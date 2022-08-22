ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado GOP Sen. Kevin Priola switches party affiliation to Democrat, citing election conspiracies and climate denialism

By Saja Hindi
Fort Morgan Times
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Is the Trump - Fox News love affair over?

As Donald Trump deals with the fallout from the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago, one area of the media to which he usually turns to comfort has become another avenue for criticism.Fox News, whose pro-Trump opinion hosts dominate the network’s primetime lineup, was not the first place many would expect to hear condemnations of Mr Trump’s actions, particularly while much of the GOP is involved in spinning the president’s defence. But that’s exactly what happened in the immediate wake of the raid when Steve Scalise, the GOP House whip, went on Fox & Friends likely expecting his baseless accusations about the...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy