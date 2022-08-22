ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steele County, MN

Steele County puts pin in another successful fair

By By ANNIE HARMAN
Owatonna People's Press
Owatonna People's Press
 4 days ago

“It was a great fair” was the comment repeated by nearly every person remaining Monday morning on the Steele County Fairgrounds.

Between the carnival getting packed up, vendors moving out of the Four Seasons Centre and fair staff shuffling around the office, there was an overwhelming sense of accomplishment and pride all around.

“It was really great week,” said Katie McIntosh with Advantage Cabinets Inc., of Owatonna, as she packed her booth inside the Four Seasons. “It was really fun to be able to have such beautiful weather without it being too hot. I think that really increases the foot traffic inside.”

Fair week was mostly sunny, with some rain both Thursday and Friday evenings. Despite the wet weather, though, both days are still being considered a success by all those involved.

“When I can look out my office window while it’s raining and still see lines at every food booth, that’s when I know we’re doing things right,” said Fair Manager Scott Kozelka. “Nobody was going to let a little rain dampen their good time.”

In fact, Kozelka said the rain on Friday perfectly showcased exactly what the Steele County Free Fair is all about. While the opening band Mason Dixon Line was unable to perform prior to the much-anticipated Joe Nichols concert, due to a quick, heavy downpour, volunteers from every corner of the fairgrounds came together to ensure the headlining grandstand act could still take place.

After crews used bulldozers to clear the grandstand pit of water and mud, truckloads after truckloads brought in wood chips to create a safe and dryer area for concertgoers. Grounds crew members, fair directors and volunteers then did whatever they could — whether it by use of shovels and rakes or their own feet — to spread the wood chips throughout the pit in less than an hour, getting Nichols on stage and filling the stands and pit with eager music lovers.

“That was the plan we came up with around 6:30 p.m.,” Kozelka laughed. “It all happened so fast, and everyone just jumped in to help. Our guests and members of the band were just in awe, but that’s what Steele County is and that’s what our fair is. We all come together to make it happen.”

Mason Dixon Line was able to later perform in the Beer Gardens on Saturday.

McIntosh said she was ecstatic to see all six grandstand performances go on as planned without a single cancellation this year — something she believes added to the overall attitude of fair guests and vendors alike. She said everyone seemed happier, whether it be because of the weather or because they were simply happy to be back at the fair.

“Last year we were still coming off of COVID and while it was well-received I think there was still this underlying sense of uncertainty,” she said. “This year it just seemed like everyday, why wouldn’t you come to the fair? It was really fun to see all the new things, which is encouraging to see the Fair Board bring something a little different each year.”

Kozelka said McIntosh is not the only person who seems to have noticed the overall joy people seemed to have at this year’s event, noting many people have mentioned to him that everyone “just seemed happy.”

“Smiles at the fair is our goal,” Kozelka said.

Despite logging a total of 41 miles walked during the six-day event, Kozelka has yet to stop moving. As final numbers for estimated attendance to the 2022 SCFF are still being tallied — an equation that includes parking, alcohol sales, grandstand tickets, midway tickets/wristbands and ATM transactions — organizers of the fair are already busy at work in preparations for next year’s fair.

“Only 358 days until the fair,” Kozelka said with a smile. “Satisfaction Guaranteed in 2023.”

Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna, MN
