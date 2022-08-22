You probably shouldn't say that entrepreneurship came naturally to Lakshmi Shenoy, but it kind of did. Growing up, Shenoy was the kind of kid who was always coming up with ideas and executing them. Once, she created a program to save the rainforests, soliciting donations for the initiative and putting out a conservation newsletter to donors, whether they had any idea it was coming or not.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO