub. Tampa has Jeff Vinik. Now St. Petersburg has Cathie Wood. The national profile of the Tampa Bay area’s twin cities has risen dramatically over the past decade thanks...
businessobserverfl.com
Mayor issues RFP for Tropicana Field site, requires acreage set aside for new Rays stadium
St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch has issued a much-anticipated new request for proposal for the redevelopment of the Tropicana Field site and is asking prospective developers to keep 17.3 acres available for a new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays. The new RFP follows Welch’s decision in late June to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
businessobserverfl.com
Multitalented entrepreneur works to create brighter futures for kids, adults
If cities and towns could hand out MVP awards for economic development, Yvonne Fry would have a strong case to receive such an honor from Plant City. The founder of Fryed Egg Productions — she uses the title “chief fry cook” — Fry is a jack-of-all trades when it comes to branding, marketing, public relations, event management and many other business development functions. And, in addition to being a single mom, the 50-year-old is an unabashed evangelist for Plant City, where she was born and raised.
businessobserverfl.com
Fort Myers difference maker embraces startup community
Phyllis LeFlore-Calloway had been holding down a dual role since October 2021, splitting her time between being assistant director of the Fort Myers Community Redevelopment Agency and director of the Southwest Florida Enterprise Center. But when she realized the arrangement wasn’t ideal, she wasn’t afraid to speak up.
businessobserverfl.com
City tearing down former grocery store to make way for senior center
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor used a backhoe Wednesday to tear a chunk off of a former grocery story building and kickstart a demolition that will eventually bring a much-anticipated recreation complex to the city’s east end. The building Castor ripped into is the former Penny Saver Food Market on...
businessobserverfl.com
Embarc Collective's CEO teaches what she know
You probably shouldn't say that entrepreneurship came naturally to Lakshmi Shenoy, but it kind of did. Growing up, Shenoy was the kind of kid who was always coming up with ideas and executing them. Once, she created a program to save the rainforests, soliciting donations for the initiative and putting out a conservation newsletter to donors, whether they had any idea it was coming or not.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
businessobserverfl.com
Nationally known Fort Myers hospice CEO, after 40 years, remains industry force
Over the 30-plus years Samira Beckwith has been leading Fort Myers-based Hope Healthcare, the nonprofit has expanded from a hospice serving less than 100 patients to an organization offering a full spectrum of health care services. Hope Healthcare now cares for some 3,000 people a day, providing hospice, palliative, cardiac and senior care; a Parkinson’s program; care for children with complex medical conditions; and grief counseling for all ages plus complementary therapies.
businessobserverfl.com
New CEO has far-reaching goals for Bradenton-based Game On
Steve Shenbaum and Blair Bloomston were having coffee in the kitchen of the Game On Nation office last summer when Shenbaum blurted out a substantial suggestion: The founder of the leadership, communication and teamwork consulting firm, Shenbaum asked Bloomston, “hey, you want to be CEO?”. Bloomston had been working...
businessobserverfl.com
USF receives $5.26 million gift, renames insurance school
A local university recently received an investment of over $5 million to address the talent gap in the risk management and insurance industry. On Wednesday, the University of South Florida announced to a room full of community members and media in the FCCI rotunda, filling all three levels, that BRP Group Inc., headquartered in Tampa, had invested $5.26 million to address the industry’s talent gap. The gift to the USF School of Risk Management and Insurance is the largest given to the Sarasota-Manatee campus.
Comments / 0